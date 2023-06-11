Blue Green Works introduces alluring new lighting collection
Inspired by iconography, American design studio Blue Green Works introduces five new lighting ranges
Manhattan-based design studio Blue Green Works presents a new series of lighting designs including lamps, sconces and pendants by studio founder Peter B Staples. The design behind the five collections – titled ‘Trophy’, ‘Candle’, ‘Wood’, ‘Banner’, and ‘Shade’ – features an eclectic mix of visual motifs, materials and textures, with angular bent metal, chunky glass and sleekly crafted wood all contributing to the aesthetic richness of the collection.
The design of the five ranges is collectively inspired by research into symbols of various kinds: for example, the ‘Trophy’ glass silhouette references chalices given to athletes; ‘Candle’ is a minimalist, spiky interpretation of a candelabra, void of any traditional decoration. Meanwhile, ‘Wood’ is reminiscent of skateboarders’ halfpipes; and ‘Banner’ is a new take on classic 1930s and 1940s military tattoos. Finally, ‘Shade’ is shaped like the cymbals in a classic rock set, completing a series of familiar references refashioned into sculptural, semi-abstract lighting pieces.
Adding colour to the offering, the stainless steel pieces are also available in the studio's signature palette of Royère Red, Bike Blue, Baby Blue and Sad Beige (with further customisation options).
A text introducing the collection describes Staples’ approach: the designer ‘recontextualises the energy and emotion embodied in these symbols and translates them into tools of illumination that often embody a softer, more sensual vision of masculinity.’
As a teenager, Staples started researching heraldry and the symbols on medieval coats of arms while looking for iconography for his tattoos, shaping his understanding of the power and meaning of logos, from Versace’s Medusa to the Playboy Bunny. ‘A starting point for me is always how a silhouette feels like a little symbol: I think the power of symbols is how they can be personal and universal at once,’ he says.
To create his collection, he worked closely with American craftspeople, from a glass studio in New England to a wood workshop in Pennsylvania, while the candelabra’s stainless steel structures are made in Upstate New York, by a fabricator usually working on motorcycle parts.
