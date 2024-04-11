May 2024 Wallpaper*, the Milan Preview Issue, heralds a new age of design
Welcome to Wallpaper* issue 301. Our tricentenary successfully navigated, it feels a no less auspicious moment to be ushering in a new age of design – just in time to celebrate Salone del Mobile 2024.
Why a new age? Because a younger generation at the apex of forward-thinking furniture companies – Giulia Molteni and Maria Porro, for instance, or Carola Bestetti at Living Divani and Eleonore Cavalli at Visionnaire – has resulted in a broader scope being offered to designers commissioned to create work for the leading brands. With this deeper pool of references comes a slew of fresh ideas on how to live, work and play that reflect a wide spectrum of cultural, societal and environmental shifts.
In the same questing spirit, we profile a few of those whose work embodies where design is (or should be) going: whether that’s Atelier Biagetti’s concept of nomadism, recast in its collaboration with MCM as a new idea of home that embraces technology, or Faye Toogood, whose repurposing of folk references for Poltrona Frau breaks with the contemporary concept of the ‘luxury furniture designer’.
As well as documenting those currently disrupting the established houses, we examine the roles of three emerging design studios in exploring new ways of working in furniture and design, whether through collaboration, performance or the repurposing of industrial materials and processes. We also revisit the lives and careers of two pioneering figures in the design world – Ingo Maurer and Louis Kahn, the latter being recognised at Salone.
And we feature two ‘revivals’: one the simulacrum of an unbuilt, site-specific Frank Lloyd Wright house, the other a rebuild of Aluminaire House, a novel aluminium-clad home by Albert Frey, that has moved from New York to its present resting place in Palm Springs. And capturing the spirit of the present, we bring you a working wardrobe that, well, works, read the runes around outdoor furniture, and feature nine watches united in their dramatic use of dark hues.
Finally, and by way of a hello, it gives me great pleasure to be rejoining Wallpaper* as Editor-in-Chief. I’d like to thank Sarah Douglas for handing on a title in such spectacular health – testament to her seven years of exemplary stewardship. The eagle-eyed among you will notice some further changes to the editorial masthead. These new positions are richly deserved; harbingers, too, of a new age for Wallpaper* as it heads towards its quadricentennial. Enjoy the issue.
Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief
The May 2024 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print from 11 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
On the newsstand cover: ‘Pilotis’ console, by Rodolfo Dordoni, for Minotti. Pair of 18th-century urn-shaped vases (Walter Padovani). Bas-Relief I (2023), by Sergio Roger (Spazio Nuovo). Fruit platter (1937), by Jean Puiforcat. Travertino Romano Classico panels in matte finish, by Marsotto.
On the limited-edition cover: A ‘Karat Blau’ pendant lamp, by pioneering brand Ingo Maurer, which is looking forward to a new age under the guidance of lighting firm Foscarini
Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper*. Prior to his taking up the role in March 2024 (and following a stint as acting editor-in-chief from March 2022 to April 2023), he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ, before which he worked at EMAP (as assistant editor of Q Magazine) and IPC (where he began his career at NME). In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. His first book, ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon’ – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet timepiece at 50 – was published by Assouline in September 2022.
Veuve Clicquot and Magnum Photos salute the sun
‘Emotions of the Sun’, a photography exhibition by Veuve Clicquot and Magnum Photos, debuts in Milan, accompanied by a sun-themed tasting menu
By Simon Mills Published
An Upper West Side apartment by General Assembly nods to its history
An Upper West Side apartment in New York has been born out of the reimagining of two neighbouring units, which were combined by General Assembly for a young family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
Artesanos partners ancient Peruvian cultures and contemporary craft for Milan Design Week
Atesanos is an exhibition celebrating heritage and renewal, with new furniture pieces by Maddalena Casadei, Giulio Iacchetti, and Zaven at Fuorisalone 2024
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
Desalto reveals its softer side at Salone del Mobile 2024
Desalto, known for its sculptural furniture designs, will debut its first upholstered pieces at Salone del Mobile 2024 in Milan
By Simon Mills Published
Salone del Mobile 2024: what to see at the fair and at Milan Design Week
The Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2024 and Milan Design Week (16-21 April), from public installations and new launches, to the most exciting locations open for one week only
By Rosa Bertoli Published
Rimowa and La Marzocco’s new compact espresso machine elevates the barista experience
Rimowa and La Marzocco present the Linea Mini espresso, machine which unites Italian craft with German engineering, at Capsule Plaza during Milan Design Week 2024
By Tianna Williams Published
Artistry and alchemy: Lasvit transforms glass into a three-dimensional canvas at Milan Design Week
Take a peek inside the making of Czech design brand Lasvit's Milan Design Week 2024 installation (on view at Palazzo Isimbardi from 16-21 April)
By Giovanna Dunmall Published
Fendi Casa's new sofa turns the brand's logo into three-dimensional elements
‘F-Affaire’ sofa, by Fendi Casa is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published
Antonio Citterio's new chair for Flexform is a traditional piece with contemporary twist
‘Lauren’ chair, by Antonio Citterio, for Flexform is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published
Grohe Spa’s Milan Design Week 2024 installation fuses water and architecture
Grohe Spa will highlight the wellbeing benefits of water in architecture in an installation at Palazzo Reale during Milan Design Week
By Simon Mills Published
Kaldewei and e15 come together with a collection of statement bathroom pieces
Kaldewei and e15 unite with a collection designed by Stefan Diez, featuring furniture and accessories
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published