Self-Portrait launches first jewellery collection
Self-Portrait rethinks traditional motifs in its first jewellery collection, turning the feminine flounces of the bow into chic, contemporary pieces
London-based fashion house Self-Portrait looks to chic accoutrements for the launch of its first jewellery collection, translating the feminine flounces of the bow into cool and contemporary pieces.
It joins other traditional symbols, such as pearl droplets and hearts, in playful jewellery. ‘We’ve taken our time to experiment with different proportions to create a collection that is relatable to our audience,’ says designer Han Chong, who opened Self-Portrait’s London store in 2018, of why now felt like the right time for the launch of the brand's jewellery collection.
‘I want our customers to have sophisticated options for every scenario and their different personalities. For instance, the bow earrings come in difference proportions, some are more statement, but when you hold the earrings up to your face, you can see how flattering the sizes and silhouettes are. The designs are varied so that every woman has options whether she’s wearing a lace dress, out and about in our denim or styling her look for a night out.’
Earrings, bangles and brooches in 18ct plated gold are both accessibly priced and, whether trimmed with diamanté or cutting oversized sweeping silhouettes, fun to wear. ‘We used brass plated in 18ct gold and silver because it gave us the freedom to play with different shapes and incorporate our house codes, like rhinestones. We didn’t compromise on the fun and flair of each piece, and we were able to achieve the perfect balance between costume jewellery and fine craftsmanship,’ Chong adds.
‘As this was a new category, I spent a lot of time researching and finessing the introductory designs with my team – I wouldn't say it was a challenge, but we didn’t have the same shorthand as we do with ready-to-wear. I wanted to guarantee the same level of quality and attention to detail that our customers expect from us, along with ensuring an honest price point, so it took some time to refine the collection to get it to a place I’m really proud of.’
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
