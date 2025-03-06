Introducing Wallpaper* April 2025, the Global Interiors issue
Opening the door to standout design, interiors and architecture across five continents, from homes to workspaces – find the April issue on newsstands now
Welcome to our annual Global Interiors issue. Its mission: to voyage beyond the boundaries of time and place and discover a world of exemplary residences, daring design and extraordinary architecture. It’s a journey we know well, at once familiar (we remain, after all, global by design) and fascinating: where best to settle our gaze, the better to understand how we live, work, play and preserve that which is most personal to us all: the environs of home.
Rather than select specific countries, we decided to widen our horizons this year by visiting five continents in order to shine a light on the designers and studios delivering work that responds to their home cultures, whether that’s a treehouse in New South Wales, a sublime waterside property in Cote d’Ivoire or a novel ‘brownfield’ development in upstate New York.
Turning our attention to the nature of domicility – what, in a changing and increasingly chaotic world, can we truly call home? To find out, we tasked five creatives with explaining what the concept means to them, currently a matter of urgent concern as the universal right to shelter, security and safety is increasingly upended by war, fire and flood.
Elsewhere, we assess the enduring legacy of modernism, highlighting three different approaches that describe the rich and varied metiers of a movement that continues to influence our world view. And we explore the growing popularity of hybrid spaces in the commercial domain, discovering how the public realm is being made to feel more private – a process that is changing the way we engage with retail, hospitality and the workplace.
And for those with an itinerant nature, travel director Lauren Ho and travel editor Sofia de la Cruz have put together our new travel section, as enterprising and inimitable in its own way as the products selected by head of interiors Olly Mason for her round-up of designs for our Global Interiors story.
Bill Prince
Editor-in-Chief
The April 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands from 6 March 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Bill Prince is a journalist, author, and editor-in-chief of Wallpaper* and The Blend. Prior to taking up these roles, he served for 23 years as the deputy editor of British GQ. In addition to editing, writing and brand curation, Bill is an acknowledged authority on travel, hospitality and men's style. His first book, ‘Royal Oak: From Iconoclast To Icon’ – a tribute to the Audemars Piguet watch at 50 – was published by Assouline in September 2022.
-
We open up the best concepts and future facing tech from MWC 2025
Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress has become the phone industry’s major hotspot for launches and new technology. Here are six of the best conceptual designs from this year's event
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Walk through an Indian villa near Mumbai, where time slows down
In this Indian villa, Architecture Brio weaves together water features, stunning gardens and graceful compositions to create a serene retreat near Mumbai
By Stephen Crafti Published
-
'Bold and unapologetic', this contemporary Wimbledon home replaces a 1970s house on site
This grey-brick Wimbledon home by McLaren Excell is a pairing of brick and concrete, designed to be mysterious
By Tianna Williams Published