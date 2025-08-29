There is a quiet power in objects imbued with the maker’s identity, history, and lived experience. Art has long been a vessel for storytelling, its language deepening over time, yet this evolution remains somewhat unfinished; women’s voices continue to be underrepresented, their perspectives still pushing for equal space within the cultural conversation.

Against this backdrop, initiatives that actively shape gender equity in the creative sphere take on profound significance. Among them is the Mecca x NGV Women in Design Commission, supported by Mecca’s M-Power; a landmark Australian series inviting globally acclaimed women designers to create groundbreaking new works for the NGV Collection.

This year, the fourth commission-winner Nipa Doshi, one half of the London-based practice Doshi Levien, will present A Room of My Own; a handcrafted, multidimensional cabinet and shrine, to be unveiled on 25 September 2025 at NGV International in Melbourne, where it will become a permanent part of the gallery’s collection.

A Room of My Own: Nipa Doshi's Mecca x NGV Women in Design Commission

Part artwork, part architectural gesture, the piece draws deeply from Doshi’s cultural heritage, echoing the sensibilities that also define her award-winning industrial product designs, where fine craftsmanship meets modern innovation and Indian visual culture.

The cabinet draws from one of India’s oldest storytelling traditions: originating over 400 years ago in Rajasthan, Kaavads or tiny wooden cabinets are, to date, made by skilled craftsmen, with hand-painted panels depicting gods, goddesses, local heroes, and saints. As each panel is unfolded, a Kaavadiya or storyteller reveals and narrates the tale, layer by layer, like a journey through time.

'My piece, inspired by this tradition, also honours the influential women in my life,' says Doshi. The multifaceted cabinet, part dressing table, part shrine, adorned with abstract portraits of these women, is as much about caring for the body as it is for nourishing the mind and soul. It reflects the idea of women as inherently multifaceted. The piece is architectural and narrative.'

The cabinet takes the form of an octagon: one side showcases paintings while the other side features a mirror and a dressing table, which can also be used as a writing desk.

The paintings depict five central characters from Doshi’s life: the first is titled Loud Ladies. 'This relates to my earliest memory of growing up around my mother’s friends, across different generations. They would gather in the afternoons, talking animatedly about their lives. What I observed was a true sense of community and female kinship; this instinct to support one another. My idea of beauty was shaped then, not only by the way they presented themselves, but also by how they cared for each other.'

The second, titled Maya, honours Doshi’s aunt, a true powerhouse who ran a textile workshop, collaborated with master craftswomen, founded two NGOs supporting women, worked as a chartered accountant, and even established schools.

The third is called Nina – an architect, whose visits to Doshi in hospital were marked by warmth and sartorial splendour.

The fourth is Zeenat, named after the iconic Bollywood star Zeenat Aman from the 70s, celebrated for her avant-garde style, bold on-screen roles, and timeless beauty. At times a village belle, at others a free-spirited hippie, she embodied effortless allure. In the cabinet, Zeenat becomes a symbol of sensuality and glamour; a reminder that it holds space for every kind of woman. 'And in the centre is a self-portrait, reflecting on the ideas of confidence, self-love and respect,' adds Doshi.

This unique piece of work was developed by Doshi in close collaboration with her partner Jonathan Levien and was made in France by Atelier Helbecque. The wonderful colours of lacquer, all hand-mixed in Doshi's studio, are inspired by the vivid world of 1970s Indian cinema, the jewel tones of Jodhpur’s miniature paintings, and the evocative works of Amrita Sher-Gil and photographer Raghubir Singh. Elements of brass and gold leaf add a subtle sheen to the piece, while the glass interior allows light to flow through, eliminating the need for internal lighting.

Perhaps the most special aspect of this project is the creation of a truly one-of-a-kind typeface, made possible by the time and resources provided by Mecca x NGV. Over five months, Doshi designed a bespoke font on mathematical grids, each letter formed like intricate pieces of jewellery. From the precious A, O, and T to the tiniest heart motifs, every detail of each character is exquisitely resolved. The gallery has acquired the typeface too, as part of the permanent collection.

Nipa Doshi's exhibition at NGV

For the exhibition, Doshi has conceived two four-metre-long textile panels that weave together memories of home, both real and imagined, positioned alongside the cabinet. On closer inspection, intimate symbols emerge from her India: a surahi (water jug), echoes of Zeenat and even objects from her studio, all distilled into abstract forms.

Alphabets will be hand-painted by a master sign painter, and the textile panels will be illuminated. Complementing the installation, the museum will screen a specially commissioned film, guiding visitors through the cabinet’s intricate interiors and details, set to the nostalgic rhythms of iconic Hindi film songs.

'I wanted to create work that truly reflects my values in design, both as an individual and as a woman,' shares Doshi. 'I wanted to design a space that I would want to inhabit, centred on well-being. I feel proud and honoured to receive this opportunity; it has opened up another universe for me and my creative endeavours.'