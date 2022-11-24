Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham mark the new Lock collection with a limited-edition sculpture and bangle
The Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock sculpture from Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham conceals a Tiffany Lock bracelet studded with diamonds and tsavorites
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Tiffany & Co is celebrating the new Tiffany Lock collection with a second collaboration with artist Daniel Arsham, who has created a special edition of 99 sculptures and a limited edition bangle.
The Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock sculpture nods to Tiffany & Co’s history, with the jewellery house’s sales of functional padlocks dating from the late 19th century. It was a motif soon assimilated into designs from key rings, money clips and brooches to today’s new Tiffany Lock collection.
Tiffany Lock bracelets
In the sculpture, Arsham nods both to this heritage and the aesthetic of his Future Relics series, which rethinks today’s objects as items of historical note (his recent collaboration with Rimowa placed an ‘eroded’ turntable inside a suitcase). Here, the eroded bronze sculptures, treated with a hand-applied patina, intertwine references both to Tiffany & Co’s distinctive blue hue and the natural erosion that comes with time. Inside, a concealed Tiffany & Co x Arsham Studio Lock bangle set with diamonds and tsavorites nods to the vivid green first seen in Tiffany & Co creations in 1974.
The new piece builds on this year’s jewellery collection, Tiffany Lock, itself an elegant symbol of functional design. Four new styles in 18ct yellow and rose gold feature a clasp with a swivelling mechanism, in an echo of the padlock’s form.
‘The collection was designed with the idea of re-envisioning the padlock – a product Tiffany had offered prior to the 1950s. We transformed it into a symbol of unbreakable bonds and inclusivity with the spirit of “No Rules. All welcome”. Tiffany Lock is meant for everyone,’ says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communications at Tiffany & Co. ‘Taking influence from the padlock, the mechanism behind Lock echoes its functionality and was specifically designed by our Tiffany Jewelry Design and Innovation Workshop. The clasp opens and closes when the U-bar is pulled from the notch area, which activates the spring inside the bracelet.’
The new design stays faithful to Tiffany & Co’s distinctive chic minimalism. Adds Arnault: ‘Our designs are rooted in balancing our heritage with modernity and the new Tiffany Lock bangles are a great example of this approach.’
tiffany.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
USM ‘NYC’ is a modular tribute to the Big Apple’s skyscrapers
USM ‘NYC’ is a new collection by creative director Ben Ganz, paying tribute to the New York skyscraper
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Zizipho Poswa’s new ceramics and photography explore hair as a medium for sculpture
At Southern Guild Gallery, Cape Town, Zizipho Poswa draws on the elaborate hairstyling practised by African women in a new series of ceramics, bronze sculptures and photographs
By Jareh Das • Published
-
Discover colourful rugs from world-leading designers and makers
Discover our selection of colourful rugs, by leading designers, artists and craftsmen
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
CryptoPunks come to life on Tiffany & Co pendants
Tiffany & Co has partnered with blockchain infrastructure company Chain to create custom pendants and NFTiffs
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Discover Tiffany & Co’s new jewellery collection
Tiffany & Co’s new fine jewellery collection, the ‘Tiffany Knot’, pays tribute to New York’s architectural codes
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
In memoriam: Elsa Peretti (1940 – 2021)
Elsa Peretti, the designer known for her jewellery designs for Tiffany & Co, has died age 80
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Elsa Peretti’s bone cuff turns 50
Tiffany & Co has partnered with Dover Street Market for a special piece to mark the anniversary
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Watches, jewellery and art go under the hammer at Phillips Asia
Digital ‘Refresh: Reload’ auction unites disciplines for the first time
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Clocking in: David Adjaye, Studio Wieki Somers and Daniel Arsham ponder time
Singapore’s The Hour Glass is more than just another watch boutique in a city that’s obsessed by all things horological as its timely exhibition (helmed by Sir David Adjaye) shows
By James Gurney • Published
-
Renaissance man: designers are seeing pearls in a whole new light
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
My life in colour: Paloma Picasso recaptures the glamour of 1980s New York for Tiffany & Co
By Caragh McKay • Published