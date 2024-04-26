Tiffany & Co nods to its theatrical history with a surreal new campaign
Tiffany & Co campaign ‘With Love, Since 1837’ sees Dan Tobin Smith and set designer Rachel Thomas create an offbeat set
Synonymous with New York glamour, Tiffany & Co has long revelled in its status as an American icon rich in heritage and cultural references. Its jewellery nods to this history in a series of collections that encompass the design codes of the house, from the sculptural and clean to the flamboyant and fun.
Now, Tiffany & Co is celebrating its core collections in a set of new imagery that marries an archival aesthetic with a sharp design modernity. The campaign images are inspired by the displays of designer and window dresser Gene Moore (1910-1998) – a former Tiffany & Co artistic director and vice president – which ignited imaginations around the world.
The theatrical, slightly surreal element remains, running throughout in sets and props that play with proportion. Images have been brought to life with the use of animated projections and smoke in the backdrop, rather than relying on effects imposed post-production. The experience Moore created, of jewellery appearing as the star of the show in an offbeat set, remains thanks to this considered alternative reality.
Pictured here are the sculptural loops of the HardWear collection, looking back to a 1962 Tiffany & Co bracelet, the Sixteen Stone ring created by Jean Schlumberger, as well as pieces from the Lock collection.
Explore the Tiffany Lock collection
Explore Tiffany HardWear jewellery
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Celine’s new fragrance Zou Zou is inspired by 1960s heroines
Celine debuts a new fragrance, Zou Zou, inspired by Hedi Slimane’s obsession with 1960s youth culture
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Bar Spero, in Washington DC, nods to the playful nature of Spanish cuisine
Bar Spero is a Spanish seafood bar and grill designed by Streetsense and led by chef Johnny Spero
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Colourful card game wins Design Museum’s Design Ventura competition
Annual design competition Design Ventura was won by students from The Piggott School, who created a fun I Spy-inspired card game
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Rimowa and Tiffany & Co are the gleam team behind this luxurious luggage
A new partnership between Rimowa and Tiffany & Co encompasses a suitcase and a jewellery box
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co opens redesigned New York store, The Landmark
Peter Marino and OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, are behind Tiffany & Co’s vast new Fifth Avenue flagship
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham mark the new Lock collection with a limited-edition sculpture and bangle
The Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock sculpture from Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham conceals a Tiffany Lock bracelet studded with diamonds and tsavorites
By Hannah Silver Published
-
CryptoPunks come to life on Tiffany & Co pendants
Tiffany & Co has partnered with blockchain infrastructure company Chain to create custom pendants and NFTiffs
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Discover Tiffany & Co’s new jewellery collection
Tiffany & Co’s new fine jewellery collection, the ‘Tiffany Knot’, pays tribute to New York’s architectural codes
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
In memoriam: Elsa Peretti (1940 – 2021)
Elsa Peretti, the designer known for her jewellery designs for Tiffany & Co, has died age 80
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Elsa Peretti’s bone cuff turns 50
Tiffany & Co has partnered with Dover Street Market for a special piece to mark the anniversary
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Renaissance man: designers are seeing pearls in a whole new light
By Laura Hawkins Last updated