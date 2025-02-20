Designer Marta de la Rica’s elegant Madrid studio is full of perfectly-pitched contradictions
The studio, or ‘the laboratory’ as de la Rica and her team call it, plays with colour, texture and scale in eminently rewarding ways
Marta de la Rica describes herself as ‘a New Yorker by birth, French by adoption and Spanish at heart’. Stepping into her Madrid studio, you can feel this patchwork of influences: American cool blends with Spanish warmth with elements of French classicism creeping in to create something which is all and none of them at the same time.
Residing next door to the designer’s home, the studio, which she calls ‘the laboratory’, is a multi-functional space used for work and play. And what a space it is, characterised by big, bold, statement-making objects juxtaposed with exquisite, soulful details. It is a space of balances and contradictions – form and function, humor and elegance, old and new – pitched in a way that is perfectly complimentary.
De la Rica’s studio is considered, but not minimalist. Colour and texture play a major role: although the base palette is earthy and natural, featuring an abundance of wood, there are bold splashes of colour throughout – an oxblood kitchen, a princess-pink sofa. Materials like veined marble, velvet, and thick, plush carpet add texture. The space plays with proportion and scale – a single stem, for example, is placed in a spindly vase on a vast, blocky worktable hewn from terrazzo stone.
Each object feels thought-through, with bespoke furniture coexisting with antique pieces. De la Rica’s eye for uniqueness was developed during childhood trips to flea markets, fairs and brocantes that she would take with her father, a passionate antiques collector himself. The designer still works with her father today through Gaztelur, a restaurant, boutique, florist and storage space for de la Rica’s ever-evolving collection of interior objects, housed in a gorgeous stately home in the Basque Country.
Unlike some studios, ‘the laboratory’ feels lived-in. It’s not a showroom – cushioned chairs are meant for sitting on, and one can easily imagine pouring over ideas at the table, which stretches the length of the room. This reflects the philosophy that underpins de la Rica’s practice: the desire to share ‘l’art de vivre’, or ‘the art of living’.
De la Rica started her eponymous studio in 2014. Today, her multidisciplinary team works across all aspects of design, from the conceptual and aesthetic to the architectural and technical. The studio’s work is eclectic, while remaining true to its amalgam of influences, from the lightness and liveliness of Madrid to the laid-back elegance of Biarritz, where de la Rica has spent much of her life.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
‘Nothing just because it’s beautiful’: Performance artist Marina Abramović on turning her hand to furniture design
Marina Abramović has no qualms about describing her segue into design as a ‘domestication’. But, argues the ‘grandmother of performance art’ as she unveils a collection of chairs, something doesn’t have to be provocative to be meaningful
By Anna Solomon Published
-
A local’s guide to Los Angeles by defiant artist Fawn Rogers
Oregon-born, LA-based artist Fawn Rogers gives us a personal tour of her adopted city as it hosts its sixth edition of Frieze
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Shakara is a stylish new addition to London's West African dining scene
Shakara, a new Marylebone bar and dining room, adds to the city's ever-more impressive high-end West African dining scene
By Ben McCormack Published
-
The Muravey Chair: Mehdi Dakhli on celebrating North Africa through contemporary design
The designer balances innovation and tradition in his unique pieces, which take cues from his Tunisian heritage
By Shawn Adams Published
-
One to Watch: Seungjin Yang's playful and provocative balloon furniture
In a new regular series on Wallpaper*, we profile ascending talents with notable flair. First up: furniture designer, Seungjin Yang
By Jasper Spires Published
-
Peek inside London’s One Park Drive penthouses by Herzog & de Meuron
Herzog & de Meuron unveil bespoke penthouses at One Park Drive tower in Canary Wharf with furnishings and styling by Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio
By Martha Elliott Last updated
-
Colourful London office imagined as a post-pandemic workspace
London consultancy Zetteler unveils new post-pandemic offices by Studio Rhonda, a colourful, vegan space designed for connection
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Interiors for refugee home offer message of joy and peace
Atelier Akuko has created uplifting interiors for a Syrian refugee family settling in London, with the help of volunteers and the creative community
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Magic box: Charles Kalpakian’s puzzle-like interiors project changes the rules of the game
By Riya Patel Last updated
-
Autoban's new interior at Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport is a sleek departure
By Marie Lefort Last updated
-
Bottega Veneta extends its interior influence into all rooms of the home at the Salone del Mobile
By JJ Martin Last updated