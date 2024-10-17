Discover this romantic Hollywood hideaway for a creative couple
Practising her own interiors motto, ‘good design works anywhere’, Mallery Roberts Morgan transforms a 1960s ranch-style house in the hills above Sunset Boulevard
‘If you invest in good pieces, they follow you through life.’ This is design writer and interior designer Mallory Roberts Morgan’s motto after 25 years of being immersed in the design world. Case in point – when she first met one tech-creative client, he had recently moved to Los Angeles, suitcase in hand; ‘Designing the interiors of his bachelor apartment in the iconic Sierra Towers of West Hollywood, we focused on a mix of distinctive vintage pieces and contemporary LA makers,’ she says.
‘Cut to five years later, [when he was] moving in with his singer-songwriter-actress fiancé, our “bachelor” collection of furniture, objects and art, served as the foundation for the interiors [the couple] were now envisioning together. Whether vintage finds, designs by local makers or custom designs, every piece transitioned perfectly into the 1960s ranch-style house they rented perched in the hills above Sunset Boulevard,’ Roberts Morgan continues, referring to the home pictured in this article.
‘Nothing beats the architecture of midcentury LA to experience a true California lifestyle,’ she continues. ‘And with the dynamic design and art scene the city offers, renting creates a perfect opportunity for focusing on building a collection. So, along with some clever cosmetic tricks to make the house more personal without costly remodelling, we once again focused on curating meaningful additions to a growing collection.
‘Happily, our midcentury charmer has proved to be the perfect romantic hideaway. And our couple’s embellished interiors full of “good pieces” will be a solid foundation for any of life’s future designs (pun intended).’
Mallery Roberts Morgan is an interior designer and design writer. What started as a consultancy evolved into MRM Studio, first based in Paris and London, and since 2008 in Los Angeles. Mallery was editor-at-large for AD France for over a decade and is a contributor to Architectural Digest. She has written for The New York Times, Elle Decoration, Vogue, Vogue Hommes, Marie Claire Maison, The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times and more.
