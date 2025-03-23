Van Cleef & Arpels light up London with the Dance Reflections festival
Van Cleef & Arpels are celebrating their ties with the world of choreography with the second edition of the Dance Reflections festival across London
Van Cleef & Arpels’ association with the world of dance can be traced right back to the early days, when ballet fan Louis Arpels was a regular visitor to the Paris Opera during the 1920s. It was a passion soon translated into jewellery, with the first ballet clips appearing in the 1940s. With a distinctive rose-cut diamond face, jewelled ballet dancers were wreathed in tulles of colourful precious stones.
In 2022, Van Cleef & Arpels nodded to the maison’s links with choreography first established in the partnership with George Balanchine, co-founder of the New York City Ballet, in the 1960s, with the first edition of the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival in London. Now it returns, bigger and better than ever, with a line-up of exciting events across Sadler’s Wells, Royal Ballet and Opera, Tate Modern and Southbank Centre.
‘When I joined the maison, we really started Dance Reflections from zero,’ says Serge Laurent, Van Cleef & Arpels’ Director of Dance and Culture Programs. ‘It was really an adventure, because there was no name, no logo, no team. We decided the idea was first to create a festival in London, and we really wanted to support dance companies and to support institutions to present the works. Now, within three and a half years, we have 60 different partners in 16 different countries. It's really an ambitious project.’
Traditional and contemporary cultures combine in this year’s ambitious programme, composed of performances, dance workshops and artist forums. Excitingly eclectic events, from François Gremaud revisit of the classic Giselle (1841), to Shu Lea Cheang and Dondon Hounwn’s staging of Hagay Dreaming at the Tate Modern and Noé Soulier’s interpretation of dance through video, sit alongside major pieces from George Balanchine’s repertoire - Serenade (1935), Prodigal Son (1929) and Symphony in C (1947).
‘As a curator, it's very exciting to explore this vision of dance,’ Laurent adds. ‘We propose to the audience that the selection of works is like a journey. We select many different performers but they all have a common point. They all found their own voice. In each era, you have some artists who are inventing something, which I respect very much. Pushing the limits is sometimes shocking. As a curator, I try to identify even very young artists, who are contributing to that evolution. It's very important for me.’
Dance Reflections takes place across London until April 8
dancereflections-vancleefarpels.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Pretty on the inside: the BMW X3 M50 is a characterful but confrontational SUV
The flagship of the fourth generation X3 range, the M50 xDrive model showcases BMW’s skills at making SUVs that are delightful to drive
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A contemporary retreat hiding in plain sight in Sydney
This contemporary retreat is set behind an unassuming neo-Georgian façade in the heart of Sydney’s Woollahra Village; a serene home designed by Australian practice Tobias Partners
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
The mash-up between Mercedes and Geely continues with the multi-functional smart #5
The new smart #5 is a mid-size electric SUV that promises an overload of features wrapped up in a stylish shell
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Dazzling high jewellery for statement dressers
Intricate techniques, bold precious stones and designs unite in these exquisite high jewellery pieces
By Hannah Silver Published
-
High jewellery is given a literary twist in Van Cleef & Arpels' new Treasure Island-inspired collection
Van Cleef & Arpels look to Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure story for a high jewellery collection in three parts
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Take a look at the big winners of the watch world Oscars
The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève is the Oscars for the watch world – get all the news on the 2024 event here
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
An impressive private jewellery collection goes on public display in Dubai, organised by Van Cleef & Arpels’ L’École, School of Jewelry Arts
Late French collector and antique art dealer Yves Gastou amassed an impressive ring collection, now the subject of an exhibition, ‘Men’s Rings, Yves Gastou Collection’
By Hannah Silver Published
-
As London’s V&A spotlights Mughal-era design, Santi Jewels tells of its enduring relevance
‘The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence’ is about to open at London’s V&A. Here, Mughal jewellery expert and Santi Jewels founder Krishna Choudhary tells us of the influence the dynasty holds today
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Discover the fantastical jewellery world of Castro NYC in London
Carpenters Workshop Jewellery celebrates the work of Castro NYC with a London exhibition
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Art takes London: Tiffany & Co, Damien Hirst and artists take over Selfridges' windows
Four British contemporary artists celebrate Tiffany & Co's pioneering history with a series of storied window displays
By Anne Soward Published
-
Wild beauties: high jewellery dripping with drama
The latest high jewellery collections are fantastic and flamboyant, drawing on a wealth of influences, from a Chopin composition and César Ritz to crocodiles and colour refraction
By Hannah Silver Published