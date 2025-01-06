A shapely pintxos bar brings a morsel of Mediterranean culture to Sweden

The interiors of Bar el Guiri evoke an earthy Basque elegance fused with a contemporary Swedish aesthetic
(Image credit: Ludvig Holtenäs)
Bar el Guiri is as straightforward and unfussy as its mission. ‘Our vision is to offer Gothenburg the immersive experience of lively and easy Mediterranean culture,’ its founder, Peter Segerdahl, tells Wallpaper*. ‘It’s a place to connect over food and drink in many ways, open every day from morning until late.’

Bar el Guiri, Gothenburg

Interior of Bar el Guiri

(Image credit: Ludvig Holtenäs)

Segerdahl’s attention to detail (he lived in Spain for over a decade) is clear to see. Bar El Guiri’s experience unfolds seamlessly through four areas: a pintxo bar for casual bites, a central dining area with an open kitchen, a refreshing ‘heladería’ (ice cream parlour), and an upstairs courtyard with shuffleboard and boules courts. The interiors, co-designed by Copenhagen-based architect Ludvig Holtenäs and Segerdahl’s daughter, Olivia, evoke the earthy elegance of Spain’s Basque region, with a restrained palette and wooden accents that lend warmth to the space.

Interior of Bar el Guiri

(Image credit: Ludvig Holtenäs)

Interior of Bar el Guiri

(Image credit: Ludvig Holtenäs)

A nod to Spanish Gothic architecture, the ceiling in the main dining area emerges as a sculptural form that cascades downward, blending into shelves behind the wine-stacked bar. The menu, like the space, was designed with simplicity in mind, featuring an all-day selection of tapas, cocas (Mallorca’s take on pizza with a delicate shortcrust base), and larger main dishes. Plates are best shared, while crowd-pleasers include croquettes, seafood paella, and churros con chocolate for a sweet finish. Spanish beers, sangria on tap and cava are, naturally, the order of the day.

Interior of Bar el Guiri

(Image credit: Ludvig Holtenäs)

Interior of Bar el Guiri

(Image credit: Ludvig Holtenäs)

Bar el Guiri is located at Kungsportsplatsen 1, 411 10 Gothenburg, Sweden, barelguiri.se

This article appears in the January 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

