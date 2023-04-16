Pop stars: watches with kaleidoscopic tints are ticking all the boxes
Bold hues rule in this season’s new colourful watches
Colourful watches showcasing a rainbow of bright hues are among this year's most eye-catching new releases, with shades from sorbet to psychedelic drawn in precious stones and unexpected materials. From the green tones of Zenith, Montblanc, Bulgari and Hublot, to the pretty in pink Piaget and Tag Heuer and the blue tones of Vacheron Constantin and Bell & Ross – not to forget the delicious pick'n'mix from Van Cleef & Arpels – discover the exquisite new watches here.
The new colourful watches
A version of this story appears in the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
