Sylvain Rieu-Piquet flits between jewellery and design in a Carpenter’s Workshop Gallery show
‘Design is a way to think,’ says Rieu-Piquet ahead of his London exhibition ‘Chimaera’, featuring 40 pieces of sculptural jewellery and ceramics
‘It is quite important to see the pieces as a kind of protection for the wearer, perhaps a mix between an armour and also a physical expression of magical thinking, of “If I wear it, I become a little like it”,’ says Sylvain Rieu-Piquet, whose forthcoming exhibition, ‘Chimaera’ at Carpenter’s Workshop Gallery in London (opening 22 May 2025) will see the designer exhibit 40 pieces of jewellery and ceramics that articulate what he describes as a synthesis of language and form.
The exhibition name rightly suggests, with its inference of the mythical being in Greek mythology that is part lion, goat and serpent, that not only do Rieu-Piquet’s pieces possess an other-worldly quality, but also, they act as a wearable response to the idea of unrealistic ideas that are seemingly impossible to realise. ‘As an art student [at ENS Paris-Saclay], the memories I have were of feeling it was possible to think differently,’ he says. It is a belief evident in a jewellery practice that has experimentalism at its heart.
Rieu-Piquet’s interdisciplinary and visually omnivorous approach is also clear in his work. ‘I have done many different things, but there is a link, and for me it is drawing. I draw a lot. When I was very young, I was interested in anything that I found beautiful and I drew whatever it was. It could be an Italian baroque sculpture, a jewel, anything. I was not concerned with history or provenance, just the aesthetics. It was indiscriminate, totally natural. On the other hand, design is a method for me, a way to think.’
Success and accolades came early in his career: his reimagined Bic pens debuted at Design Parade Hyères and large-scale drawings were shown by Studio Liaigre in New York. However, he is now best known for his sculptures and jewellery, which allow him to explore the outer reaches of his imagination but through an approach rooted in design. ‘I began the jewellery after the ceramics, but for me the two are very close because the materials [clay and wax respectively] are soft and precise,’ he notes. He adds, ‘What I appreciate a lot from jewellery is the smaller scale. It is an opportunity to clarify style. So, you have to condense and be more considered with the choices made.’
Rieu-Piquet sees his jewellery practice and the ‘Chimaera’ series in particular as ‘a concentration of mineral, vegetal and animal’ and an opportunity to explore notions of fragility and vitality, elements that are present in the natural world and in people’s consciousness. They have the potential to be expressed in the one-of-a-kind pieces he creates. ‘The magic and tragedy of existence, the balance between strength and weakness’ are important, he notes.
Primarily in brass and bronze, and utilising silver and gold plating and patina, the collection features pieces that are set with sapphires, garnets and rubies. They vary in scale and oscillate between reflecting reality and subverting it. Of the rings in his series, Rieu-Piquet notes that they can just as easily be interpreted as a reptilian skin or a flower, and he is keen to note that the pieces are both absurd and imagined, allowing space for interpretation from the wearer. His methodologies also give his pieces a vintage quality: ‘The brass is a very cool material, as when I plate it and afterwards remove the plating, there is already the idea of lived experience in the finish,’ he says.
Although his work is increasingly collectable, Rieu-Piquet shies away from creating pieces that are ‘ego-driven artist-jewellery, with the bodies of others becoming a canvas for the artist’s work even if it is heavy or not comfortable’. Working from home allows him the time to spend with his three children and ‘to be in the right state, balanced in concentration and also relaxation’.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
He adds: ‘When I am asked about my art, the question of family never appears, but for me it is a big thing.’ It's a neat riposte to an artist’s work being their sole raison d’être. And while Rieu-Piquet’s work is becoming an inevitable part of the jewellery canon, his is an insouciant approach to legacy. ‘It is complicated. In a few weeks I will have made another new piece and I will think the things of the week before are not at all important. Everything could be destroyed, perhaps it will be, and everything will eventually come to dust and it is not a problem.’
In ‘Chimaera’, Rieu-Piquet distils the fleeting truth of beauty, objects and life itself and how our perceptions and desires can be both illusory in thought and tangible in the wearing.
‘Chimaera’ is open from 22 May – 12 July 2025, carpentersworkshopgallery.com
Mazzi Odu is a Ugandan-British writer, editor and cultural consultant based in Lagos, Nigeria. Her work focuses on jewellery, design, fashion and art. An alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science, she has profiled a cross section of leading design talents and creative voices, with a special emphasis on those from the Global South and its Diaspora communities.
-
Five tranquil suites by Patricia Urquiola suspend visitors ‘between sea and sky’ in Capri
Patricia Urquiola dreams up a study in contrast and tradition for the next chapter of Jumeirah Capri Palace
-
A Brazilian house is a soothing oasis inspired by the black sands of Iceland
Turmalina, a Brazilian house by architect Tulio Xenofonte, blends contemporary architecture with the cleansing energy of black tourmaline, creating a secluded retreat
-
Torkwase Dyson’s set design for ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at The Met meditates on ownership, charisma and histories
The artist’s exhibition design sees her recognisable geometric forms provide the backdrop to the Costume Institute’s extensive survey of the Black dandy, which will be celebrated at the Met Gala this evening
-
Cartier’s major new exhibition opens at the V&A and it’s a gem
‘Cartier’ at the V&A in London takes an epic tour through the house’s history and archives
-
Van Cleef & Arpels light up London with the Dance Reflections festival
Van Cleef & Arpels are celebrating their ties with the world of choreography with the second edition of the Dance Reflections festival across London
-
As London’s V&A spotlights Mughal-era design, Santi Jewels tells of its enduring relevance
‘The Great Mughals: Art, Architecture and Opulence’ is about to open at London’s V&A. Here, Mughal jewellery expert and Santi Jewels founder Krishna Choudhary tells us of the influence the dynasty holds today
-
Discover the fantastical jewellery world of Castro NYC in London
Carpenters Workshop Jewellery celebrates the work of Castro NYC with a London exhibition
-
Art takes London: Tiffany & Co, Damien Hirst and artists take over Selfridges' windows
Four British contemporary artists celebrate Tiffany & Co's pioneering history with a series of storied window displays
-
Self-Portrait launches first jewellery collection
Self-Portrait rethinks traditional motifs in its first jewellery collection, turning the feminine flounces of the bow into chic, contemporary pieces
-
Seiko shines a light on conceptual Japanese watch design
Seiko’s Power Design Project 2024 at Japan House London explores watchmaking potential with seven ‘incredibly specialised watches’
-
Van Cleef & Arpels' immersive London exhibition takes visitors inside the watchmaking world
Van Cleef & Arpels’ exhibition, ‘Poetry of Time’, at South Kensington’s Cromwell Place gallery, traces the early days of the maison