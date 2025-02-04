A local’s guide to Stockholm by fun-loving designer Gustaf Westman

As the Swedish capital hosts its annual Stockholm Design Week, local designer Gustaf Westman shares his favourite haunts

Left, designer Gustaf Westman, who gives us a Stockholm local&#039;s guide, seen amid design display. Right, food at a restaurant
Designer Gustaf Westman and some of his designs, shoppable on his website
(Image credit: Left: Photography by Kate Fatseas. Right: Courtesy of Gustaf Westman)
With Stockholm Design Week 2025 (3-9 February) in full swing – and the city a worthy destination for design fans year round – Wallpaper* speaks to local designer Gustaf Westman (labelled ‘one to watch’ in our highlights of Stockholm Design Week 2024) to share an insider’s perspective on the city. In line with his light-hearted approach to design, which enhances and brightens everyday objects, Westman's guide to Stockholm features unfussy tips that capture the essence of the Swedish capital.

What to see and do in Stockholm, Sweden

Where to eat and drink

Le Passepartout

stockholm restaurant exterior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Le Passepartout)

‘I would say this tiny French restaurant is the definition of a hidden gem. It’s intimate, and the food is exquisite. It feels like going to Paris.’

Le Passepartout is located at Wargentinsgatan 5A, 112 29 Stockholm, Sweden

Restaurang Prinsen

dish of meatballs and mash

(Image credit: Courtesy of Restaurang Prinsen)

‘A classic, old-fashioned restaurant in Stockholm. This is where I go whenever I’m craving meatballs.’

Restaurang Prinsen is located at Mäster Samuelsgatan 4, 111 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Svedjan Bageri

two desserts

(Image credit: Courtesy of Svedjan Bageri)

‘Probably a basic tip but this is the best bakery in town! The bread is so good and the pastries are unreal.’

Svedjan Bageri is located at Brännkyrkagatan 93, 117 26 Stockholm, Sweden

Thongwiset

restaurant exterior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Thongwiset)

‘The best Thai food in town! My friend Robin told me to order Kana Moo Grob (a traditional dish with crispy pork belly and mixed vegetables), and now I never want to eat anything other than that!’

Thongwiset is located at Hornsgatan 85, 117 26 Stockholm, Sweden

Zinkens Krog

drinkers at outside bar tables

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gustaf Westman)

‘My favourite bar for a beer! Or two.’

Zinkens Krog is located at Ringvägen 14, 117 26 Stockholm, Sweden

What to do

Bio Rio

neon lights outside cinema

(Image credit: Courtesy of Bio Rio)

‘Bio Rio is my favourite cinema in Stockholm. It’s a very sweet art-house cinema that screens all of the best films from around the world. It also has a great restaurant and a fun concept called “Breakfast Cinema”, where they serve breakfast during Sunday morning screenings.’

Bio Rio is located at Hornstulls strand 3, 117 39 Stockholm, Sweden

Medelhavsmuseet

museum interior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Medelhavsmuseet)

‘There are a lot of great museums in Stockholm, but this [the Museum of Mediterranean and Near Eastern Antiquities] is a fun and unexpected one that I love. They also have a great café!’

Medelhavsmuseet is located at Fredsgatan 2, 111 52 Stockholm, Sweden

Skogskyrkogården

chapel interior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gagosian)

‘A Unesco World Heritage Site, Skogskyrkogården is a cemetery created between 1917 and 1920 by Swedish architects Gunnar Asplund and Sigurd Lewerentz. It’s just so beautiful – the chapels that are scattered around and the nature! Go here before they start renovation later in 2025.’

skogskyrkogarden.stockholm/en/

Södermalm

man in sunglasses raising hand

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gustaf Westman)

‘I run around Södermalm island several times a week, and I highly recommend it if you’re into running. It’s a perfect mix of nature and city. Just follow the water around the island!’

Where to shop

Svenskt Tenn

chaise longue in design shop interior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Svenskt Tenn)

‘This is the only store I would recommend for Swedish design in Stockholm. Naturally, it includes my own showroom, but so far I’ve only had it open for two days in the last two years, so I wouldn’t plan my trip around it.’

Svenskt Tenn is located at Strandvägen 5, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden

Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.

