Patek Phillippe has unveiled a blockbuster collection at Watches and Wonders in Geneva, with three new movements leading the pack: a self-winding Quadruple Complication, a Calatrava, and a desk clock.

The 15 releases also include practical complications, some simpler designs offering timeless elegance, and new additions to the Ladies' Nautilus collection. Additionally, 78 'Rare Handcrafts' are being showcased.

Read on for a selection of timepieces from Patek’s 2025 collection, all of which espouse the innovation and craftsmanship associated with the brand.

5308 Minute Repeater

The new Quadruple Complication features a minute repeater, a split-seconds chronograph, and an instantaneous perpetual calendar which displays the day, date and month in 30 milliseconds. This white gold watch comes after a limited-edition version showcased at the Watch Art Grand Exhibition in 2023 and represents the evolution of the Triple Complication Reference 5208.

The 5308 Minute Repeater is powered by a self-winding movement with 799 components. It features a nice-blue dial with blue metallised hour markers and Dauphine hands and a 42mm case with skeletonized lugs and interchangeable crystal case backs. It also comes with a navy alligator strap and a fold-over clasp in white gold.

5370R Split-Seconds Chronograph

The Split-Seconds Chronograph is the first rose gold version of the Grand Complication, featuring a brown enamel dial with a tachymeter scale in beige to create a two-tone appearance. The dial also features rose gold Breguet numerals and leaf-shaped hands with luminescent coating which ensures legibility.

Powered by the CHR 29-535 PS caliber, this watch boasts six patented innovations, and one patent for the split-seconds mechanism. The case features a concave bezel and recessed flanks. It comes with a dark brown alligator leather strap and a new, patented clasp.

6159 Retrograde Perpetual Calendar

This is a modern take on a coveted Grand Complication, balancing mechanical intricacy with a contemporary look. The model features a metallised crystal dial with a black rim, offering a partial view of the components inside, including the self-winding 26-330 S QR caliber. The perpetual calendar displays the day, leap year, month, and moon phases, with the retrograde date hand instantly resetting to the first of the next month.

The dial consists of baton-style hour markers and Dauphine hands, while the 39.5mm case features a classic Patek detail: a guilloché hobnail pattern on the bezel and the back. The black composite strap is secured by a patented triple-blade clasp in white gold.

7340/1R Perpetual Calendar

The new Reference 7340/1R is the first round Twenty-4 (Patek’s series of mechanical ladies watches) with a non-gemset bezel. It is powered by the self-winding, 3.88mm-thick 240 Q caliber, which is made up of 275 components and are visible through the transparent caseback.

Calendar displays are shown by hands in subdials – the day and 24-hour indication at nine o'clock, the date at six o'clock, and the month and leap-year cycle at three o'clock. The dial itself features a silk-like finish. Both the case and bracelet are polished rose gold; the bracelet stands out for its design, with delicately cambered central links framed by slim two-tier outer links.

5328 8-Day Power Reserve

A new Calatrava model brings instantaneous day and date displays at six o'clock, as well as an eight-day power reserve indicator at 12 o'clock (with a ninth ‘reserve’ day indicated in red). The 8-Day Power Reserve also features a new movement – the 31-505 8J PS IRM CI J caliber – which can be viewed through the transparent sapphire case back.

The textured dial is a breezy blue with a black-gradient rim, white gold numerals and syringe-shaped hands. The caseband also displays Patek’s signature guilloched hobnail pattern, and the strap comes in either navy calfskin or a grained taupe calfskin. The both are fitted with a triple-blade fold-over clasp, allowing the wearer to interchange straps.

5524 Calatrava Pilot Travel Time

The Calatrava Pilot Travel Time is a take on Patek’s travel watch and as such features a ‘Travel Time system’ whereby pushers on the left side of the case allow the local time to be adjusted forward or backward without affecting the home time, each demarcated by separate hands.

The model, which is powered by the self-winding 26-330 S C FUS caliber, has an ivory lacquered dial with blackened white gold numerals and sword-type hands. It comes with a khaki green strap and a clevis prong buckle which is inspired by aviator harnesses.

4946R Annual Calendar Moon Phases

The new Annual Calendar has a rose gold 38mm case; a chestnut dial embellished with a ‘shantung’ pattern; rose gold numerals; and leaf-shaped hands with a luminescent coating for legibility. The timepiece displays the day and month via subdials, with a date aperture and moon-phase display at six o'clock.

The complications are powered by the 26-330 S QA LU caliber, visible through the case back. The Annual Calendar mechanism was invented and patented by Patek in 1996, and is quite ingenious, requiring only one manual correction per year.

6196P Calatrava

This 38mm manually-wound model boasts a vintage-inspired opaline dial with faceted anthracite hour markers and Dauphine-style hands. The small seconds are placed at six o'clock, where a brilliant-cut diamond also adorns the caseband (this is the case with all Patek platinum models). The case has a beveled bezel, satin-finished flanks and slender lugs.

The 6196P Calatrava is powered by the 30-255 PS caliber which, first introduced in 2021, offers a 65-hour power reserve. The movement's architecture is once again visible through the case back. Finally, a chocolatey alligator strap and platinum buckle completes the picture of elegance.

