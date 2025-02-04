A local’s guide to Stockholm by fun-loving designer Gustaf Westman

With Stockholm Design Week 2025 (3-9 February) in full swing – and the city a worthy destination for design fans year round – Wallpaper* speaks to local designer Gustaf Westman (labelled ‘one to watch’ in our highlights of Stockholm Design Week 2024) to share an insider’s perspective on the city. In line with his light-hearted approach to design, which enhances and brightens everyday objects, Westman's guide to Stockholm features unfussy tips that capture the essence of the Swedish capital.

What to see and do in Stockholm, Sweden

Where to eat and drink

Le Passepartout

(Image credit: Courtesy of Le Passepartout)

‘I would say this tiny French restaurant is the definition of a hidden gem. It’s intimate, and the food is exquisite. It feels like going to Paris.’

Le Passepartout is located at Wargentinsgatan 5A, 112 29 Stockholm, Sweden

Restaurang Prinsen

(Image credit: Courtesy of Restaurang Prinsen)

‘A classic, old-fashioned restaurant in Stockholm. This is where I go whenever I’m craving meatballs.’

Restaurang Prinsen is located at Mäster Samuelsgatan 4, 111 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Svedjan Bageri

(Image credit: Courtesy of Svedjan Bageri)

‘Probably a basic tip but this is the best bakery in town! The bread is so good and the pastries are unreal.’

Svedjan Bageri is located at Brännkyrkagatan 93, 117 26 Stockholm, Sweden

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thongwiset

(Image credit: Courtesy of Thongwiset)

‘The best Thai food in town! My friend Robin told me to order Kana Moo Grob (a traditional dish with crispy pork belly and mixed vegetables), and now I never want to eat anything other than that!’

Thongwiset is located at Hornsgatan 85, 117 26 Stockholm, Sweden

Zinkens Krog

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gustaf Westman)

‘My favourite bar for a beer! Or two.’

Zinkens Krog is located at Ringvägen 14, 117 26 Stockholm, Sweden

What to do

Bio Rio

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bio Rio)

‘Bio Rio is my favourite cinema in Stockholm. It’s a very sweet art-house cinema that screens all of the best films from around the world. It also has a great restaurant and a fun concept called “Breakfast Cinema”, where they serve breakfast during Sunday morning screenings.’

Bio Rio is located at Hornstulls strand 3, 117 39 Stockholm, Sweden

Medelhavsmuseet

(Image credit: Courtesy of Medelhavsmuseet)

‘There are a lot of great museums in Stockholm, but this [the Museum of Mediterranean and Near Eastern Antiquities] is a fun and unexpected one that I love. They also have a great café!’

Medelhavsmuseet is located at Fredsgatan 2, 111 52 Stockholm, Sweden

Skogskyrkogården

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gagosian)

‘A Unesco World Heritage Site, Skogskyrkogården is a cemetery created between 1917 and 1920 by Swedish architects Gunnar Asplund and Sigurd Lewerentz. It’s just so beautiful – the chapels that are scattered around and the nature! Go here before they start renovation later in 2025.’

skogskyrkogarden.stockholm/en/

Södermalm

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gustaf Westman)

‘I run around Södermalm island several times a week, and I highly recommend it if you’re into running. It’s a perfect mix of nature and city. Just follow the water around the island!’

Where to shop

Svenskt Tenn

(Image credit: Courtesy of Svenskt Tenn)

‘This is the only store I would recommend for Swedish design in Stockholm. Naturally, it includes my own showroom, but so far I’ve only had it open for two days in the last two years, so I wouldn’t plan my trip around it.’

Svenskt Tenn is located at Strandvägen 5, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden