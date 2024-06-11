Why are watch designers so drawn to brutalism?
Watch brands looking for ways to break the conservative mould look to brutalist architecture and 1970s design codes
Watch design is necessarily conservative – apart from the obvious restrictions of form and function, there are brand codes and commercial realities in play. So, when a new idea does break out of the less constrained independent sector, commercial brands go all in (as with the last decade’s obsession with all things Gerald Genta).
Brutalist watch design
The runaway success of the B/1, a limited-edition $4,000 debut watch by Toledano & Chan (pictured top) partly inspired by Marcel Breuer’s brutalist building for the Whitney Museum in New York, caught the attention of the watch world for both the speed at which the edition sold out and the fact that Phillip Toledano and Alfred Chan, a conceptual artist and designer respectively, are well connected with social media tastemakers.
The B/1 hit a sweet spot, its creators noted, ‘between the major brands rehashing their back catalogue and the wild, rococo exuberance of independent watch brands’. The 33.5mm case is certainly drawn from a window on the Breuer building, though you can’t imagine anything as purely decorative as the lapis dial getting anywhere near Breuer’s design concepts. And that’s where the other, perhaps more important, influences come into play.
The pair acknowledge the 1970s decade as a reference, but one that’s more free-wheeling and ambitious in design terms than is sometimes remembered – the era of the Rolex Midas, Piaget Polo, Patek Philippe’s variations on the Ellipse and this from Van Cleef Arpels – all of which quietly do well at auction – not to mention the space futurism of Andrew Grima and Pierre Cardin.
It seems that it’s this desire for more sculpturally daring case shapes that caught collectors’ imaginations, a sentiment that can be seen in the demand for Girard-Perregaux’s recent Casquette 2.0, based on a 1970s original, and the revived Amida Digitrend. It’s also apparent in Audemars Piguet’s [Re]Master02, which takes inspiration from the brand's 1960 5159BA model. With its faceted asymmetrical case and dial made of 12 triangular segments, it shows how surface treatments can be used to create light and shadow.
How this will play out with the bigger brands will start to become clear next year. After all, who wouldn’t want to see Patek Philippe revisit the 1970s from a different angle or Cartier reprise its asymmetric designs?
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
James Gurney has written on watches for over 25 years, founding QP Magazine in 2003, the UK’s first home-grown watch title. In 2009, he initiated SalonQP, one of the first watch fairs to focus on the end-consumer, and is regarded as a leading horological voice contributing to news and magazine titles across the globe.
-
Apple gives Siri the ChatGPT treatment and adds new AI-powered features and functions
Apple’s 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference marked the debut of Apple Intelligence, the company’s long-awaited riposte to Silicon Valley’s current AI obsession
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
3 Days of Design 2024 preview: best of Danish design and beyond
What to see at 3 Days of Design 2024, the Copenhagen-wide design festival spotlighting the best of Danish and international design (12-14 June)
By Sujata Burman Published
-
Disruptive design biennial breaks taboos through an exploration of water and the human body
Madrid's Mayrit Biennial merged design, architecture, and contemporary art through a series of thought-provoking displays across the city
By Natalia Torija Published
-
Classic watch designs to last a lifetime
When considering which watch design to invest in, disregard trends and consider classic pieces characterised by timeless design
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Browns and Mad Paris rethink Audemars Piguet Royal Oak
Watch customisation specialist Mad Paris has developed two new versions of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak for Browns
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Time for an eco-friendly watch?
Some of the more eco-friendly watch materials being embraced by sustainably-minded watchmakers include recycled steel, bioceramic and cork
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Boundary-breaking Chanel watch is tweaked for a new generation
The Boy.Friend Skeleton appeals to both men and women with its distinctive octagonal silhouette
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
On the button: Chanel's perfectly hidden timepiece
The ‘Mademoiselle Privé Bouton’ watch is everything but off the cuff
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Sound bite: Jaeger-LeCoultre’s contemporary art celebrates acoustic watches
Jaeger-LeCoultre and Swiss artist Zimoun have collaborated on an artwork to commemorate the 150 year anniversary of its first minute repeater
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Kengo Kuma’s studio for Grand Seiko sits in the shadow of Mount Iwate
The Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi takes the natural world as its inspiration
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Bon appétit: we grab a bite to eat with Bell & Ross
Earlier this year, we met the founders of the watch marque for a catch-up at restaurant Oxté in Paris
By Caragh McKay Last updated