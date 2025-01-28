Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co put Tahitian pearls and diamonds in the spotlight

Back in May 2024, we covered the first drop by Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co, ‘Tiffany Titan’, a punkishly spiky jewellery collection featuring 19 yellow gold and titanium pieces, while a second release in September featured designs using freshwater pearls. Now, January 2025 sees the luxury jewellery house launch its third drop, two new jewellery collections that combine Tiffany & Co’s inventive craftsmanship with Pharrell’s creative vision.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

The first – an extension of the ‘Tiffany Titan’ collection – features Tahitian cultured pearls responsibly sourced from French Polynesia, creating a darker yet equally lustrous counterpart to the luminous freshwater pearl styles dropped last year. Encompassing a pendant, earrings, necklace, bracelet and ring, crafted in 18ct rose gold with pavé diamonds, the collection juxtaposes a spear-like motif that draws inspiration from Poseidon’s trident with a softly curved link and large, high-lustre Tahitian grey pearls with overtones ranging from green to purple.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

‘It’s incredibly fulfilling as an artist to take something as established and well-known as pearl jewellery and reinvent it; to put my creative spin on it,’ says Pharrell. ‘I’m fortunate that Tiffany & Co has given me the tools, the opportunity, and its trust to continue to build on a classic and make it something new.’

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

Meanwhile, the ‘Titan Setting’ collection, which features pendants, earrings and a ring, is designed to make the diamond appear as though it hovers in air – the gem is secured in place by a ‘Floeting’ platform, a micro-groove that is laser-cut around the diamond’s underside, so there’s no need for any visible prongs or bezels. With the earrings, the diamond seemingly becomes part of the ear. On the earring jacket, which can easily be removed, three spear motifs each point towards the diamond. A multi-shank ring features two diamond bands connected to the central diamond with four spear motifs, further emphasising the ‘hovering’ effect.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

‘I wanted to explore the concept of floating,’ says Pharrell. ‘The whole collection is a continuation of pulling from the inspiration of Poseidon and the sea. I worked directly with the creative teams at Tiffany to integrate the Floeting platform into the setting to give the illusion of that hovering effect.’

Both collections will be available from tiffany.co.uk and at Tiffany & Co stores around the world

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)