Audemars Piguet and Kaws have created the Royal Oak Concept watch we didn't know we needed
The Audemars Piguet x Kaws Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon 'Companion' is slick wrist-worn art
With new CEO Ilaria Resta at the helm of Audemars Piguet, the watch community has been holding its breath for the next limited Royal Oak Concept. This is Audemars Piguet’s rare wrist-worn experimental lab, this time subverted by the creative flair of Brooklyn-based artist Kaws.
Audemars Piguet has embraced pop culture with wild enthusiasm for the last decade, collaborating with larger-than-life players including basketball superstars and hip-hop royalty who have embraced the appearance of Spider-Man and Black Panther within the octagonal chunk of the Concept. Now, it's the turn of the artist.
Kaws, a.k.a Brina Donnelly, has been a force to reckon with after rising to fame in the 1990s with graffiti artwork that rocket-propelled him onto the pop art scene. Donnelly’s toy creations, especially the ‘Companion’, with its subverted Mickey Mouse skull-and-crossbones aesthetic, have become a strong trademark, but this is his first watch brand collab.
Within the bombastic shape of the faceted futurism of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon, Kaws’ ‘Companion’ appears trapped behind the sapphire crystal. It’s a strong monochrome image only strengthened by the brand's new movement design, which is bereft of watch hands. This time, it shows the peripheral time display through indicators on the rim of the dial.
The small indicators are titanium hour and minute hands, lumed and set on roller-guided gear wheels. But the star of the wrist show is the cartoon-skull face of ‘Companion’ with his face and hands pressed against the crystal, just above a tantalising tourbillon. The Concept case's strong modernity is slightly enlarged compared to the Spiderman and Black Panther versions, boasting a multi-faceted titanium case of 43mm. The Audemars Piguet x Kaws Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon 'Companion' is limited to 250 pieces and retails at CHF 200,000.
Parallel to Kaws’ ‘Companion’ being trapped within the haute complexity of the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon, there is a much larger presence at Le Brassus. Until the 20th of December, a monochrome ‘Companion’ of 11 meters has taken residence atop the Audemars Piguet HQ in the quiet town of Le Brassus. KAWS: HOLIDAY returns to Europe to coincide with the release of the Concept after recent stops in Shanghai and Indonesia, inviting us to consider how AP is interlinked with the world's wider (pop) culture.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Thor Svaboe is a seasoned writer on watches, contributing to several UK publications including Oracle Time and GQ while being one of the editors at online magazine Fratello. As the only Norwegian who doesn’t own a pair of skis, he hibernates through the winter months with a finger on the horological pulse, and a penchant for independent watchmaking.
-
A new Oxford Street pop-up celebrates IKEA's blue bags
IKEA's iconic blue bag gets its own pop-up concept store, the 'Hus of Frakta'.
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
A friendly rivalry coloured by kinship: Wendy Maruyama and Tom Loeser on their two-artist show
'I wanted to make furniture, just not traditional furniture, but weird furniture,' says Wendy Maruyama on ‘Colorama’, a two-artist show presented at design gallery Superhouse (until 11 January 2025)
By Gregory Han Published
-
Tranquil and secluded, Lemaire’s new Tokyo flagship exudes a sense of home
In Tokyo’s Ebisu neighbourhood, Lemaire’s tranquil new store sees the French brand take over a former 1960s home. Co-artistic directors Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran tell Wallpaper* more
By Joanna Kawecki Published
-
Polo, Reverso, Speedmaster: how a watch gets its name
Watch names can quickly become iconic. But just where do they come from?
By Josh Sims Published
-
Inside the Mad world of Hatton Labs watch customisation
Hatton Labs and Mad's rethought Audemars Piguet Royal Oak unites jewellery and horological skills
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Dark watches show it’s time to embrace an inky palette
Discover new dark watches from brands including Audemars Piguet, Omega, Chanel and Tudor
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Our wishlist watches come in a wealth of materials
Watch brands including Omega, Audemars Piguet, Tudor and Bell & Ross are experimenting with different materials this season
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Striking watches look on the bright side this season with an injection of colour
Bold hues rule in this season’s new colourful watches
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Browns and Mad Paris rethink Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
Watch customisation specialist Mad Paris has developed two new versions of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak for Browns
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Mechanical watch movements inform new jewellery from Carolina Bucci and Audemars Piguet
The K.I.S.S. jewellery collection is inspired by the intricate coils of an Audemars Piguet watch movement
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Watchmakers on the concept of time
As the world continues to pause, watchmakers tell us how the meaning of time has changed for them
By Hannah Silver Last updated