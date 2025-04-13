Tudor hones in on the details in 2025’s new watch releases

Tudor showed studied restraint with its new releases at Watches and Wonders 2025 – discover the brand's full collection here.

Tudor Black Bay 58

With its slim 39mm case, the Black Bay 58 is easily Tudor's best seller, and has been for a couple of years. This time, we are treated to a brand new burgundy dial, perhaps in a nod to the OG Black Bay with its much-loved 2014 burgundy bezel. But this is somehow tangier, fresher even. The new dial-and-bezel colour match provides a colourful contrast to the brushed steel of the case and bracelet, making the 58 a dressier proposition with its comfortable size. With a new offer of a soft five-link bracelet for the first time, the deep cherry red will no doubt be a tempting proposition for many.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono

There are a few quietly evolved details here, including the introduction of a new five-link bracelet, and the easy comfort of the Tudor T-clasp. Both are welcome tweaks to this COSC (Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute)-certified chronograph, which it has to be said, remains a solid alternative to the chrono icons, like the Omega Speedmaster and Rolex cousin the Daytona. With two monochrome panda dial options, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono offers a monochrome everyday toolwatch with an accurate heart and a rather comfortable bracelet.

Tudor Black Bay 68

We all know the allure of small watches and their rise in popularity, but there is also a growing wish for a return to bigger tool watches. Tudor has chosen to address this with the new Black Bay 68, featuring a METAS (Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology)-certified chronometer movement, the MT 5601-U with a 70-hour power reserve. With the choice of a deep indigo blue or crisp silver dial, this is the first Black Bay to come with a return to a clean-cut three-link bracelet and a more muscular design that still manages to offer ergonomics for smaller wrists. Its bracelet also comes with Tudor’s T-fit easily adjustable clasp, and 68 is a nod to the year Tudor debuted its trademark snowflake hour hand.

Tudor Black Bay Pro

With the new opaline crispness of a white dial, the Black Bay Pro will undoubtedly be a success, as proven by its matt black stablemate. The 39mm case is easy on the ergonomics, and it keeps the retro vibing faux-rivet bracelet we know from the series, though here representing a tougher demeanour. With its distinct snowflake handset and domed opaline dial, the yellow 24-hour GMT hand looks fresh, and it comes on three different strap options including a new hybrid leather.

Tudor Pelagos Ultra

If the Black Bay range is a studied blend of retro-elegance and modernity, the Pelagos Ultra offers the pure intent of a tool watch. Thanks to the use of titanium for its brushed case and bracelet, it is lighter than its smaller 41mm chronograph cousin, and the most technically capable Pelagos ever made, suitable for saturation diving. It boasts a 1,000m depth rating, and a proprietary bracelet adjustment system, representing a big stride in technical advancements, with a Master Chronometer certification from METAS as well. Two different luminescent colours aid legibility in the deep, while a Helium escape valve tops the spec list.

tudorwatch.com

