Our wishlist watches come in a wealth of materials

Watches are embracing a juxtaposition of materials and texture this season, just in time to make our festive wishlist. From Omega's distinctive Sedna gold to Tudor's gleaming titanium, discover a watch to take you through the party season and beyond in our edit.

Our wishlist watches this season

Pelagos FXD watch in titanium, £3,490, by Tudor, available at Goldsmiths (Image credit: Sam Hofman )

The toughness of titanium makes for hard-wearing watches from Girard-Perregaux and Tudor, while microblasted ceramic brings a new slickness to Bell & Ross' familiar angular silhouette.

Neo Constant Escapement watch in titanium, price on request, by Girard-Perregaux (Image credit: Sam Hofman )

BR 03 Black Matte watch in microblasted black ceramic, £3,700, Bell & Ross, available at Mr Porter (Image credit: Sam Hofman )

Audemars Piguet, too, borrows from the strong codes of black ceramic to rethink the geometrical forms of the Royal Oak Selfwinding watch.

For Jaeger-LeCoultre and Grand Seiko, it is the clean and classic form of steel that makes a sharp foil for the intricate technicality of the movement within.

A version of this story appears in the December 2023 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!

watches-of-switzerland.co.uk

‘Yuka Momiji’, Mechanical Hi‐Beat watch in stainless steel, £6,600, by Grand Seiko (Image credit: Sam Hofman )