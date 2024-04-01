Matteo Cibic’s bar unit for Visionnaire is inspired by 1970s automotive design

Since its debut in 2004, Bologna-based brand Visionnaire has put its stamp on the world of luxury interiors with a wealth of opulent furniture designs, custom-made by exceptional artisans using the highest quality materials. But as its name indicates, there’s nothing staid about its bespoke interiors and eclectic offering, which includes surprising pieces such as peacock-inspired armchairs, a textured concrete table named after a space satellite, and astrology-inspired mirrors.

Among its roster of talented designers is Matteo Cibic, an Italian artist known for his whimsical, anthropomorphic creations. Working from his studio in Vicenza, northern Italy, he is happiest creating stone vessels with cute little ears, fashioning ‘weird little deskfriends’ in glass and ceramics, or dreaming up fantastical interiors for the likes of El Coq, his local Michelin-starred restaurant.

Matteo Cibic’s ‘Siona’ bar unit for Visionnaire

For Visionnaire, he has created the ‘Siona’ bar cabinet, a meticulously designed piece that draws inspiration from ‘the avant-garde aesthetic of 1970s Italian automotive design’. At the time, brands such as Pininfarina and Zagato revolutionised the industry with their car designs that featured both highly aerodynamic curves and sharp, modern lines.

Boasting bold, rounded edges evoking the era's emphasis on fluidity and innovation, the ‘Siona’ bar cabinet comes with a textured square brass base that not only provides visual contrast but also ‘symbolises a harmonious blend of strength and refinement, mirroring the engineering mastery found in iconic automobiles of the era’.

The Siona collection also includes a matching low cabinet sporting the same sculptural brass base and door handles, as well as a contrasting white marble top.

