Samuel Ross on working with Hublot: ‘A rhythm has been established’
As Samuel Ross and Hublot unveil the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon SR_A watch, Ross tells us what inspired the design
Samuel Ross and Hublot continue to build on their creative collaboration with a new watch, the Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon SR_A. In chromatic blue, it is inspired by Ross’ love of bold colour and sharp geometric silhouettes, with Hublot’s distinctive mixed materials reflected in grey carbon lugs, a sapphire dial and a bezel featuring both a satin and microblasted finish. Here, Ross talks us through the design.
Samuel Ross on the design of the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Carbon SR_A watch
Wallpaper*: What do you enjoy about working with Hublot?
Samuel Ross: There’s a sense of purity and liberty in their creation process. By that, I mean Hublot's manufacture has the capacity to produce and engineer new materials and realities, on what a watch of the future can be, be it composites of unseen grades of material - or purely form studies. Or be it the ability to stir and question expectations within the luxury watch industry with total freedom.
It’s a semblance between engineering innovation and disruption. It’s also youth. Hublot is young. It's raw. But astute. Thats exciting. There's a sharp edge in the conversation. there is emotion.
W*: What inspired you with this design?
SR: From the start of our dynamic, establishing structure and continuity has been at the crux of how the final watch comes to be. As we debut 3.0, incremental refinements continue to deploy, it’s a unique approach to iterative design based on a deep rapport rooted in constant dialogue, one that is made possible by on-site engineering and artisans in Geneva. Each is fundamentally a unique piece – this opens up much that is possible. Subsequently, updates micro-refinements, and choices continue to come into fruition across each model.
Such as the redeveloped closure mechanism on 3.0 – completely new tooling, and new grade of titanium. Or the first introduction of compressed carbon fibre to display the dynamism, and uniqueness offered by the watch face, whilst retaining our aspiration of producing a lightweight tourbillon capable of functioning as a luxury, leisure-based watch through choices tied to weight, material and colour. I’m inspired by dynamic supply chains and hyper-emotive, potent possibilities in both luxury and culture. 3.0 catalyses both of these matters.
W*: The previous watches united vivid colours with clean, minimalist lines. How does this new watch build on those you have created with Hublot in the past?
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
SR: A rhythm has been established. Octaves and parameters you could say. This methodical approach enables us to express and isolate the development to particular components of the watch. Each model illuminates a design revelation of the watch's core architecture. Shifts in material, colour profile or tooling. You can see my thinking, in real time. We are focused on engineering the future of luxury watches – through the purist lens possible.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Flack Studio and Volker Haug's lighting collection makes its Australian debut with a showroom refresh
The ‘Me and You’ lighting collection by Volker Haug Studio and Flack Studio launches in Australia with six new additions and a Melbourne showroom revamp
By Ali Morris Published
-
Wallpaper* beauty editor Hannah Tindle’s eclectic gift guide
Wallpaper* beauty editor Hannah Tindle ideas for festive gifting include a scalp-stimulating hairbrush, a mid-century ‘party’ ashtray and an archival poster for Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The making of ‘Queer’: Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino in conversation
As the reimagining of William Burroughs’ book, 'Queer', hits cinemas, Wallpaper* speaks to director Luca Guadagnino, screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes and star, Daniel Craig about bringing the text to life
By Nick Levine Published
-
Hublot and Daniel Arsham unveil a futuristic pocket-watch-and-table-clock hybrid
Watchmaker Hublot and artist Daniel Arsham reveal the Arsham Droplet – a pocket watch, table clock and titanium-chain pendant in one
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Futurism is back at Watches and Wonders 2024
Futuristic watches are ready to beam us up as a sci-fi aesthetic comes to Watches and Wonders 2024
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Hublot and Takashi Murakami push the boundaries of watch design
The Hublot MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire is a conceptual and technical triumph
By James Gurney Published
-
Aqui Thami wins Hublot Design Prize 2023
Activist Aqui Thami is recognised by the Hublot Design Prize 2023 for her multidisciplinary practice benefitting the women and girls of Mumbai
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Striking watches look on the bright side this season with an injection of colour
Bold hues rule in this season’s new colourful watches
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Baselworld 2012: Wallpaper's top 15 watches
By Caragh McKay Last updated