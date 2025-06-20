The owner of this restored Spanish Colonial home turned it into a gallery – with no social media allowed
Casa Francis in LA is a private residence, but recently opened its doors to one member of the public at a time for an exhibition centred around domesticity
This is the latest instalment of The Inside Story, Wallpaper’s series spotlighting intriguing, innovative and industry-leading interior design.
The Inside Story celebrates spaces in all of their manifestations – homes, offices, cafés and everything in between. This week, we spotlight a space that defies categorisation, introducing what feels like an entirely new concept.
Casa Francis is a gallery – host to a recent exhibition by media artist and sound designer Rosa Park, featuring artists and designers represented by Los Angeles’ Francis Gallery. While that exhibition has now concluded, a permanent, evolving collection of works remains.
But Casa Francis is also Park’s private home – a gorgeous, restored Spanish Colonial residence in West Hollywood. Her furnishings were removed to make room for the art and objects. Dubbed a ‘living gallery’, the space blurs the boundaries between exterior and interior life.
Because this is Park’s home, conventional gallery norms do not apply. During the exhibition, guests were invited in one at a time, for one hour. They began their experience with traditional Korean tea and biscuits in the garden. There was also a strict no-social-media policy – out of respect for the home, but also as part of an experiment: could removing digital distractions deepen one’s connection to the art?
The exhibition, titled ‘Bap meogeosseoyo? (밥 먹었어요?)’ – Korean for ‘have you eaten today?’ – centred around themes of domesticity, ritual and care. The common Korean greeting isn’t just about food – it is a general inquiry into one’s wellbeing. The works on display, therefore, revolved around the ideas of nourishment, both literal and metaphorical.
The show featured nine artists and designers, from Korea and LA. It encompassed photography and painting from John Zabawa, Will Calver and Koo Bohnchang, depicting, respectively, bowls of rice; fruit, nuts, and plants; and a series of well-worn spoons that capture the quiet poetry of everyday use.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Casa Francis is also home to functional design pieces. Seen during the exhibition, silk floor cushions by Christina Kim (of Dosa) are inspired by childhood memories of her native Jeju Island, and a silver-leaf Japanese screen by Ash Roberts echoes themes of privacy and introspection.
Ceramics by Yoona Hue and Nancy Kwon echo Korean ceremonial vessels, while acrylic vases by Rahee Yoon embody the elegance of Korean design. A striking fireplace screen by Lindsey Chan (of Office of BC) employs the Japanese technique of shou sugi ban, which uses charred wood.
Casa Francis presents a new way for us to think about spaces – especially gallery space – where art and life are not separate, but intertwined. It challenges the conventions of exhibition-making, invites us to inhabit the art, and to let the art inhabit us.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
The best of Pitti Uomo 108, from guest stars to gelato
Wallpaper* picks the best of the twice-yearly menswear fair, which took place in Florence this week and featured guest shows from Homme Plissé Issey Miyake and rising Italian star Niccolò Pasqualetti, as well as a Tommy Hilfiger social club and Margaret Howell gelato
-
A new Québec house blends open-plan living with far-reaching views
The Mountainside Residence is anchored into its sloping site by a concrete plinth, above which sits a main living space with tall ceilings and walls of glass
-
The Valkyrie returns Aston Martin to top-level Le Mans competition
Wallpaper* went trackside to witness the Aston Martin Valkyrie's impressive showing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2025
-
This Manhattan apartment and studio is a shrine to art
This New York artist's home is both comfortable and flexible, acting as a studio and a showcase for his work and collected pieces. We take a tour for our interiors series, The Inside Story
-
Life’s a beach at this tropical-glam Miami development
Five Park Miami Beach mixes streamlined glamour with vibrant colour, and is the focus of Wallpaper’s interiors series, The Inside Story, as the Floridian city holds its annual Grand Prix
-
A Frank Lloyd Wright lamp broke auction record at Sotheby’s – fetching $7.5 million
The architect's ‘Double-Pedestal’ lamp, which was designed for the Dana House in 1903, has become his most valuable work ever offered at auction
-
Room for three and an inbuilt TV: this playful new bed reimagines intimacy
Swedish designer Gustaf Westman and ‘alternative’ dating app Feeld have collaborated to create a three-person bed that blurs the line between function and fun
-
This Colorado ski chalet combines Rocky Mountains warmth with European design nous
Wood and stone meet artisanal and antique pieces in this high-spec, high-design mountain retreat
-
Hilltop hideaway: Colony creates tranquil interiors for a Catskills retreat
Perched between two mountain ranges, this Catskills retreat marries bold, angular architecture with interiors that offer warmth and texture
-
Rio Kobayashi’s new furniture bridges eras, shown alongside Fritz Rauh’s midcentury paintings at Blunk Space
Furniture designer Rio Kobayashi unveils a new series, informed by the paintings of midcentury artist Fritz Rauh, at California’s Blunk Space
-
Brooklyn furniture studio Stillmade unveils its first collaborative design series
Stillmade brings to life the designs of four New Yorkers – Pat Kim, Danny Kaplan, Michele Quan and Mignogna Studio