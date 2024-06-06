Hublot and Daniel Arsham unveil a futuristic pocket-watch-and-table-clock hybrid
Watchmaker Hublot and artist Daniel Arsham reveal the Arsham Droplet – a pocket watch, table clock and titanium-chain pendant in one
A partnership was a natural prospect for watchmaker Hublot and artist Daniel Arsham, who have each championed a collaborative ethos in respective projects that criss-cross the worlds of art and design (from Hublot’s watches with Takashi Murakami, to Arsham’s own watch designs and partnerships with the likes of Tiffany & Co).
Now, the watchmaker and the artist have united for a new timepiece, limited to 99 pieces, which celebrates this spirit of crossover, drawing from both traditional and futuristic references. The Arsham Droplet, crafted from a mix of titanium and rubber, can be a pocket watch, a table clock or a pendant suspended on titanium chains, its smooth contours making it a comfortable fit to hold in the hand.
Hublot and Daniel Arsham’s Droplet
‘By combining Hublot's technical expertise with my own artistic vision, we have created a timepiece that transcends the traditional pocket watch, blending the past, present and future in a captivating and unexpected way,’ says Arsham of the multidisciplinary piece. In a rethink of the parameters of traditional watch design, the Droplet cuts an unconventional silhouette, imbuing its tough materials with an unexpected delicacy in the domed teardrop-shaped crystals, which flank a titanium case seemingly woven as if it were lace.
‘Together with Daniel, we made the impossible possible,’ adds Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe. ‘The Arsham Droplet is a testament to Hublot's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of both form and function. This groundbreaking timepiece is a true work of art, blending our horological expertise with Daniel Arsham's artistic vision.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Inside Bombardier Inc’s new jet manufacturing centre by NEUF architect(e)s
NEUF architect(e)s’ new campus for Canadian aerospace giant Bombardier mixes heavy industry with precision tech, and is set alongside Toronto Pearson International Airport
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Elevate your interiors with Wallpaper* July 2024, the Design Directory
Wallpaper* July 2024 rounds up the best new furniture, lighting, kitchens, bathrooms and more – on sale now
By Bill Prince Published
-
Craig Green’s homecoming show was a heartfelt musing on ‘sons and fathers’
Craig Green opened up his Docklands studio for a deeply personal show that marked a triumphant return to the runway for the British designer after a two-year hiatus
By Jack Moss Published
-
Futurism is back at Watches and Wonders 2024
Futuristic watches are ready to beam us up as a sci-fi aesthetic comes to Watches and Wonders 2024
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
Hublot and Takashi Murakami push the boundaries of watch design
The Hublot MP-15 Takashi Murakami Tourbillon Sapphire is a conceptual and technical triumph
By James Gurney Published
-
Aqui Thami wins Hublot Design Prize 2023
Activist Aqui Thami is recognised by the Hublot Design Prize 2023 for her multidisciplinary practice benefitting the women and girls of Mumbai
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham mark the new Lock collection with a limited-edition sculpture and bangle
The Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock sculpture from Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham conceals a Tiffany Lock bracelet studded with diamonds and tsavorites
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Watches, jewellery and art go under the hammer at Phillips Asia
Digital ‘Refresh: Reload’ auction unites disciplines for the first time
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Clocking in: David Adjaye, Studio Wieki Somers and Daniel Arsham ponder time
Singapore’s The Hour Glass is more than just another watch boutique in a city that’s obsessed by all things horological as its timely exhibition (helmed by Sir David Adjaye) shows
By James Gurney Last updated
-
Baselworld 2012: Wallpaper's top 15 watches
By Caragh McKay Last updated