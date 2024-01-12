These small watches are mini in size and big on style

This selection of small watches – all between 35mm and 37.3mm, and by brands spanning from Chopard to Christopher Ward – are mighty fine in the style stakes.

Seven small watches we’re big on

Paulin x The Armoury

(Image credit: Courtesy of the brand)

From the unusual alliance of Scottish brand Paulin and The Armoury comes 35mm of purple-popping delight. A 1960s-vibing tonneau case of a slim 8.2mm height frames a lavender dial. In a new twist on the California dial, from the creative mind of watch collector Mark Cho of The Armoury, this one features an unusual mix of Roman and Chinese numerals.

Unimatic x Massena LAB U5S-ML

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

Unimatic is the Milan-based maker of minimalist tool watches with a sartorial, modern take on vintage cues. Pairing up with Massena LAB, it has shrunk its Made In Italy minimal aesthetic into the 36mm, near-perfect U5S case. A whopping big crown oozes functionality, while the pared-down legibility is crisp, the toughness underlined by a total 300m depth rating. Our favourite detail is the lumed lollipop seconds hand, a nod to midcentury divers with a bright lemon yellow needle tip.

Christopher Ward Twelve

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

British-designed brand Christopher Ward gets the small watch trend – using terms like ‘small is the new big’ and underlining its versatility by making us understand that the 36mm Twelve isn’t for a man or a woman. It’s just a watch. And one that happens to be a minty-fresh alternative to some big hitters in the integrated bracelet game. The bracelet is sleek, and the Twelve with its Frosted Lichen dial is a modern alternative to a few 1970s grails.

Chopard Alpine Eagle 36mm

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

The Alpine Eagle has been a big hit for Chopard since its drop in 2019, and it is a curated take on the hot trend of integrated bracelets. With a focus on ethically mined gold, gems, and recycled steel, Chopard offers its 36mm sports watch with a sustainable conscience. We like the clean steel versions, but our desire for the two-tone version in ethical rose gold and lucent steel is palpable. Sporting a swirling-textured grey dial inspired by an eagle’s iris, it will draw you in.

Tudor Black Bay 54

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

With the Black Bay 54 being released in 2023, the brand reached the pinnacle of retro. By reducing the Black Bay by a significant 2mm to 37mm, the gilt-dialled piece became the vintage-perfect diver’s watch we all wanted. A simplified, monochrome bezel now makes the gilt dial details pop, while the case feels more proportionate and broad-shoulder perfect.

AnOrdain Model 2

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

Like Paulin at the start of this story, AnOrdain is a Scottish independent brand known for its small-cased wristwear. What sets the mechanical timepieces from AnOrdain apart are their jewel-like dials made from vitreous enamel. The brand is one of the few producers in the world of in-house enamel dials, and its three master enamellers produce a glass-like dial surface, perfectly framed by the pebble-smooth case of the 36mm Model 2.

Grand Seiko SBGW287

(Image credit: Courtesy of brand)

The SBGW series from Grand Seiko is known for its proportionate, curated 37.3mm case with hand-polished details. Its broad-shouldered design wears near-perfect on most wrists, and we’re all about the rich cherry taste of the 287. On a matching, supple alligator strap, the deep red sparkle of its dial is inspired by ‘Boshu’, the end of autumn.

