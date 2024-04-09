Watches and Wonders 2024: all the highlights from the Geneva event

In Geneva, the doors have opened to the year's biggest watch event, Watches and Wonders 2024. With 54 brands revealing their watch releases for the year ahead, there's plenty to see. Keep an eye on the most exciting news here, in our frequently updated guide.

Vacheron Constantin

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Are fragranced watches the future? Vacheron Constantin has partnered with fashion designer Yiqing Yin on fragranced concept watch ‘Égérie – The Pleats of Time’, giving us a sweet-smelling hint at what is to come.

Read more here

SpaceOne

(Image credit: Courtesy, SpaceOne)

SpaceOne have been working with the car designer Olivier Gamiette, and their Tellurium watch is a sun, earth and moon model in a pleasingly spacey design. The brainchild of 38-year-old watch entrepreneur Guillaume Laidet, the design was conceived with French independent watchmaker Thèo Auffret alongside Olivier Gamiette.

Read more here

Rolex



(Image credit: ©Rolex/Ulysse Frechelin)

One of the most anticipated launches, this year Rolex combines technical details with historical designs for elegant new collections from the Oyster Perpetual GMT‑Master II, to the Perpetual 1908 and Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller.

Read more about the new Rolex launches

Hermès

(Image credit: Hermes)

The geometrical Hermès Cut watches marry a round silhouette with the simple perfection of the circle. Watches are clean, simple and joyful - we particularly love the celebration of textures and colours, from the satin-brushed and polished case to the luminescent Arabic numerals and rubber straps in rainbow hues.

Read more here