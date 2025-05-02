Step inside Five Park Miami Beach, a brand new development on the shores of the Sunshine State.

Five Park Miami Beach is an elliptical tower by Arquitectonica set within a three-acre park. A pedestrian bridge with translucent panels designed by French artist Daniel Buren to connect the development to the main drag is currently under construction.

(Image credit: Michael Munty)

(Image credit: Michael Munty)

(Image credit: Michael Munty)

Five Park’s interior was conceptualised by Anda Andrei, known for her work on the Delano in Miami and Gramercy Park Hotel in New York; she landed on an overall design direction which blends Miami Beach glamour with comfort and character.

New York firm Gabellini Sheppard designed the spaces, which are quintessentially modern – clean, bright and streamlined – with colour splashes and blocks that nod to Five Park’s tropical provenance. The clean lines of the development meet more classical elements such as oak cabinets, marble countertops, Italian vanities, chandeliers and a curation of vintage furniture. Five Park is also home to residences dressed by RH, B&B Italia, Artefacto and Addison House.

(Image credit: Michael Munty)

(Image credit: Michael Munty)

One of two lobbies features silver travertine floors, fluted archways and an 18-ft domed ceiling. The reception desk is bronze and the walls wrapped in silver leaf, warmed by a hand-tufted rug, a light fixture made with hand-blown glass, and vintage pieces including a mid-century seashell lamp by Rougier and sculptural rattan armchairs designed by Giovanni Travasa in 1965.

In keeping with the highly-serviced culture of Miami Beach, Five Park is full to the rafters with amenities, and these spaces pack a punch. The Canopy Club, the development’s 12,600-sq-ft members-only social club, has gold and blue accents and lots of plants. It is home to a curved sofa, a sunburst hand-tufted rug, birch coffee tables made of aquamarine resin and a mahogany and blue quartz dining table by Kelly Behun, all of which threaten to steal the show from the 26th-floor views.

(Image credit: Michael Munty)

(Image credit: Michael Munty)

The gem-like Plum Bar, Peach Dining and Mint Lounge are named for their hand-applied colour plaster wall finishes, and are inspired by Moroccan hurricane lamps. Peach Dining is home to a marble dining table, a cloud chandelier by Apparatus Studio and a cabinet emblazoned with a digitally-printed floral pattern by Driade Lab. Plum Bar is a jewel box space where bottles are kept in a glowing niche and the banquets and armchairs are clad in sumptuous velvet. The Mint Lounge is also velvet-clad, this time in fresh green, and also boasts gorgeous geometric alabaster block wall lamps designed by Pierre Chareau in 1923. The cinema is also worth a mention, kitted out with Roche Bobois Mah Jong seating.

Meanwhile, a sun deck yields terraces, a hot tub and a vanishing-edge pool – this is Miami, after all.

fivepark.com