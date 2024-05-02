First look at Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co’s punkish titanium and gold jewellery

Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co look to mythological motifs for their first jewellery collection, ‘Tiffany Titan’. Williams, a former Wallpaper* Design Awards judge and among the polymathic ‘celebrity shape-shifters’ in the Wallpaper* USA 300, was inspired by Poseidon’s trident for 19 new jewellery pieces that cut spiky silhouettes, juxtaposing sharp spear-shaped motifs with gently undulating links.

Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings in 18ct yellow gold and titanium bring a punkish twist to traditional settings. Offbeat features, including reverse-set diamonds to emphasise brilliance and rotating details in the pendant, earrings and rings, add a playful wearability.

Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co’s ‘Tiffany Titan’

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

The seven titanium designs make an edgy foil for the 12 18ct recycled gold pieces. Put through a molecular process, the deep black hue is a sensual and subdued contrast against the gleam of the gold. ‘I’m very inspired by water, and the name of this collection, “Titan”, draws inspiration from Poseidon, ruler of the sea, King of Atlantis. “Atlantis” is also the name of the community I grew up in Virginia Beach,’ says Williams. ‘The detail in all of the jewellery pieces is very intentional, the use of black titanium … it’s a physical manifestation of beauty in Blackness.’

The signature spear motif runs throughout, intertwined through the links of a generously proportioned bracelet, dangling from a lobe or worn on a clean gold chain, dusted with pavé diamonds or left unadorned.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

‘We are excited to unveil Pharrell’s inaugural collection for Tiffany,’ says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, Product, Communications and Industrial, Tiffany & Co. ‘The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection defies the conventions of fine jewellery design. It represents a balance of Pharrell’s creative vision with Tiffany & Co’s inventive craftsmanship. Each piece embodies Pharrell’s distinct style and unique point of view.’

‘Tiffany Titan’ by Pharrell Williams will be available this May exclusively on Tiffany.com in the US and at The Landmark in New York City. The collection will be available globally at Tiffany & Co stores and Tiffany.com in June.

tiffany.com

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)