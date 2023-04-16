Pop stars: watches with kaleidoscopic tints are ticking all the boxes

Bold hues rule in this season’s new colourful watches

colourful watches face on
Left, Ludo secret watch in yellow gold with blue and pink sapphires, diamonds, mother- of-pearl and lapis lazuli, price on request, by Van Cleef & Arpels. Right, Possession watch in white gold with diamonds on pink alligator strap, £32,400, by Piaget.
(Image credit: Rowan Corr)
By Hannah Silver
published

Colourful watches showcasing a rainbow of bright hues are among this year's most eye-catching new releases, with shades from sorbet to psychedelic drawn in precious stones and unexpected materials. From the green tones of Zenith, Montblanc, Bulgari and Hublot, to the pretty in pink Piaget and Tag Heuer and the blue tones of Vacheron Constantin and Bell & Ross – not to forget the delicious pick'n'mix from Van Cleef & Arpels – discover the exquisite new watches here.

The new colourful watches

Green watch

Defy Skyline 36 watch with a steel octagonal case, £7,500, by Zenith (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Blue watch

Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin watch in white gold with diamonds on blue alligator strap, £84,500, by Vacheron Constantin (opens in new tab), also available at watches-of-switzerland.co.uk (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Pink watch

Carrera Date watch in steel, £2,750, by TAG Heuer (opens in new tab), also available from watches-of-switzerland.co.uk (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Green watch by Montblanc

1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date watch in stainless steel, £2,785, by Montblanc (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Watch with dark blue dial

BR 03-93 GMT watch in steel, £3,800, by Bell & Ross

(Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Green watch with mosaic dial

Divas’ Dream Mosaica watch in white gold with diamonds and tsavorites on green alligator strap, price on request, by Bulgari

(Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Yellow watch with visible parts: Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic by Hublot

Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic watch in yellow neon Saxem, £182,000, by Hublot (opens in new tab), also available goldsmiths.co.uk (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rowan Corr)

A version of this story appears in the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)

Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.

Latest