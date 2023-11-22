Our wishlist watches come in a wealth of materials

Watch brands including Omega, Audemars Piguet, Tudor and Bell & Ross are experimenting with different materials this season

Left, Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding watch in black ceramic, £53,900, by Audemars Piguet. Right, Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades Co‐Axial Master 38mm watch in Sedna gold, £37,700, by Omega
(Image credit: Sam Hofman )
By Hannah Silver
published

Watches are embracing a juxtaposition of materials and texture this season, just in time to make our festive wishlist. From Omega's distinctive Sedna gold to Tudor's gleaming titanium, discover a watch to take you through the party season and beyond in our edit. 

Tudor watch

Pelagos FXD watch in titanium, £3,490, by Tudor, available at Goldsmiths

(Image credit: Sam Hofman )

The toughness of titanium makes for hard-wearing watches from Girard-Perregaux and Tudor, while microblasted ceramic brings a new slickness to Bell & Ross' familiar angular silhouette. 

Girard-Perregaux watch

Neo Constant Escapement watch in titanium, price on request, by Girard-Perregaux

(Image credit: Sam Hofman )

Bell & Ross watch

BR 03 Black Matte watch in microblasted black ceramic, £3,700, Bell & Ross, available at Mr Porter

(Image credit: Sam Hofman )

Audemars Piguet, too, borrows from the strong codes of black ceramic to rethink the geometrical forms of the Royal Oak Selfwinding watch. 

For Jaeger-LeCoultre and Grand Seiko, it is the clean and classic form of steel that makes a sharp foil for the intricate technicality of the movement within.

A version of this story appears in the December 2023 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!

Grand Seiko watch

‘Yuka Momiji’, Mechanical Hi‐Beat watch in stainless steel, £6,600, by Grand Seiko

(Image credit: Sam Hofman )

Jaeger-LeCoultre watch

Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds watch in steel, £10,100, by Jaeger-LeCoultre

(Image credit: Sam Hofman )
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

