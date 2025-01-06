A shapely pintxos bar brings a morsel of Mediterranean culture to Sweden
With elegance and warmth, Bar el Guiri evokes the authentic spirit of the Spanish Basque region in Gothenburg
Bar el Guiri is as straightforward and unfussy as its mission. ‘Our vision is to offer Gothenburg the immersive experience of lively and easy Mediterranean culture,’ its founder, Peter Segerdahl, tells Wallpaper*. ‘It’s a place to connect over food and drink in many ways, open every day from morning until late.’
Bar el Guiri, Gothenburg
Segerdahl’s attention to detail (he lived in Spain for over a decade) is clear to see. Bar El Guiri’s experience unfolds seamlessly through four areas: a pintxo bar for casual bites, a central dining area with an open kitchen, a refreshing ‘heladería’ (ice cream parlour), and an upstairs courtyard with shuffleboard and boules courts. The interiors, co-designed by Copenhagen-based architect Ludvig Holtenäs and Segerdahl’s daughter, Olivia, evoke the earthy elegance of Spain’s Basque region, with a restrained palette and wooden accents that lend warmth to the space.
A nod to Spanish Gothic architecture, the ceiling in the main dining area emerges as a sculptural form that cascades downward, blending into shelves behind the wine-stacked bar. The menu, like the space, was designed with simplicity in mind, featuring an all-day selection of tapas, cocas (Mallorca’s take on pizza with a delicate shortcrust base), and larger main dishes. Plates are best shared, while crowd-pleasers include croquettes, seafood paella, and churros con chocolate for a sweet finish. Spanish beers, sangria on tap and cava are, naturally, the order of the day.
Bar el Guiri is located at Kungsportsplatsen 1, 411 10 Gothenburg, Sweden, barelguiri.se
This article appears in the January 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
