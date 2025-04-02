Piaget’s new Sixtie watches recall a glamorous history at Watches and Wonders 2025
Piaget draws on historical codes with the trapeze-shaped Sixtie watch collection, revealed at Watches and Wonders 2025
Piaget is paying tribute to a glorious decade with a new women’s watch line named after a significant era for the maison, Sixtie, revealed this week at Watches and Wonders 2025.
In 1969, Piaget unveiled a new collection of jewellery watches, blurring the lines of horology and accoutrements in an avant-garde melting pot of design. During the 1960s and 1970s, designer Jean-Claude Gueit eschewed the traditional language of watchmaking, choosing instead to embed dials in thickly drawn cuffs, or swing them from sensuous sautoirs. In his hands, the timepiece became deliciously hard to define.
It is a moment that Piaget’s CEO Benjamin Comar and design director for Jewellery, High Jewellery and Watchmaking, Stéphanie Sivrière, nod to now in the silhouette of this new watch. Its distinctive trapeze shape and chiselled detailing on the bezel recall the Piaget watch that belonged to Andy Warhol, while the interplay of textures and gold pays homage to a jewellery tradition
The Piaget Sixtie is available worn on the wrist, in a satin-finished or brightly coloured dial, or as an option that stays faithful to its history, worn looped around the neck.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
A contemporary Swiss chalet combines tradition and modernity, all with a breathtaking view
A modern take on the classic chalet in Switzerland, designed by Montalba Architects, mixes local craft with classic midcentury pieces in a refined design inside and out
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Cartier dials up the glamour at Watches and Wonders 2025
Cartier revamps much-loved watch collections, from Privé and Panthère to Tank and Tressage, upping the sparkle at the watch fair in Geneva
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Patek Philippe brings 15 new timepieces to Watches and Wonders 2025
The Swiss manufacturer showcases its intricate complications and elegant designs at the annual trade show with a suite of new models
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Cartier dials up the glamour at Watches and Wonders 2025
Cartier revamps much-loved watch collections, from Privé and Panthère to Tank and Tressage, upping the sparkle at the watch fair in Geneva
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Patek Philippe brings 15 new timepieces to Watches and Wonders 2025
The Swiss manufacturer showcases its intricate complications and elegant designs at the annual trade show with a suite of new models
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Watches & Wonders 2025: preview Richemont’s latest innovations, on show at the Geneva watch fair
Discover eight enticing timepieces from the luxury group, showcased this week at the Geneva fair
By Simon Mills Published
-
Every new Rolex watch unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2025
Our editors are on the ground at the biggest trade show in the horological calendar, where key industry players take the stage. Here, we spotlight Rolex as it reveals its new wave of watches
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Tag Heuer celebrates its racing credentials at this year's Watches and Wonders
Tag Heuer nods to its partnership with Grand Prix de Monaco with this year's sporty new watches
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Hermès sets the scene at Watches and Wonders
Hermès has collaborated with artist Sarah-Anaïs Desbenoit at this year's Watches and Wonders, creating an atmospheric stage for the 2025 watch releases
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Vacheron Constantin unveils its most complicated watch yet at Watches and Wonders
The Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication has 41 complications and 13 patents
By Hannah Silver Published
-
What can we expect from Watches and Wonders 2025?
As the watch world gears up for its biggest event of the year, discover all the main talking points with our frequently updated guide to Watches and Wonders 2025
By Hannah Silver Published