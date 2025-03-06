Introducing Wallpaper* April 2025, the Global Interiors issue

Welcome to our annual Global Interiors issue. Its mission: to voyage beyond the boundaries of time and place and discover a world of exemplary residences, daring design and extraordinary architecture. It’s a journey we know well, at once familiar (we remain, after all, global by design) and fascinating: where best to settle our gaze, the better to understand how we live, work, play and preserve that which is most personal to us all: the environs of home.

Rather than select specific countries, we decided to widen our horizons this year by visiting five continents in order to shine a light on the designers and studios delivering work that responds to their home cultures, whether that’s a treehouse in New South Wales, a sublime waterside property in Cote d’Ivoire or a novel ‘brownfield’ development in upstate New York.

A 1980s ‘treehouse’ in Byron Bay (Image credit: Photography: Sean Fennessy)

Turning our attention to the nature of domicility – what, in a changing and increasingly chaotic world, can we truly call home? To find out, we tasked five creatives with explaining what the concept means to them, currently a matter of urgent concern as the universal right to shelter, security and safety is increasingly upended by war, fire and flood.

Elsewhere, we assess the enduring legacy of modernism, highlighting three different approaches that describe the rich and varied metiers of a movement that continues to influence our world view. And we explore the growing popularity of hybrid spaces in the commercial domain, discovering how the public realm is being made to feel more private – a process that is changing the way we engage with retail, hospitality and the workplace.

A live-work space in upstate New York, designed by Steven Holl for modern furniture gallerists Mark McDonald and Dwayne Resnick (Image credit: Photography: Paul Warchol)

And for those with an itinerant nature, travel director Lauren Ho and travel editor Sofia de la Cruz have put together our new travel section, as enterprising and inimitable in its own way as the products selected by head of interiors Olly Mason for her round-up of designs for our Global Interiors story.

Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

