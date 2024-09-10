Wild beauties: high jewellery dripping with drama

At the heart of high jewellery collections lies a dedication to showcasing the rarest and most precious gemstones, putting them in the best possible light. For this year’s new releases, high jewellery houses zoned in on colour, eschewing traditional pastels for a generous rainbow of hues, from the muted and abstract to the brilliant and bold.

Shimmering prisms are the central focus for Hermès’ creative director of jewellery, Pierre Hardy, who continues his exploration into the brilliant refraction of coloured stones with his ‘Les Formes de la Couleur’ collection. Hardy, who studied colour theory for his art degree, is a master of illusion, conjuring up geometric plays with architectural cuts of an array of precious stones, including rubies, beryls and sapphires. The collection marks the first time in the house’s history that such a large selection of stones has been used, with semi-precious and precious stones sitting together in a wide-ranging celebration of nuanced gradients. Teasing, modern references run throughout, such as with the ‘Color Icon’ bracelet, the hypnotic patterns of the stones coyly nodding to a pixellated, digital image.

‘Color Icon’ white gold bracelet with aquamarines, amethysts, garnets, sapphires and diamonds, price on request, by Hermès. Top, €590; briefs, €90, both by Carven. Socks, €15, by Falke (Image credit: Photography: Melanie + Ramon. Jewellery / writer: Hannah Silver. Fashion / set stylist: Lune Kuipers)

A play on storytelling also characterises Chaumet’s offering. The ‘Chaumet en Scène’ collection is divided into three inspirations, music, dance and magic, with each drawing on the house’s far-reaching links with the arts. Chaumet’s Paris HQ is at 12 Place Vendôme, which was once home to Chopin, and it was here that he was said to have begun his last work, the Mazurka Op. 68, No.4. With this in mind, the sweeping lines of the house’s graphic ‘Mélodie’ necklace reference the grids and curves of a musical composition. For Francesca Amfitheatrof, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director for watches and jewellery, historical references are united with a freedom of spirit. Her latest jewellery collection for Louis Vuitton is epitomised by elaborate ornamentation and rich design detailing, encapsulated in pieces such as the ‘Splendeur’ necklace. Technically accomplished, it can be worn three ways.

‘Diorama & Diorigami’ white gold earrings with diamonds, rubies, pink sapphires, pink spinels and purple garnets, price on request, by Dior Joaillerie. Dress, price on request, Numeroventuno by Alessandro Dell’Acqua (Image credit: Photography: Melanie + Ramon. Jewellery / writer: Hannah Silver. Fashion / set stylist: Lune Kuipers)

Creative freedom also characterises Tiffany & Co’s ‘Blue Book 2024’ collection, which pays tribute to the artistic legacy of French jewellery designer Jean Schlumberger, intertwining fantasy and celestial themes in a romantic mish-mash. Peacocks, shooting stars and whimsical symbols are drawn in a juxtaposition of diamond cuts and thickly drawn gold – in the ‘Flames’ ring, the medley of cuts become a diamond firework, on the point of exploding in the sky.

Traditionally-cut diamonds are the focus of a heritage bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels. Dating from 1923, the piece is faithful to the style of the time, when a trend for ‘white jewellery’ – a mix of diamonds and platinum – reigned. The house continues to champion these vintage designs in its ‘Heritage’ collection, which unites pieces created between the 1920s-1990s. A classic diamond bracelet is typical of its time, embracing the art deco sensibilities of clean lines and geometric forms, simplifying a floral design into an elegant arabesque.

Labirinti Gucci’ white gold necklace with blue spinel, tanzanites, aquamarines, paraiba tourmalines and diamonds, price on request; cardigan, £2,820, both by Gucci (Image credit: Photography: Melanie + Ramon. Jewellery / writer: Hannah Silver. Fashion / set stylist: Lune Kuipers)

Alongside diamonds, milky-hued pearls are perennial favourites in the world of high jewellery. They are a natural choice for Tasaki, which has cemented its status as a pearl specialist since its beginnings in the 1950s, when it became experts in both farming and selling cultured pearls. It has continued to build on this reputation in various ways, including collaborations with Ritz Paris, which began in 2016 to commemorate Tasaki’s first boutique in France and the reopening of the hotel.

The design of its ‘Lumineux’ collection nods to the Ritz’s heritage with the curved silhouettes reminiscent of the hotel’s sweeping staircase, once the centrepiece for the grand balls organised by César Ritz for the crème de la crème of Parisian society.

‘Lumineux’ white gold earrings with akoya pearls and diamonds, price on request, by Tasaki. Top, £1,320, by Dries Van Noten (Image credit: Photography: Melanie + Ramon. Jewellery / writer: Hannah Silver. Fashion / set stylist: Lune Kuipers)

A European flamboyance is also prevalent in the ‘Diorama & Diorigami’ collection for Dior, designed by Victoire de Castellane, who drew on toile de Jouy, the patterned cloth featuring pastoral scenes that was popular in the 18th century and a distinctive feature in Christian Dior’s aesthetic (he clad his original boutique, Colifichets, in the fabric). In de Castellane’s collection, the flora and fauna are richly interpreted in colourful precious stones. Meanwhile, at Gucci, the mazes and symmetry of a traditional Italian garden form the inspiration for its ‘Labirinti Gucci’ collection. Striking a balance between meticulous planning and wild beauty, a form of ordered chaos is reflected in the smattering of blue-hued stones and the rigorous diamond grid.

Elsewhere, natural themes take a playful turn in Cartier’s ‘Nature Sauvage’ collection. Animals appear where you least expect them: crocodiles coil around the finger, the sinuous body of a snake splits in two to caress the curve of the neck, a snow leopard picks its way across a diamond and rock crystal icecap, while a turtle rests contentedly on a lapel. We feel the call of the wild.

This article appears in the October 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 5 September on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

'Flames’ yellow gold and platinum ring with diamonds, part of the ‘Blue Book 2024’ collection, price on request, by Tiffany & Co. Dress, £2,950, by Miu Miu. Tights, £7, by Calzedonia (Image credit: Photography: Melanie + Ramon. Jewellery / writer: Hannah Silver. Fashion / set stylist: Lune Kuipers)

‘Splendeur’ yellow gold and platinum necklace with diamonds and rubies, price on request, by Louis Vuitton. Dress, price on request, by Supriya Lele (Image credit: Photography: Melanie + Ramon. Jewellery / writer: Hannah Silver. Fashion / set stylist: Lune Kuipers)