Tiffany & Co nods to its theatrical history with a surreal new campaign

Synonymous with New York glamour, Tiffany & Co has long revelled in its status as an American icon rich in heritage and cultural references. Its jewellery nods to this history in a series of collections that encompass the design codes of the house, from the sculptural and clean to the flamboyant and fun.

Now, Tiffany & Co is celebrating its core collections in a set of new imagery that marries an archival aesthetic with a sharp design modernity. The campaign images are inspired by the displays of designer and window dresser Gene Moore (1910-1998) – a former Tiffany & Co artistic director and vice president – which ignited imaginations around the world.

Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Sixteen Stone ring, £13,800 from tiffany.co.uk (Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

The theatrical, slightly surreal element remains, running throughout in sets and props that play with proportion. Images have been brought to life with the use of animated projections and smoke in the backdrop, rather than relying on effects imposed post-production. The experience Moore created, of jewellery appearing as the star of the show in an offbeat set, remains thanks to this considered alternative reality.

Tiffany Knot double row hinged bangle in rose gold with diamonds, £25,100 from tiffany.co.uk (Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

Pictured here are the sculptural loops of the HardWear collection, looking back to a 1962 Tiffany & Co bracelet, the Sixteen Stone ring created by Jean Schlumberger, as well as pieces from the Lock collection.

Tiffany Lock bangle, in rose gold with full pavé diamonds, £38,300, from tiffany.co.uk (Image credit: Tiffany & Co)