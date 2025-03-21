Gustaf Westman, who recently told Wallpaper* about his favourite haunts in Stockholm, has partnered with the dating app Feeld for his first-ever bed design.

The Swedish designer is known for his playful, colourful projects that think outside the box, while Feeld is a platform for those interested in alternative relationship models and sexual preferences. Unsurprisingly, the fruit of their collaboration isn’t any old bed: it interrogates what furniture can be and mean, facilitating, Westman says, ‘an intimate experience of self-discovery’.

(Image credit: Feeld)

Firstly, the bed is built for three people, immediately redefining not only how we view a bed, but also relationships and connection. It also has a built-in TV, two adjustable mirrors, and free space on the bed frame ‘that allows for endless possibilities, letting you add gadgets and accessories to suit whatever you want to use the bed for’, says the designer. Westman has also released a limited-edition pyjama collection to accompany the bed; both have been unveiled at Simon House in Los Angeles, and Feeld members can view the space by appointment.

‘Play’ – in all its manifestations – underpins this collaboration, with Feeld CEO Ana Kirova describing the bed as a ‘physical symbol of exploration’.

‘This experience is so different from a typical bed that people will question whether it's even a bed at all. And that's sort of the point,’ Westman adds.

(Image credit: Feeld)

As well as capturing the romantic and sexual zeitgeist of 2025, the bed also reflects another cultural phenomenon: the concept of ‘bed rotting’ – languishing in bed – which has surpassed 130 million views on TikTok. Findings collected by Feeld revealed that 54 per cent of Gen Z emphasise self-care, which includes, occasionally, spending lengthy extra time in bed. Thus, Westman's design is not only a space for play, but also reflection and, in a way, rebellion – staying in bed becomes a sort of passive resistance to ‘grind’ culture.

A fun furniture experiment, the bed also throws into relief how design affects not only our physical space, but the way we perceive and move through the world around us.

