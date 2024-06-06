Hublot and Daniel Arsham unveil a futuristic pocket-watch-and-table-clock hybrid

A partnership was a natural prospect for watchmaker Hublot and artist Daniel Arsham, who have each championed a collaborative ethos in respective projects that criss-cross the worlds of art and design (from Hublot’s watches with Takashi Murakami, to Arsham’s own watch designs and partnerships with the likes of Tiffany & Co).

Now, the watchmaker and the artist have united for a new timepiece, limited to 99 pieces, which celebrates this spirit of crossover, drawing from both traditional and futuristic references. The Arsham Droplet, crafted from a mix of titanium and rubber, can be a pocket watch, a table clock or a pendant suspended on titanium chains, its smooth contours making it a comfortable fit to hold in the hand.

Hublot and Daniel Arsham’s Droplet

‘By combining Hublot's technical expertise with my own artistic vision, we have created a timepiece that transcends the traditional pocket watch, blending the past, present and future in a captivating and unexpected way,’ says Arsham of the multidisciplinary piece. In a rethink of the parameters of traditional watch design, the Droplet cuts an unconventional silhouette, imbuing its tough materials with an unexpected delicacy in the domed teardrop-shaped crystals, which flank a titanium case seemingly woven as if it were lace.

‘Together with Daniel, we made the impossible possible,’ adds Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe. ‘The Arsham Droplet is a testament to Hublot's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of both form and function. This groundbreaking timepiece is a true work of art, blending our horological expertise with Daniel Arsham's artistic vision.’

hublot.com