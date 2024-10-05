Three sleek new design showrooms you need to see in Los Angeles

A recent trio of international design showrooms have opened in Los Angeles creating an uptick in brick-and-mortar retail space for world-renown architects, designers, and consumers to gather and let the creative juices flow. No longer just an online pipedream, whether you are looking for a sleek kitchen upgrade or closet remodel with sexy leather drawers, a dining table made of rare vintage stone, or a bendable lighting unit, these new showrooms will certainly give you enough tactile inspirational materials to choose from, along with plenty of aesthetic vision.

Three design showrooms you need to see

Moooi LA in Culver City

Opened as an inspirational hub for designers and architects in collaboration with sustainable Dutch flooring company Senso, the eclectic, global design brand Moooi, founded by Dutch-born designer Marcel Wanders, can now be viewed in Culver City.

‘Los Angeles is one of the cultural and economic capitals of the world – filled with creators, innovators, and trendsetters,’ commented Joshua Muenzenmayer, head of Americas Moooi. ‘I couldn't think of a better community to bring Moooi's creative and luxurious collection to.’

With showrooms and stores across the globe – in London (which opened back in 2016), Tokyo, New York and Berlin, among other cities – what sets Moooi LA apart is the colour palette of cream and pale green used in the vintage curved space that was strongly influenced by the brand’s recent Milan Design Week 2024 presentation and the concept for the interior architecture by Beyond.

‘It's exciting to see new showrooms popping up in LA,’ said Laszlo Perlaki, who relocated from the UK to manage the West Coast business. ‘As a global design brand, we want to deliver a consistent look and feel and product line in all our spaces.’ This includes the bendable ‘Tubelighting’ by BCXSY, the exotic floral motif Greenhouse Wallcovering Collection, along with the connectable ‘Kiss Lounge Chair’ created by Wanders, to name a few standouts.

Moooi LA , by appointment only, 8553 Washington Blvd, Culver City.

Cabbonet in West Hollywood

Luxury British design brand Cabbonet has opened a stunning new showroom at The Pacific Design Center, with kitchen and closet vignettes, which provides inspiration for designers and homeowners. ‘These custom moments we created are just the starting point,’ said founder, architect, and designer Andrew Hays, who also founded Arteim design house in London.

Since its inception, the brand has garnered immense popularity on the West Coast, so it was time to put down roots. ‘Los Angeles is a global design hub attracting creatives and clients who embrace the new and unexpected. This appetite for innovation fosters an ideal environment for showcasing ground-breaking interior products,’ added Hays.

From durable and stylish woven metal fabrics to gunmetal finishes, materials are sourced across Europe including marble from Italy, wood from Lithuania and metal from Germany – if James Bond had a kitchen, it would look like this. Islands and counters hold hidden drawers and gadgets such as a tucked-away UBS stick with care instructions and recipes, a glass tea apothecary, an oyster drawer, and a cocktail cabinet – anything a chef or savvy home cook could desire, even a humidity-controlled bread box.

The art gallery next door will hold rotating exhibits, kicking-off with photographer Norman Seef. Steven Cooper will be the on-site principal designer (of the Cooper Pacific family.) ‘I love art in kitchens, there is not enough of it, and this is a different take on a kitchen studio.’

Cabbonet , 8687 Melrose Ave. 3rd floor, West Hollywood.

FORM(LA) in Hollywood

FORM(LA) in Hollywood

Australian architect and designer Jordan Mosslar has brought his bespoke stone tables, bathroom vanities, and vintage Italian Murano glass sconces stateside, creating a curated showroom and a way to connect with clients on a more personal level. ‘Los Angeles is a community of creative innovators unlike anywhere else in the US, which is one of the reasons I chose to move here from Australia to further my career in design and architecture,’ said Mosslar.

The design atelier is renowned for furniture and interior objects derived from antiquity with a deep appreciation for natural stone, including limestone, travertino, and Calacatta marble. ‘With the inspiring and forward-thinking design culture, as well as the exciting range of designers and architects in Los Angeles, it was a natural fit for me to open the FORM(LA) flagship where the brand originated,’ he said.

After searching for a space for several months, Mosslar landed in a spacious bow and truss building in Hollywood within walking distance of the tony shops, galleries, and cafés of the Sycamore area.

New to the bevy of offerings is a seating collection with chairs inspired by 1970s Italian midcentury design with a focus on comfort. From the ‘Curvo Chair’ in solid walnut to the ‘Tubo Chair’ with polished chrome, include wool bouclé seats in varying neutral shades, and are the perfect pairing for one of the signature tables.