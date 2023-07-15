Blue Green Works's lighting champions a new aesthetic in American design
Manhattan-based design studio Blue Green Works fuses sensuality and masculinity to create mellow, mood-enhancing lighting with visual impact
Despite not having any formal design training, Peter B Staples is an industry veteran, having previously worked for the likes of design gallery The Future Perfect and design studio Apparatus. His intuitive understanding of how design and lighting functions in the real world is what led him to set up Blue Green Works in 2020 with business partner James McAvey - both part of the Wallpaper* USA 300.
Blue Green Works: lighting designs with simplicity and purity
The Manhattan-based studio has been steadily championing a new aesthetic in American design, becoming known for its sensual yet masculine approach to form – a signature it established with the debut of its ‘Palm’ and ‘Fiber’ lighting fixtures in 2021, inspired by Horace Gifford’s modernist Fire Island homes and completely designed and engineered during lockdown.
‘I’ve always been interested in design. I grew up in a Gustav Stickley house in Illinois and my parents collected his furniture, so I was exposed to design at a really young age,’ says Staples. ‘I studied cinematography and film theory, so I come to this with many different influences. I’m primarily interested in culture, and I’m looking to connect in a larger conversation about aesthetics outside of design. It’s more about a vibe for me.’
In Blue Green Works’ sophomore collection, Staples has derived the forms by contemplating symbols of power. ‘Trophy’ riffs on a recognisable goblet shape by elevating it in frosted glass; ‘Banner’ reimagines the ribbons of classic 1930s and 1940s military tattoos by articulating them in metal; ‘Wood’ nods to a skateboarding half-pipe while teaming it with sharper angles; the disc-like shape of ‘Shade’ is drawn from the cymbals of a drum kit; and ‘Candle’ brings a robust quality to the traditional candelabra.
Staples doesn’t feel held back by his lack of design training. ‘I think I approach designing objects with a kind of freedom, which can be a blessing and a curse,’ he says. ‘Being unconstrained by the rules and dogma of design schools is exciting, though it can also present an engineering challenge. But the work I’m making has a simplicity and purity to it. One constant in the collection is a very clear construction and simple use of materials. I enter what I do with an awareness of the rules, but also a disregard for it.
‘I’m still figuring things out, but it’s becoming more and more clear to me what I’m doing. I make decisions based on my instinct and my interests, and things come to fruition pretty naturally,’ he says, about what characterises the brand. ‘A part of me appreciates being at a stage where I haven’t fully defined things because I’m still exploring. I think my inability to define it might also be related to [not being fully trained in] design myself,’ he laughs. ‘I’m fine with that.’
There is a refreshing fluidity in Blue Green Works’ collections that is reflected in its embrace of different materials and colours. Made in collaboration with various American craftspeople, including a New England glass studio, a Pennsylvania wood shop and an upstate New York stainless steel fabricator that specialises in custom-made bicycle frames and motorcycle parts, the collection is underscored by a clarity that results in an innate sensuality.
‘There is something sexy about the work in its sense of masculinity, but also in its softness. We’re at a stage where the word ‘masculine’ is complicated to use. But when we as a society start deconstructing things, we can also choose what aspects of that we keep, if any,’ he reflects. ‘There is a masculine sensuality that is intriguing and captivating and people respond to and like. When I think about the sensuality of the work, I think about the mood that the pieces create, how the light interacts with them, and how they can change the atmosphere of the room.’
This article appears in the August 2023 ‘Made in America’ issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
The Design Parade kicks off a creative Summer in the French Mediterranean
Design Parade 2023, set between Hyères and Toulon until 3 September, features a showcase of design by emerging and established talent
By Jean Grogan • Published
-
Louis Vuitton opens its summertime café in Saint-Tropez
The Louis Vuitton café in Saint-Tropez combines the brilliance of Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Donckele and pastry chef Maxime Frédéric for a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean feast
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
How model Cherokee Jack is staying true to his Aniyunwiya roots
One of the Wallpaper* USA 300, Minnesota-born Cherokee Jack is both a model and advocate for the environment, mutual aid and food sovereignty
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Blue Green Works introduces alluring new lighting collection
Inspired by iconography, American design studio Blue Green Works introduces five new lighting ranges
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Exclusive peek at artfully curated home in Jean Nouvel’s 53 West 53
RR Interiors' latest furnishing project – 61A at 53 West 53 – highlights art, architecture and city views inside Jean Nouvel's monumental New York skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan
By Martha Elliott • Last updated
-
Sculptural ceramic lamps from Brooklyn’s In Common With and Danny Kaplan
‘Terra’, a new collection of ceramic lamps featuring tactile glazes, puts Brooklyn studio In Common With and ceramicist Danny Kaplan in the spotlight
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Sight Unseen launches furniture line with Bestcase
Editorial platform Sight Unseen worked with sheet metal specialist Bestcase to launch a collection of 1970s-inspired furniture in collaboration with Home Studios, Studio Anansi and Thévoz-Choquet
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Roll & Hill and Post Company's lighting designs in Inness are inspired by Georgian bell jars
Brooklyn-based studio Post Company created a new lighting collection for Roll & Hill, inspired by bell jar lanterns and conceived for country refuge Inness
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Trnk refines its namesake furniture collection to spotlight creatives of colour
The reinvigorated Trnk Collection is curated by founder Tariq Dixon and draws from its creative community, including pieces by Studio Anansi, Michael K Chen and Farrah Sit
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Workstead reveals interiors for Olympia in Dumbo
The refined interiors for Olympia Dumbo are inspired by maritime culture and the neighbourhood’s history
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Living at Essex Crossing NYC: interiors by Colony revealed
A first look at a model apartment from One Essex Crossing, a development at the centre of the Lower East Side transformation, with a new design by Jean Lin of Colony
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated