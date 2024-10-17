Discover this romantic Hollywood hideaway for a creative couple

‘If you invest in good pieces, they follow you through life.’ This is design writer and interior designer Mallory Roberts Morgan’s motto after 25 years of being immersed in the design world. Case in point – when she first met one tech-creative client, he had recently moved to Los Angeles, suitcase in hand; ‘Designing the interiors of his bachelor apartment in the iconic Sierra Towers of West Hollywood, we focused on a mix of distinctive vintage pieces and contemporary LA makers,’ she says.

'Use a space to suit your authentic lifestyle, not the lifestyle you imagine you might have,' says Mallory Roberts Morgan. Here, ignoring a traditional floorplan, the dining table sits in the living room, serving up views over Los Angeles and doubling down as a ‘library’ table. Hanging light, by Dimorestudio. ‘Saarinen’ dining table, from Design Within Reach. Vintage dining chairs, from Lucca Antiques. Artwork by Agostino Bonalumi (Image credit: Photography: Sam Frost. Styled by: Lisa Rowe)

‘Cut to five years later, [when he was] moving in with his singer-songwriter-actress fiancé, our “bachelor” collection of furniture, objects and art, served as the foundation for the interiors [the couple] were now envisioning together. Whether vintage finds, designs by local makers or custom designs, every piece transitioned perfectly into the 1960s ranch-style house they rented perched in the hills above Sunset Boulevard,’ Roberts Morgan continues, referring to the home pictured in this article.

A common feature in midcentury ranch-style architecture is a walled courtyard entrance, creating privacy from the street. A diverse collection of planters composes a ‘transportable garden’, including large-scale pots for dramatic statements such as a roof-height banana tree. Stoneware sculpture, by artist Isabel Rower, from Marta Gallery (Image credit: Photography: Sam Frost. Styled by: Lisa Rowe)

‘Nothing beats the architecture of midcentury LA to experience a true California lifestyle,’ she continues. ‘And with the dynamic design and art scene the city offers, renting creates a perfect opportunity for focusing on building a collection. So, along with some clever cosmetic tricks to make the house more personal without costly remodelling, we once again focused on curating meaningful additions to a growing collection.

‘Happily, our midcentury charmer has proved to be the perfect romantic hideaway. And our couple’s embellished interiors full of “good pieces” will be a solid foundation for any of life’s future designs (pun intended).’

malleryrobertsmorgan.com

Period terrazzo floors at the property were replaced with polished concrete in the 1990s. Installing wall-to-wall white carpet throughout served as a clean, bright, visual lift, and gave the house a barefoot lifestyle. A dynamic piece of wall/carpet art by Jemima Jasmine Sieff makes a bold entrance (Image credit: Photography: Sam Frost. Styled by: Lisa Rowe)

The ‘formal’ dining room was transformed into a tranquil space for a daily meditation practice. Berber rug, from Mehraban. Vintage Patricia Urquiola, 'Tufty Time' lounge chairs, from Billings Auction. Vintage embroidered decorative pillows, from Pat McGann Gallery. Ceramic sculpture, by JoAnn Patterson, from JF Chen. Artwork by Alberto Garutti (Image credit: Photography: Sam Frost. Styled by: Lisa Rowe)

‘Renting is an opportunity to focus on collecting, especially in Los Angeles, home to a dynamic design and art scene.’ Vintage Gio Ponti ‘Continuum’ lounge chair for Bonacina. ‘Méandre’ table, from Design Frères. Vase, by Floris Wubben from Future Perfect. ‘Wave’ artwork by Alex Israel (Image credit: Photography: Sam Frost. Styled by: Lisa Rowe)

'Less of a kitchen and more of a hang-out makes cooking more sociable.’ Vintage Berber rug, from Amadi. Vintage woven Peruvian rug, from Kneeland Co. Lamp, from Atelier de Troupe (Image credit: Photography: Sam Frost. Styled by: Lisa Rowe)

‘In the principal bedroom, custom plaster on the walls and ceiling, accentuated by a smoked-mirror wall, evokes the mood of a personal sanctuary.’ Custom bed fully upholstered in green mohair, fabric from Pierre Frey. Custom lacquered nightstands, from Waka Waka. Vintage hanging pendants by Gino Sarfatti for Arteluce, from Rewire. Vintage tapestry decorative pillows, from Pat McGann Gallery. Artwork by Imi Knoebel (Image credit: Photography: Sam Frost. Styled by: Lisa Rowe)

‘Pieces collected during a client’s “bachelor” years transitioned perfectly into the interiors of the 1960s ranch-style house he and his fiancé moved into, perched in the hills above Sunset Boulevard.’ Red marble ‘Jumble’ table by Gae Aulenti; Arne Jacobsen ‘Egg’ chair, both vintage, from 1stdibs. Artwork by Alighiero Boetti (Image credit: Photography: Sam Frost. Styled by: Lisa Rowe)

'One easy trick to make a rented home more personal, and avoid costly remodeling, is art, art, art.’ Portrait of S., by Ben Evans (Image credit: Photography: Sam Frost. Styled by: Lisa Rowe)

