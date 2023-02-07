Seth Rogen is hosting a Houseplant creative retreat in LA with Airbnb
Available to book from 7 February 2023, the LA retreat in collaboration with Airbnb will see guests experience Seth Rogen’s creative process during a series of one-night stays, available on 15, 16 and 17 February 2023
Seth Rogen’s company Houseplant has become a household name for cannabis accessories, later branching out further into the domestic realm with Houseplant’s Housegoods, offering one-of-a-kind, often 'gloopy' ceramic objects.
Now, Rogen is opening up his creative process with a series of one-night residencies on 15, 16 and 17 February 2023 and bookable via Airbnb from 7 February.
Seth Rogen's creative Houseplant retreat
Set within a modernist villa in Los Angeles, the residency is imagined as ‘an escape from the everyday, and is thoughtfully designed to reflect his artistic sensibilities and elevated aesthetic’. The villa hosts a ceramic studio with examples of Rogen’s pottery work, a display from Houseplant Housegoods’ latest launches, amid midcentury furniture and great views of Los Angeles.
The experience includes a time in the pottery studio, where attendees will have a chance of experimenting at the wheel under Rogen’s guidance. Meanwhile, the house itself is going to be filled with objects and accessories from the brand and the experience will be accompanied by a soundtrack curated by Rogen and Houseplant co-founder Evan Goldberg, ‘inspired by different cannabis strains’. A special preview of Volume 2 of the brand’s cult Vinyl Box Set will be played during the stay.
While no cannabis will be consumed during the experience, guests will have access to a fully-stocked fridge offering after-hours snacks, and have the possibility to lounge poolside during downtime.
‘I don’t know what’s more of a Houseplant vibe than a creative retreat at a midcentury Airbnb filled with our Housegoods, a pottery wheel, and incredible views of LA,’ said Rogen. ‘Add me, and you’ll have the ultimate experience.’
To mark the collaboration with Houseplant, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Hilarity for Charity, a non-profit supporting families impacted by Alzheimer's disease while educating the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates and leading projects that support brain health research and education.
One-night stays are priced at $42.00, guests wishing to take part in Houseplant’s LA retreat can book via airbnb.com/houseplant (opens in new tab)from 7 February 10am PT
houseplant.com (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
