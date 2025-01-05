Ten watch trends to take you into the year ahead

The past 12 months were a great year for watches, with a slew of both independent and bigger brands taking risks across design and manufacture. As a result, new watch releases pushed back against the traditional, encompassing everything from the avant-garde to the rethought classic, the maximalist to the minimalist. Here are some of our favourite trends of the year to take you into 2025.

Top ten watch trends

Minimalism

Ressence watch (Image credit: Ressence)

When it comes to watchmaking, some brands out-dazzle each other with gems and otherworldly designs when all we want is wrist zen. Minimalist watches with a pared-down essence of style are a strong trend. And to paraphrase Mies van der Rohe, God is in the minimal details.

Odd-shaped watch cases

Berneron watch (Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

In an embrace of the refreshingly quirky looks of modernity and retro, watch brands are being seduced by new and avant-garde watch shapes. From mirage-like references to a 1950s disco, here are the new dial silhouettes to look out for.

Jewelled watches

Patek Philippe (Image credit: Patek Philippe)

When watch houses reinvent their iconic designs in jewelled form, the results can be sublime, joyous, and downright outrageous. We single out five classic watch designs that have been given a precious new spin.

Bold colours

Left, IWC and right, Richard Mille (Image credit: Karolina Burlikowska)

Colourful watches showcasing a rainbow of bright hues are among the past year's most eye-catching new releases, with shades from sorbet to psychedelic illustrated in bright straps and unexpected materials. From the blue tones of IWC and Audemars Piguet, to the pretty-in-pink Hublot, wine-coloured Montblanc, via the bright Richard Mille , Tag Heuer and Patek Philippe and more understated Omega and Jaeger-LeCoultre – discover the exquisite new watches.

Skeletonised

Gerard Charles (Image credit: Courtesy of Gerald Charles)

The hand-assembled cogs and gears in watchmaking offer a mechanical poetry when polished to perfection, and are close to a satellite link when it comes to accuracy. What better way to appreciate this living wrist machine than through the art of skeletonisation, which makes the movement come to life without a dial?

Brutalism

Toledano & Chan (Image credit: Toledano & Chan)

Watch design is necessarily conservative – apart from the obvious restrictions of form and function, there are brand codes and commercial realities in play. So, when a new idea does break out of the less constrained independent sector, commercial brands go all in (as with the last decade’s obsession with all things Gerald Genta).

Gold

Tudor (Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

Gold watches were a key trend at Watches and Wonders 2024 , and the return of weighty glimmer resonated with us. Here are our some of our favourites, ranging from divers’ watches to Cartier chic, platinum to rose gold.

Dark colours

Left, Audemars Piguet and right, Chanel (Image credit: Rowan Corr)

A host of new dark watches are embracing inky black hues. High-profile watch brands turning to the dark side include Bulgari , with its gleaming Serpenti Seduttori, which offsets a monochromatic palette with diamond-speckled rose gold; and Tag Heuer, whose use of retro shading and darker tones lend elegance across the board.

Futurism

De Bethune (Image credit: Courtesy of the brand)

At Watches and Wonders 2024, alongside classic designs from a multitude of major and independent watch brands , there is a leaning towards the thoroughly modern. Occasionally wildly outré wristwatches that don’t look like mid-1960s talismans are back with a vengeance – and we’re here for it.

Small watches

Chopard (Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

This selection of small watches – all between 35mm and 37.3mm, and by brands spanning from Chopard to Christopher Ward – are mighty fine in the style stakes.

