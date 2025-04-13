Tudor hones in on the details in 2025’s new watch releases
Tudor rethinks classic watches with carefully considered detailing – shop this year’s new faces
Tudor showed studied restraint with its new releases at Watches and Wonders 2025 – discover the brand's full collection here.
Tudor Black Bay 58
With its slim 39mm case, the Black Bay 58 is easily Tudor's best seller, and has been for a couple of years. This time, we are treated to a brand new burgundy dial, perhaps in a nod to the OG Black Bay with its much-loved 2014 burgundy bezel. But this is somehow tangier, fresher even. The new dial-and-bezel colour match provides a colourful contrast to the brushed steel of the case and bracelet, making the 58 a dressier proposition with its comfortable size. With a new offer of a soft five-link bracelet for the first time, the deep cherry red will no doubt be a tempting proposition for many.
Tudor Black Bay Chrono
There are a few quietly evolved details here, including the introduction of a new five-link bracelet, and the easy comfort of the Tudor T-clasp. Both are welcome tweaks to this COSC (Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute)-certified chronograph, which it has to be said, remains a solid alternative to the chrono icons, like the Omega Speedmaster and Rolex cousin the Daytona. With two monochrome panda dial options, the Tudor Black Bay Chrono offers a monochrome everyday toolwatch with an accurate heart and a rather comfortable bracelet.
Tudor Black Bay 68
We all know the allure of small watches and their rise in popularity, but there is also a growing wish for a return to bigger tool watches. Tudor has chosen to address this with the new Black Bay 68, featuring a METAS (Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology)-certified chronometer movement, the MT 5601-U with a 70-hour power reserve. With the choice of a deep indigo blue or crisp silver dial, this is the first Black Bay to come with a return to a clean-cut three-link bracelet and a more muscular design that still manages to offer ergonomics for smaller wrists. Its bracelet also comes with Tudor’s T-fit easily adjustable clasp, and 68 is a nod to the year Tudor debuted its trademark snowflake hour hand.
Tudor Black Bay Pro
With the new opaline crispness of a white dial, the Black Bay Pro will undoubtedly be a success, as proven by its matt black stablemate. The 39mm case is easy on the ergonomics, and it keeps the retro vibing faux-rivet bracelet we know from the series, though here representing a tougher demeanour. With its distinct snowflake handset and domed opaline dial, the yellow 24-hour GMT hand looks fresh, and it comes on three different strap options including a new hybrid leather.
Tudor Pelagos Ultra
If the Black Bay range is a studied blend of retro-elegance and modernity, the Pelagos Ultra offers the pure intent of a tool watch. Thanks to the use of titanium for its brushed case and bracelet, it is lighter than its smaller 41mm chronograph cousin, and the most technically capable Pelagos ever made, suitable for saturation diving. It boasts a 1,000m depth rating, and a proprietary bracelet adjustment system, representing a big stride in technical advancements, with a Master Chronometer certification from METAS as well. Two different luminescent colours aid legibility in the deep, while a Helium escape valve tops the spec list.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Thor Svaboe is a seasoned writer on watches, contributing to several UK publications including Oracle Time and GQ while being one of the editors at online magazine Fratello. As the only Norwegian who doesn’t own a pair of skis, he hibernates through the winter months with a finger on the horological pulse, and a penchant for independent watchmaking.
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Ireland is having a moment in Japan
At 2025 Expo Osaka, a new sculpture for the Irish pavilion brings together two nations for a harmonious dialogue between place and time, material and form
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
At Linden Los Angeles, classic New York comfort food gets its due
The restaurant, inspired by a stretch of boulevard bridging Brooklyn and Queens, honors legacy, community and pleasure
By Carole Dixon Published
-
Faye Toogood comes up roses at Milan Design Week 2025
Japanese ceramics specialist Noritake’s design collection blossoms with a bold floral series by Faye Toogood
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Are ‘jump hour’ watches the most enjoyable trend to come out of Watches and Wonders?
Watches and Wonders 2025 saw new jump hour watches from Bremont, Cartier, Gerald Charles, Hautlence, Svend Andersen and others
By James Gurney Published
-
Piaget’s new Sixtie watches recall a glamorous history at Watches and Wonders 2025
Piaget draws on historical codes with the trapeze-shaped Sixtie watch collection, revealed at Watches and Wonders 2025
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Cartier dials up the glamour at Watches and Wonders 2025
Cartier revamps much-loved watch collections, from Privé and Panthère to Tank and Tressage, upping the sparkle at the watch fair in Geneva
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Patek Philippe brings 15 new timepieces to Watches and Wonders 2025
The Swiss manufacturer showcases its intricate complications and elegant designs at the annual trade show with a suite of new models
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Watches & Wonders 2025: preview Richemont’s latest innovations, on show at the Geneva watch fair
Discover eight enticing timepieces from the luxury group, showcased this week at the Geneva fair
By Simon Mills Published
-
Every new Rolex watch unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2025
Our editors are on the ground at the biggest trade show in the horological calendar, where key industry players take the stage. Here, we spotlight Rolex as it reveals its new wave of watches
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Tag Heuer celebrates its racing credentials at this year's Watches and Wonders
Tag Heuer nods to its partnership with Grand Prix de Monaco with this year's sporty new watches
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Hermès sets the scene at Watches and Wonders
Hermès has collaborated with artist Sarah-Anaïs Desbenoit at this year's Watches and Wonders, creating an atmospheric stage for the 2025 watch releases
By Hannah Silver Published