Casa Dragones' 'Quiote Bar' evokes the essence of agave fields and terroir'

Diagnosis? Extreme contemporary art saturation. Cure? Fine artisanal tequila. It’s a prescription the organisers of Art Basel Miami Beach understand well, the fair being a hotspot for the condition, and which Official Agave Spirits Partner Casa Dragones has stepped up to fulfil for the past four years. At the 2024 edition it returned with its largest intervention to date, with a Tasting Room in the Collectors Lounge, a spectacular 500-bottle chandelier, and an exclusive Art Basel Collector’s Cup.

An oasis for those seeking a moment’s respite from the high-octane booth-hopping, reveals and deals happening on the expansive conference centre floors, the Quiote Bar was designed by renowned Mexican designer Gloria Cortina and inspired by Casa Dragones’ award-winning Tasting Room in the historic heart of San Miguel de Allende. Integrating organic elements drawn from Casa Dragones’ agave fields into an eco-conscious, museum-like space, the bar referenced the flowering stalk of the agave plant. Adorned with sculptural elements inspired by the quiote, display cases around the space showcased Casa Dragones’ Joven Artist Collection of special limited-edition bottles, collaborations including works by artists such as Gabriel Orozco, Danh Vo, Pedro Reyes, and Petrit Halilaj.

Casa Dragones' Quiote Bar

(Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Dragones)

Renowned for her designs that blend modernity, myth, and a deep respect for place, Gloria Cortina was the ideal choice for this commission. Her work often draws on inspirations ranging from Mayan artefacts to Cubism and México’s unique Arts and Crafts heritage. 'Gloria has an extraordinary ability to bring together art, architectural form, and culture to create extremely place-sensitive atmospheres and aesthetics,' explains González Nieves, Casa Dragones’ CEO and the first female Maestra Tequilera. 'Through her design of the Quiote Bar, she brings to life elements that evoke the essence of our agave fields and terroir.'

For Cortina’s part, she found beauty in the sculptural forms of the plant’s flowering stalks, using them as a poetic backdrop to showcase the Artist Edition Collection, giving it a platform that felt both organic and intentional. Having collaborated with Casa Dragones on their Obsidian Tasting Room at Art Basel 2023, Cortina sees this year’s project as a natural evolution of their shared vision. 'When passionate individuals align their vision, incredible things unfold,' she says. 'Collaborating with Casa Dragones has been a seamless experience – our shared commitment to craftsmanship and our obsessive attention to detail are always evident.'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Dragones)

Beneath a breathtaking 500-bottle chandelier designed by Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao, the Quiote Bar also plays host to Casa Dragones’ celebrated Art-Tender series. For the first time, this interactive programme art world invites art world luminaries —including Tavares Strachan, Mario Garcia Torres, Leilah Babirye, and Wilfredo Prieto—to create cocktails inspired by their artistic practices.

Adding another layer of creativity, Casa Dragones debuted an exclusive Collector’s Cup designed by Petrit Halilaj, whose work is also featured in the Artist Edition series. The recyclable cup, available throughout the fair, was paired with the Art Basel Margarita, a signature cocktail blending Casa Dragones Blanco, yuzu, fresh lemon, and salt. Proceeds from the cup benefit the Hajde Foundation, which supports art and culture initiatives.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Dragones)

A welcome respite from fair fatigue it may be, but for Nieves, the Quiote Bar commission is bigger than that – it’s about building a bridge between México’s artisanal heritage and the global stage of contemporary art. 'The biggest evolution in our collaboration has been the opportunity to bring Gloria’s site-specific work from México to the US,' she reflects. 'We’re thrilled to showcase her artistry in Miami for the second consecutive year, and we can’t wait to see how the audience responds to this continuation of our partnership.'

