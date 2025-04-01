It’s a significant year for Tag Heuer, who this year became the title partner of the Grand Prix de Monaco, the first in its almost century-long history. The brand nods to its new racing associations, as well as a considered design history, in this year’s new releases.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

Nine new watches in the TAG Heuer Formula 1 family embody bold, brilliant design. Sizing in at a wearable 38mm, the racing-inspired designs offer a spin on 1980s-style, in a nod to the decade which saw the debut of both the Formula 1 collection and of the newly-named TAG Heuer itself.

Three of these new watches – in a classic black and white dial or blue, with a steel or bold red bracelet – will join the core collection. Six extra models, in black and red, black and yellow, blue and black, white and green, white and red, and green and red, are also available on rubber racing straps or sleek steel bracelets.

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

Long acknowledged as an elegant cornerstone of Tag Heuer’s watch portfolio, the six new TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date releases embody the clean lines and uncluttered aesthetic the collection is loved for. The focus here is on unexpected detailing, with the wearer richly rewarded upon a second look, from the sunray-brushed finish on the blue model, to a deep red opaline and warm, brushed rose gold.

TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

Formula 1 details run throughout the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph collection. Key here is an emphasis on strong, light materials, seen in the case itself which is composed of half ceramic and half sapphire. Details such as the looping white ceramic arches are directly inspired by the use of ceramic in F1 cars, while playful texts - ‘Lights Out’ and ‘Away We Go’ are inscribed on the sub-dials - make for a sporty tribute.

