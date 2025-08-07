Australian beauty brand Mecca has unveiled its new flagship on Bourke Street in central Melbourne, establishing it as one of the world’s largest standalone beauty stores. Spanning three storeys and 4,000 square metres, the space by Sydney-based Studio McQualter seamlessly blends heritage restoration with contemporary retail design.

Mecca opens in Melbourne

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

Housed in the 1930s Art Deco EW Cole building, originally designed by architect Harry Norris and once home to the legendary Coles Book Arcade, this new flagship also marks a homecoming of sorts. Mecca’s first store opened nearby in 1997, though a modest 60 times smaller than this latest incarnation. There are currently over 100 Mecca stores across Australia and New Zealand.

A multi-level, immersive environment, Mecca’s founder Jo Horgan describes the store as her 'love letter to Melbourne.' It features dedicated zones for makeup, skincare, hair salons, a nail bar, café, and a suite of therapy and treatment rooms. There’s even an auditorium to host Mecca’s educational programmes.

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

The project was led by Sydney-based Studio McQualter, headed by Donald McQualter, a practice known for its material sensibility and contextual nuance—the Zimmerman New York flagship is among its portfolio of work. Horgan’s brief was clear: 'to create the world’s most extraordinary, innovative and loved experiential beauty destination.' The architectural aim was to develop a distinct concept and spatial identity while remaining true to the Mecca experience.

'Our focus was to pay homage to the heritage while introducing a cohesive and contemporary visual language,' the studio's founders told Wallpaper*. 'Consistent material palettes, artistic interventions, and thoughtful zoning mean each service feels part of a unified experience, while still allowing for distinct moments of discovery.'

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

This design philosophy translated into a strategy of uncovering and integrating original architectural elements. The building’s terracotta façade was restored, and faience tiles originally produced in Sunshine, Victoria, were complemented by newly recast counterparts from Darwen Terracotta in the UK. The removal of an awning revealed five arched windows, reinstating vertical proportions, and drawing light into the first floor.

Within the interior is now a generous central void, created by repositioning and separating the escalators. This spatial move opened up clear sightlines across all levels to highlight the restored heritage ceiling from the ground floor. A new mezzanine, introduced through this reconfiguration, has also contributed to the overall sense of openness.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

At the heart of it all sits the Beauty Carousel – a sculptural, circular anchor on the ground floor. 'It’s a visual cue for discovery and play,' explains Horgan, 'where customers gather, try new products, learn techniques and connect with our team. With space for up to 12 guests, it is a communal space inspired by the joy of makeup, the fun of colour and the feeling of being part of something vibrant.'

Materials, too, are presented in their raw, authentic form – exposed structural elements, hand-finished tiles, and a muted, refined palette. Bespoke furniture, combining vintage and contemporary pieces, introduces variation in texture and scale. Large Venini pendants and sculptural wall sconces bring a soft, understated warmth to the lighting scheme.

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

'Part of our core design strategy was to peel back the layers that had long obscured the site’s architectural heritage,' the studio notes. Original terrazzo floors were uncovered and preserved, along with exposed concrete columns and ornamental plaster ceilings. A vibrant Aztec tile design from the 1930s was also revealed, allowing the building’s rich history to converse with the new interventions.

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

“When we stepped into this building, we saw something special,” Horgan concludes. “Not just beauty in the architecture, but the possibility of it becoming a home for everything our customers had shared with us about what beauty means to them.”

Mecca, 295 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)

(Image credit: Sharyn Cairn)