Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co put Tahitian pearls and diamonds in the spotlight
Two new jewellery collections combine Tiffany & Co’s inventive craftsmanship with the creative vision of Pharrell Williams
Back in May 2024, we covered the first drop by Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co, ‘Tiffany Titan’, a punkishly spiky jewellery collection featuring 19 yellow gold and titanium pieces, while a second release in September featured designs using freshwater pearls. Now, January 2025 sees the luxury jewellery house launch its third drop, two new jewellery collections that combine Tiffany & Co’s inventive craftsmanship with Pharrell’s creative vision.
The first – an extension of the ‘Tiffany Titan’ collection – features Tahitian cultured pearls responsibly sourced from French Polynesia, creating a darker yet equally lustrous counterpart to the luminous freshwater pearl styles dropped last year. Encompassing a pendant, earrings, necklace, bracelet and ring, crafted in 18ct rose gold with pavé diamonds, the collection juxtaposes a spear-like motif that draws inspiration from Poseidon’s trident with a softly curved link and large, high-lustre Tahitian grey pearls with overtones ranging from green to purple.
‘It’s incredibly fulfilling as an artist to take something as established and well-known as pearl jewellery and reinvent it; to put my creative spin on it,’ says Pharrell. ‘I’m fortunate that Tiffany & Co has given me the tools, the opportunity, and its trust to continue to build on a classic and make it something new.’
Meanwhile, the ‘Titan Setting’ collection, which features pendants, earrings and a ring, is designed to make the diamond appear as though it hovers in air – the gem is secured in place by a ‘Floeting’ platform, a micro-groove that is laser-cut around the diamond’s underside, so there’s no need for any visible prongs or bezels. With the earrings, the diamond seemingly becomes part of the ear. On the earring jacket, which can easily be removed, three spear motifs each point towards the diamond. A multi-shank ring features two diamond bands connected to the central diamond with four spear motifs, further emphasising the ‘hovering’ effect.
‘I wanted to explore the concept of floating,’ says Pharrell. ‘The whole collection is a continuation of pulling from the inspiration of Poseidon and the sea. I worked directly with the creative teams at Tiffany to integrate the Floeting platform into the setting to give the illusion of that hovering effect.’
Both collections will be available from tiffany.co.uk and at Tiffany & Co stores around the world
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anne Soward joined the Wallpaper* team as Production Editor back in 2005, fresh from a three-year stint working in Sydney at Vogue Entertaining & Travel. She prepares all content for print to ensure every story adheres to Wallpaper’s superlative editorial standards. When not dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, she dreams about real estate.
-
Our highlights from FOG Design + Art 2025 in San Francisco
At FOG Design + Art fair, 59 international galleries gathered to showcase works by emerging and established talents, from colourful furniture to sculptural lighting
By Shonquis Moreno Published
-
The Audi Q6 e-tron offroad concept takes the company’s ‘offroad’ sub-brand to new heights
A conceptual vision of an all-electric off-roader showcases Audi’s new emotive approach to EV design and technology
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Indian artist Rithika Merchant on her fantastical show set for Dior couture: ‘It’s about building a wonderland’
Rithika Merchant tells Wallpaper* the story behind her immersive work ‘The Flowers We Grew’, which backdropped Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired S/S 2025 couture show in Paris yesterday (27 January 2025)
By Jack Moss Published
-
Art takes London: Tiffany & Co, Damien Hirst and artists take over Selfridges' windows
Four British contemporary artists celebrate Tiffany & Co's pioneering history with a series of storied window displays
By Anne Soward Published
-
Wild beauties: high jewellery dripping with drama
The latest high jewellery collections are fantastic and flamboyant, drawing on a wealth of influences, from a Chopin composition and César Ritz to crocodiles and colour refraction
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany Wonder in Tokyo is ‘intimate, cinematic and refined’
‘Tiffany Wonder’, an exhibition at Tokyo Node Gallery, is a sparkling journey through the history of Tiffany & Co, designed by architects OMA
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
First look at Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co’s punkish titanium and gold jewellery
Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co reveal first jewellery collaboration, ‘Tiffany Titan’, featuring 19 yellow gold and titanium pieces
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co nods to its theatrical history with a surreal new campaign
Tiffany & Co campaign ‘With Love, Since 1837’ sees Dan Tobin Smith and set designer Rachel Thomas create an offbeat set
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Rimowa and Tiffany & Co are the gleam team behind this luxurious luggage
A new partnership between Rimowa and Tiffany & Co encompasses a suitcase and a jewellery box
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co opens redesigned New York store, The Landmark
Peter Marino and OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, are behind Tiffany & Co’s vast new Fifth Avenue flagship
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham mark the new Lock collection with a limited-edition sculpture and bangle
The Bronze Eroded Tiffany Padlock sculpture from Tiffany & Co and Daniel Arsham conceals a Tiffany Lock bracelet studded with diamonds and tsavorites
By Hannah Silver Published