Our wishlist watches come in a wealth of materials
Watch brands including Omega, Audemars Piguet, Tudor and Bell & Ross are experimenting with different materials this season
Watches are embracing a juxtaposition of materials and texture this season, just in time to make our festive wishlist. From Omega's distinctive Sedna gold to Tudor's gleaming titanium, discover a watch to take you through the party season and beyond in our edit.
Our wishlist watches this season
The toughness of titanium makes for hard-wearing watches from Girard-Perregaux and Tudor, while microblasted ceramic brings a new slickness to Bell & Ross' familiar angular silhouette.
Audemars Piguet, too, borrows from the strong codes of black ceramic to rethink the geometrical forms of the Royal Oak Selfwinding watch.
For Jaeger-LeCoultre and Grand Seiko, it is the clean and classic form of steel that makes a sharp foil for the intricate technicality of the movement within.
A version of this story appears in the December 2023 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
