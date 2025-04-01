Tag Heuer celebrates its racing credentials at this year's Watches and Wonders
Tag Heuer nods to its partnership with Grand Prix de Monaco with this year's sporty new watches
It’s a significant year for Tag Heuer, who this year became the title partner of the Grand Prix de Monaco, the first in its almost century-long history. The brand nods to its new racing associations, as well as a considered design history, in this year’s new releases.
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph
Nine new watches in the TAG Heuer Formula 1 family embody bold, brilliant design. Sizing in at a wearable 38mm, the racing-inspired designs offer a spin on 1980s-style, in a nod to the decade which saw the debut of both the Formula 1 collection and of the newly-named TAG Heuer itself.
Three of these new watches – in a classic black and white dial or blue, with a steel or bold red bracelet – will join the core collection. Six extra models, in black and red, black and yellow, blue and black, white and green, white and red, and green and red, are also available on rubber racing straps or sleek steel bracelets.
TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date
Long acknowledged as an elegant cornerstone of Tag Heuer’s watch portfolio, the six new TAG Heuer Carrera Day-Date releases embody the clean lines and uncluttered aesthetic the collection is loved for. The focus here is on unexpected detailing, with the wearer richly rewarded upon a second look, from the sunray-brushed finish on the blue model, to a deep red opaline and warm, brushed rose gold.
TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph
Formula 1 details run throughout the TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph collection. Key here is an emphasis on strong, light materials, seen in the case itself which is composed of half ceramic and half sapphire. Details such as the looping white ceramic arches are directly inspired by the use of ceramic in F1 cars, while playful texts - ‘Lights Out’ and ‘Away We Go’ are inscribed on the sub-dials - make for a sporty tribute.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Hermès sets the scene at Watches and Wonders
Hermès has collaborated with artist Sarah-Anaïs Desbenoit at this year's Watches and Wonders, creating an atmospheric stage for the 2025 watch releases
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Vacheron Constantin unveils its most complicated watch yet at Watches and Wonders
The Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication has 41 complications and 13 patents
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Step inside this Upper East Side jewel box apartment
This radiant Lexington Avenue home is a harbinger of good things for the Upper East Side, and the latest focus of The Inside Story, our series spotlighting intriguing and innovative interior design
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Hermès sets the scene at Watches and Wonders
Hermès has collaborated with artist Sarah-Anaïs Desbenoit at this year's Watches and Wonders, creating an atmospheric stage for the 2025 watch releases
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Vacheron Constantin unveils its most complicated watch yet at Watches and Wonders
The Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication has 41 complications and 13 patents
By Hannah Silver Published
-
What can we expect from Watches and Wonders 2025?
As the watch world gears up for its biggest event of the year, discover all the main talking points with our frequently updated guide to Watches and Wonders 2025
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Independent watch brands to look out for now
Independent watch brands including Singer, Artya, MB&F and Beauregard are rewriting the horological rules
By James Gurney Last updated
-
Gold watches for 2025 and beyond
Gold watches from H Moser & Cie, Fears and Patek Philippe are on our radar for 2025
By Josh Sims Last updated
-
All the Rolex watches launched at Watches and Wonders 2024
This year, Rolex watches marry past design codes with modern technology
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Futurism is back at Watches and Wonders 2024
Futuristic watches are ready to beam us up as a sci-fi aesthetic comes to Watches and Wonders 2024
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Sotheby’s vintage watch sale of 24 spectacular avant-garde designs sells out in one hour
Patek Philppe's crazy-paved cuff and Audemars Piguet's emerald car are the star lots, pointing towards a new era of idiosyncratic opulence in watch design
By Caragh McKay Published