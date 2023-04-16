Pop stars: watches with kaleidoscopic tints are ticking all the boxes

Colourful watches showcasing a rainbow of bright hues are among this year's most eye-catching new releases, with shades from sorbet to psychedelic drawn in precious stones and unexpected materials. From the green tones of Zenith, Montblanc, Bulgari and Hublot, to the pretty in pink Piaget and Tag Heuer and the blue tones of Vacheron Constantin and Bell & Ross – not to forget the delicious pick'n'mix from Van Cleef & Arpels – discover the exquisite new watches here.

The new colourful watches

Defy Skyline 36 watch with a steel octagonal case, £7,500, by Zenith (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin watch in white gold with diamonds on blue alligator strap, £84,500, by Vacheron Constantin (opens in new tab), also available at watches-of-switzerland.co.uk (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Carrera Date watch in steel, £2,750, by TAG Heuer (opens in new tab), also available from watches-of-switzerland.co.uk (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date watch in stainless steel, £2,785, by Montblanc (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

BR 03-93 GMT watch in steel, £3,800, by Bell & Ross (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Divas’ Dream Mosaica watch in white gold with diamonds and tsavorites on green alligator strap, price on request, by Bulgari (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic watch in yellow neon Saxem, £182,000, by Hublot (opens in new tab), also available goldsmiths.co.uk (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

A version of this story appears in the May 2023 issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)