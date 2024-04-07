Giacomo Moor's ‘Halfsquare’ bedside tables for Living Divani highlight beautiful carpentry
Giacomo Moor's ‘Halfsquare’ bedside tables, for Living Divani are among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
Since founding his studio in 2009, Milanese designer Giacomo Moor has been exploring the creative possibilities offered by working with wood and collaborating with Italy’s leading craftspeople. One key piece was his ‘Kit del Legnamè’, a beautifully crafted carpentry tool box in olive and Italian walnut wood, for which he won a 2017 Wallpaper* Award.
Having created ‘Railway’, a series of minimalist metal and wood sideboards, for Living Divani last year, Moor has now turned his attention to a similarly pared-back bedside table design for the family-owned company. The ‘Halfsquare’ tables alternate open shelves with drawers that slot into light metal frames, built with triangular vertical uprights. The triangular sections are reflected in the back of the drawer fronts, their slanted sides creating hidden handles.
There are two different heights of dresser and metal boxes that allow different configurations and types of storage units. The steel frames come lacquered with epoxy powder coating burnished or in a gunmetal grey colour, while the cabinets and drawers are clad in Canaletto walnut or Striped Grey veneer, and the MDF plinth is lacquered in matt black RAL 9017.
Moor’s design is part of Living Divani’s 2024 collection, which also includes an elegant sofa by Piero Lissoni and focuses on blending unique geometries with ultimate comfort. ‘Our objects are the letters of our alphabet,’ explains Living Divani CEO Carola Bestetti. ‘They have different shapes, curves and signs but each of them is indispensable for us. Why? Our collection is our book, our way of expressing ourselves, our nature.’
Living Divani, Corso Monforte 20, Milan
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
