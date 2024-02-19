Landet Stay is a holistic cabin retreat on the Stockholm archipelago
Landet Stay offers a serene haven designed by Andreas Martin-Löf and Tobias Vernon in Sweden
Landet Stay nods to the cabin culture that is fast becoming a modern trope of Nordic living, especially on the southern tip of the Stockholm archipelago, where forest pines, woodland trails and pockets of water are only a stone’s throw away from the Swedish capital. This latest hospitality concept to frequent the area is a climate-smart and natural retreat in the comfort of a luxury cabin.
Landet Stay: a designer cabin concept on the Stockholm archipelago
For founders Umberto Garabello and Ted Wachtmeister, Landet Stay emerges from their mutual appreciation for Scandinavian living, as well as their intention to increase its accessibility for tourists and expats. Seclusion and attainability were, therefore, integral watchwords when sourcing the location. True to its name, translating to ‘countryside’ in Swedish, the hospitality complex is situated across a 400-hectare nature reserve, offering an idyllic escape from urban living.
Swedish architect Andreas Martin-Löf and Tobias Vernon, interior designer and co-founder of London design studio 8 Holland Street, were enlisted for the build. ‘The Landet cabins are small, but the project has a big ambition. The floor plans allow two-to-four people to get out into nature in a new way,’ explains Martin-Löf. The design language is primarily Scandinavian, fusing woods mixed with minimalist lines and airy open space to encourage momentary detachment from the digital world to find solace in nature.
Indoors, an earthly palette of colour greets the eye, including oak wall panelling, soft ivory furnishings, and rich mahogany tiles. Natural hues and textiles take over high ceilings and an open-plan living area, allowing the space to exude a calm and cohesive ambience. Metal fixtures add a jolt of visual contrast, notably in the kitchen and bathroom, and around the expansive windows.
The facade, framed with dark oak linear panels and floor-to-ceiling windows, presents a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional cabin, which thoughtfully complements the peninsula in texture and colour, and creates a season-driven reflective appearance. The large wooden terrace embraces nature, allowing time to embed into the material. Meanwhile, brushed metal accents add a modern finish.
Sustainable architecture principles are central to Landet, with construction methods chosen accordingly. The eco-friendly cabins stand atop simple plinth foundations to ensure minimal disruption to the natural surroundings. The desire to effortlessly return the site to how it once was, should the cabins ever face deconstruction, was also central to the design process. To that end, similarly, inside fixtures are easily movable.
Beyond the cabin aesthetic and its transfixing views, Landet offers an elevated hospitality experience for guests, starting with a sauna and communal outdoor fireplace for tranquil evenings under starry skies. Personal food boxes packed with fresh local ingredients are available for delivery upon request, as well as yoga classes, meditation sessions and massages.
With six additional cabins on the horizon, Landet’s portfolio is quickly growing. ‘We have many plans for how we want to grow, develop the concept and let as many people as possible experience the best of the countryside, in Sweden and abroad,’ Garabello explains.
