Discover the fantastical jewellery world of Castro NYC in London

The late Terry Castro’s unique creativity took shape in rich jewellery design that encompassed his interest in mortality, masks and the animal kingdom. His jewellery brand, Castro NYC, celebrated these eclectic inspirations in one-of-a-kind pieces that doubled up as wearable artworks.

Following Castro’s passing in 2022, his son Sir King Castro has taken the reins, making a pivotal moment for the company, now highlighted in a London exhibition at Carpenters Workshop Jewellery, featuring more than 40 works, including previously unseen pieces.

(Image credit: Castro NYC)

‘I’m excited to show some of the archival pieces from around 2006-2008, a period when Castro first moved to New York and began developing the animal skull and mask motifs that define much of his work today,’ says Sir King Castro. ‘Additionally, we are displaying his later works, such as the “Money” brooch, made with Muzo emeralds, which represent an elevation in craft and concept that happened as a result of moving the practice to Istanbul later in his career.’

(Image credit: Castro NYC)

Castro’s carefully conceived pieces intertwine precious metals and gems into fantastical, magical forms. ‘I want to continue Castro’s legacy of futurist innovation by connecting with the new generation and culture that I’m a part of,’ Sir King Castro adds. ‘I aim to expand the influence of Castro’s practice by working across different mediums and worlds.

‘As an Afro-Mexican designer, I hope to carry on the tradition of working with the sacred power of gemstones and continue my father’s legacy of crafting exquisite works while shifting the collective consciousness. The world is finally ready to recognise Castro’s work as high art. He was ahead of his time, and we're only just catching up.’

'Castro NYC: Retrospective' is at Carpenter's Workshop Gallery, London, from 8 October 2024 to 11 January 2025

carpentersworkshopgallery.com

