Rimowa and Tiffany & Co are the gleam team behind this luxurious luggage

Rimowa and Tiffany & Co are bringing back a dose of much-needed cool to travel with a new collaboration staying faithful to the design signatures of both brands. The partnership encompasses new Rimowa and Tiffany & Co jewellery cases, as well as a Rimowa and Tiffany & Co Rock Cut Cabin suitcase.

(Image credit: Rimowa x Tiffany & Co)

‘We are proud to join forces with Tiffany & Co, another legendary brand with the finest craftsmanship,’ says Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, chief executive officer at Rimowa. ‘The creation of such purposeful and one-of-kind pieces represents the centuries of expertise behind both brands and the mastery of engineering that we bring to the table.’

(Image credit: Rimowa x Tiffany & Co)

The sharp facets of a diamond are translated into the ‘rock cut’ aesthetic of the cases, which also nod to Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium surfaces. Inside the jewellery cases is the distinctive Tiffany & Co duck-egg blue, which also decorates the handles, luggage tag and wheels of the suitcase. Useful features, such as generous jewellery compartments in both the case and the jewellery box, join options for personalisation, with a large silver plaque in the jewellery case providing the option for engraving.

Adds Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communication at Tiffany & Co: ‘We are thrilled to debut the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co collection, bringing together two maisons with unmatched craftsmanship and innovative designs. This one-of-a-kind collaboration unifies two icons in one, both of which are incredibly personal to me and represent the highest calibre of craftsmanship.’

tiffany.com