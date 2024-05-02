First look at Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co’s punkish titanium and gold jewellery
Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co reveal first jewellery collaboration, ‘Tiffany Titan’, featuring 19 yellow gold and titanium pieces
Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co look to mythological motifs for their first jewellery collection, ‘Tiffany Titan’. Williams, a former Wallpaper* Design Awards judge and among the polymathic ‘celebrity shape-shifters’ in the Wallpaper* USA 300, was inspired by Poseidon’s trident for 19 new jewellery pieces that cut spiky silhouettes, juxtaposing sharp spear-shaped motifs with gently undulating links.
Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings in 18ct yellow gold and titanium bring a punkish twist to traditional settings. Offbeat features, including reverse-set diamonds to emphasise brilliance and rotating details in the pendant, earrings and rings, add a playful wearability.
Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co’s ‘Tiffany Titan’
The seven titanium designs make an edgy foil for the 12 18ct recycled gold pieces. Put through a molecular process, the deep black hue is a sensual and subdued contrast against the gleam of the gold. ‘I’m very inspired by water, and the name of this collection, “Titan”, draws inspiration from Poseidon, ruler of the sea, King of Atlantis. “Atlantis” is also the name of the community I grew up in Virginia Beach,’ says Williams. ‘The detail in all of the jewellery pieces is very intentional, the use of black titanium … it’s a physical manifestation of beauty in Blackness.’
The signature spear motif runs throughout, intertwined through the links of a generously proportioned bracelet, dangling from a lobe or worn on a clean gold chain, dusted with pavé diamonds or left unadorned.
‘We are excited to unveil Pharrell’s inaugural collection for Tiffany,’ says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, Product, Communications and Industrial, Tiffany & Co. ‘The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection defies the conventions of fine jewellery design. It represents a balance of Pharrell’s creative vision with Tiffany & Co’s inventive craftsmanship. Each piece embodies Pharrell’s distinct style and unique point of view.’
‘Tiffany Titan’ by Pharrell Williams will be available this May exclusively on Tiffany.com in the US and at The Landmark in New York City. The collection will be available globally at Tiffany & Co stores and Tiffany.com in June.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
An avant-garde Korean art movement resurfaces in LA
LA's Hammer Museum gets its teeth into avant-garde Korean art with ‘Only the Young: Experimental Art in Korea, 1960s–1970s’
By Anne Soward Published
-
Sketch celebrates 200 years of the National Gallery with a budding floral takeover
‘Sketch in Bloom’ is a floral takeover of the London restaurant to celebrate the National Gallery’s 200th birthday
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Scribner’s Catskill Lodge introduces funky rounded cabins
Scribner’s Catskill Lodge tapped design firm Post Company for 11 new dodecagonal cabins
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Tiffany & Co nods to its theatrical history with a surreal new campaign
Tiffany & Co campaign ‘With Love, Since 1837’ sees Dan Tobin Smith and set designer Rachel Thomas create an offbeat set
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Rimowa and Tiffany & Co are the gleam team behind this luxurious luggage
A new partnership between Rimowa and Tiffany & Co encompasses a suitcase and a jewellery box
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co opens redesigned New York store, The Landmark
Peter Marino and OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, are behind Tiffany & Co’s vast new Fifth Avenue flagship
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham mark the new Lock collection with a limited-edition sculpture and bangle
The Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock sculpture from Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham conceals a Tiffany Lock bracelet studded with diamonds and tsavorites
By Hannah Silver Published
-
CryptoPunks come to life on Tiffany & Co pendants
Tiffany & Co has partnered with blockchain infrastructure company Chain to create custom pendants and NFTiffs
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Discover Tiffany & Co’s new jewellery collection
Tiffany & Co’s new fine jewellery collection, the ‘Tiffany Knot’, pays tribute to New York’s architectural codes
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
In memoriam: Elsa Peretti (1940 – 2021)
Elsa Peretti, the designer known for her jewellery designs for Tiffany & Co, has died age 80
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Elsa Peretti’s bone cuff turns 50
Tiffany & Co has partnered with Dover Street Market for a special piece to mark the anniversary
By Hannah Silver Last updated