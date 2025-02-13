Pantone’s colour of the year on your wrist: discover watches in mocha mousse
Pantone’s mocha mousse is the colour of the year. Here are ten watches in the delectable rich chocolate tone
2025 is the year of creamy Mocha Mousse, according to Pantone. This warm, indulgent shade of mocha has a sweet-tasting vibe, blending tones of chocolate, mauve, nude, and subtle hints of rose gold. For wristwear, this coincides with independent and bigger brands alike enriching their portfolio with watches that combine modernity and retro into coffee tones, adding depth to an understated elegance.
Trilobe Nuit Fantastique
French minimalist chic doesn’t get better than the evocatively named Nuit Fantastique by Trilobe, with its rich, pared-back style. In a choice of two case sizes, the 9.2mm slim Trilobe comes on a brown leather strap, with a warm-grained golden dial. The Nuit Fantastique features a flush-fitting rotating outer ring for the hours, while the minutes and seconds are displayed by an offset, patented figure-of-eight two-part display that remains remarkably legible.
Nuit Fantastique, Dune Rose Gold, €22,800, from trilobe.com
Hublot Big Bang Beige Ceramic
In brawny contrast to the minimalist Trilobe, the recently released curved Spirit of Big Bang has an almost dusty pink tinge to its ceramic case. It’s a delicate contrast to Hublot’s tool-watch aesthetic, and the soft-toned case has a big presence. Through the magic of soft-touch lightweight ceramic and an ergonomic, curved case, the self-winding chronograph is a comfortable beast with a soft heart.
Spirit of Big Bang Beige Ceramic, £23,500, from hublot.com
Parmigiani Fleurier Serenissima Due
Parmigiani's Tonda PF is a minimal take on classic sports watch design we didn’t know we needed. In collaboration with Singapore-based watch media giant Revolution, the latte-beige guilloche dial of the 40mm Serenissima Due limited edition works in more ways than one. It has a remarkably slim 7-8mm case, and it distils recognisable cues into what can only be described as essential elegance, modernising a well-known genre with a dollop of mocha.
Parmigiani Fleurier x Revolution Tonda PF Micro-Rotor Serenissima Due, €25,850, from revolutionwatch.com
Circula Facet Brown
The new Facet by German brand Circula is fiercely modern, presented in a mid-sized 38mm diameter case with a distinct multitude of brushed and polished angles. It sits softly on the wrist, despite its drama, with the dial offering a warm contrast. Juxtaposed against a cool faceted exterior is the dial in a rich chocolate tone featuring a concentric brick pattern. A focus on details includes a proprietary typeface for the numerals, while the slim 10mm case houses an automatic movement from La Joux-Perret.
Facet Brown - Steel Strap with Butterfly Clasp, €1,990, from circulawatches.com
IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 TOP GUN Mojave Desert
IWC has long been at the forefront of ceramic technology for watch cases, and the Top Gun Mojave range was a world first with the sand-beige-hued ceramic. The 41mm Chronograph plays an understated game, featuring a matte chocolate dial and tonal latte-looking beige. Can we get a refill please?
Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 TOP GUN Mojave Desert, CHF10,500 (£9,266), from iwc.com
Brew Retrograph Espresso
Not many watch brands were created through a love of coffee, but New York-based Brew is the espresso-inspired exception. The design mission for the Retrograph Chronograph was to create a utilitarian, retro-tinged watch that could be used for measuring increments over periods of time, more specifically an espresso shot in the range of 25-35 seconds. Featuring full chronograph functionality courtesy of a meca-quartz movement, the rounded shape of the PVD-rose gold plate works oh-so well with the sunray brushed mocha dial.
Brew Retrograph - Espresso, £305, from brew-watches.com
Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968R
Patek Philippe remains one of the strongest players when it comes to creating collectable collections, and the timeless design of the Aquanaut is a classic. It remains a superb everyday watch, on a soft brown rubber strap, and the combination of chocolate brown and rose gold is pretty hard to beat.
Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968R, patek.com, also available at watchesofswitzerland.com, £67,010
Tudor Royal
The Black Bay series is a big success for Tudor, and for all the right reasons. But dive deeper into the company's catalogue and you’ll find the timeless Royal giving a warm 1980s vibe. With a two-tone case in four sizes, it boasts a personal take on the integrated bracelet design we all want and an everyday tough 100m depth rating. But at the end of the day the Royal lives up to its name, offering a strong red-carpet factor that includes a warm cocoa dial with gold details and a rather slim 10mm case.
Tudor Royal, £3,490, from tudorwatch.com
Bremont Terra Nova
After a big re-jig last year, Bremont launched a new range, including the Terra Nova. The 40.5mm Terra Nova features a strong retro-infused tonneau case and a hand-stitched leather strap. The new Bremont logo features on a bold, pilot-inspired dial, and the limited edition ‘Caramel’ version comes in a fetching shade of coffee with cream markings.
Bremont Terra Nova 40.5 Date Caramel, £3,200, from bremont.com
Laurent Ferrier Grand Sport Tourbillon Golden Brown
With over 30 years at Patek Philippe and a racing career under his belt, Laurent Ferrier has carved out an award-winning name for his eponymous, small Genevan brand since its inception in 2010. Today the father-and son atelier offers a distinct take on traditional watchmaking, culminating in the deep brown dial of the Grand Sport Tourbillon. A bold 44mm case in brushed rose gold encapsulates the brand’s understated ethos while redefining the hotly contested genre of the sports watch.
Laurent Ferrier Grand Sport Tourbillon Golden Brown, CHF225,000 (£198,500), from laurentferrier.com
Thor Svaboe is a seasoned writer on watches, contributing to several UK publications including Oracle Time and GQ while being one of the editors at online magazine Fratello. As the only Norwegian who doesn’t own a pair of skis, he hibernates through the winter months with a finger on the horological pulse, and a penchant for independent watchmaking.
