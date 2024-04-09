All the Rolex watches launched at Watches and Wonders 2024
This year, Rolex watches marry past design codes with modern technology
This year, hi-tech materials and technical innovations meet a tribute to past design codes. Discover all the Rolex watches at Watches and Wonders 2024.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT‑Master II
Rolex nods to its technically accomplished history of creating virtually scratchproof ceramics with the new Oyster Perpetual GMT‑Master II, which features a bezel, which rotates both ways, in graduated grey and black ceramic. Available on an Oyster or Jubilee bracelet, it also holds its guaranteed waterproof status, to a depth of 100 metres.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date
Design detailing is carefully considered on the new Oyster Perpetual Day-Date watch models, which for the first time see the introduction of ombré dials. The completely new slate ombré is particularly appealing in its subtle graduation to a deep black, an elegant foil for the faceted Roman numerals and faceted index hour markers in pink gold - the first time the watch has eschewed diamond hour markers. This dial design originally appeared in the 1980s, relaunching in 2019, and now welcomes new colours throughout the range, including the blue-green dial of the Day-Date 36, a hue first seen on last year’s Sky Dweller.
Rolex Perpetual 1908
Launched last year, the elegant Perpetual 1908 is this year given a rethink, crafted in platinum and featuring an icy blue dial with a hypnotising, crimped guilloche rice-grain motif. Named after the year Hans Wilsdorf devised the name ‘Rolex’ and registered the brand in Switzerland, this watch abounds with heritage codes.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Rolex Deepsea
For the first time presented in 18ct yellow gold, the Perpetual Rolex Deepsea nods to its roots with a focus on underwater tech. A cerachrom insert in deep blue ceramic allows divers to monitor their time underwater, while a compression ring is crafted in ceramic ensures ultra waterproofing.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona
There are two new versions of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, both crafted in white gold and featuring a bezel set with 36 brilliant-cut white diamonds. The first version contrasts a white mother-of-pearl dial with a dark chronograph; in the second, the colours are reversed, a timely update for the watch first launched in 1963 for professional racing drivers.
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky‑Dweller
Two new 18 ct gold versions of the Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, both with a Jubilee bracelet in precious metal for the first time, faithfully display two time zones simultaneously as well as the annual calendar. A reference time in 24-hour format alongside the local time told with traditional hands still makes this watch the ultimate travelling companion.
