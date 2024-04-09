Watches and Wonders 2024: all the highlights from the Geneva event
Discover the watches at the year's biggest watch event, Watches and Wonders
In Geneva, the doors have opened to the year's biggest watch event, Watches and Wonders 2024. With 54 brands revealing their watch releases for the year ahead, there's plenty to see. Keep an eye on the most exciting news here, in our frequently updated guide.
Vacheron Constantin
Are fragranced watches the future? Vacheron Constantin has partnered with fashion designer Yiqing Yin on fragranced concept watch ‘Égérie – The Pleats of Time’, giving us a sweet-smelling hint at what is to come.
SpaceOne
SpaceOne have been working with the car designer Olivier Gamiette, and their Tellurium watch is a sun, earth and moon model in a pleasingly spacey design. The brainchild of 38-year-old watch entrepreneur Guillaume Laidet, the design was conceived with French independent watchmaker Thèo Auffret alongside Olivier Gamiette.
Rolex
One of the most anticipated launches, this year Rolex combines technical details with historical designs for elegant new collections from the Oyster Perpetual GMT‑Master II, to the Perpetual 1908 and Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller.
Read more about the new Rolex launches
Hermès
The geometrical Hermès Cut watches marry a round silhouette with the simple perfection of the circle. Watches are clean, simple and joyful - we particularly love the celebration of textures and colours, from the satin-brushed and polished case to the luminescent Arabic numerals and rubber straps in rainbow hues.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
