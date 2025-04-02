Piaget is paying tribute to a glorious decade with a new women’s watch line named after a significant era for the maison, Sixtie, revealed this week at Watches and Wonders 2025.

(Image credit: Piaget)

In 1969, Piaget unveiled a new collection of jewellery watches, blurring the lines of horology and accoutrements in an avant-garde melting pot of design. During the 1960s and 1970s, designer Jean-Claude Gueit eschewed the traditional language of watchmaking, choosing instead to embed dials in thickly drawn cuffs, or swing them from sensuous sautoirs. In his hands, the timepiece became deliciously hard to define.

(Image credit: Piaget)

It is a moment that Piaget’s CEO Benjamin Comar and design director for Jewellery, High Jewellery and Watchmaking, Stéphanie Sivrière, nod to now in the silhouette of this new watch. Its distinctive trapeze shape and chiselled detailing on the bezel recall the Piaget watch that belonged to Andy Warhol, while the interplay of textures and gold pays homage to a jewellery tradition

(Image credit: Piaget)

The Piaget Sixtie is available worn on the wrist, in a satin-finished or brightly coloured dial, or as an option that stays faithful to its history, worn looped around the neck.

