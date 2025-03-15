A first look inside Archives of Us, a secret café hidden in Downtown LA

‘I wanted to design a retreat away from the city’s constant movement’, shared Jialun Xiong, founder of a multidisciplinary design studio Studio/ JIALUN XIONG. This was in reflection of her recently completed interior for Archives of Us, a new secret coffee shop hidden in downtown LA.

Xiong’s main focus of work is through the deep exploration of the idea of duality within spaces, and also within furnishings, lighting and objects. Archives of Us is XIong’s realisation of this.

Inside Archives of Us, a café with an alternative coffee culture vibe

The 2.500 sq. ft café is situated above the city, accessible through a polished lift that transports visitors to its suspended level. When the doors open, the focal point is linear, directed through the crisp lines of custom furnishings and sleek finishings.

The interior is a creative display of playful materiality from contrasting dark ash wood, with plush cream leather. The smooth concrete flooring nods to its urban setting, while reflecting the warming glows of the lighting.

The art of making a cup of coffee is ritualistic, which Xiong wanted to replicate within the space, carefully crafting a café which is a peaceful retreat away from the bustling Los Angeles traffic.

She worked closely with Archives of Us founder Nick Kim, who wanted a departure from the constant ‘newness’ of coffee shops with ever-changing menus and elaborate drinks. ‘What drew me to Xiong’s work was her ability to approach materiality and functionality with precision, while also crafting a layered, sensory experience—something I truly value,’ shared Kim.

For Xiong the objective was simple: to create a refined and minimalistic coffee experience which is different from what is on offer within the area. The design’s feel is developed from a monochromatic material palette to evoke a sense of calmness while also providing an element of intrigue.

Brushed metals catch glimmers of light and reflect it throughout the space. Creamy upholstery adds a softness against the concrete flooring and black ash wood. The furnishings include custom chairs, counter stools, tables, loveseats, and lounge seating from Xiong’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ and ‘Building Blocks’ collections, nodding towards museum-like design codes found within contemporary exhibition spaces.

Through textures Xiong creates a visually tactile interior which steps away from the more commonly used minimalist interior style found within industrial spaces. Xiong shared, ‘ At first, people might feel that the environment is too exposed and unsettling, but as they spend more time in the space, they may begin to appreciate the moment of stillness and reflection it offers—where every element corresponds, contrasts, and reveals something new…This allows us to craft a space where people can savour every cup while feeling deeply connected to themselves, encouraging a quieter, more reflective environment, much like in a library.’

archivesofus.com
jialunxiong.com

