Sarah Burns’ furniture at Marta LA is inspired by traditional American craft and a Minnesota casino
Sarah Burns’ solo exhibition at Marta LA features a series of furniture designs informed by her childhood in the Midwest, drawing from traditional American materials and craft
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Affirming its role as a true tastemaker in American design, the curators of the Los Angeles gallery Marta have handed over their space to Sarah Burns, an artist, designer and all-around rising figure in the New York creative circle.
Burns, a former studio assistant of the artist Marc Camille Chaimowicz, has gained recognition for her vintage jewellery store Old Jewellery, which pairs its large online presence with a hidden store tucked away within a Chinatown shopping mall, where she fuses her affection for gestural forms of all scales together with her ironic sense of humour.
Sarah Burns: ‘Prarie’s Edge’ at Marta LA
For her first solo show, titled 'Prairie's Edge', Burns has created nine furniture explorations that recall her parents' furniture store in the Midwest. The deeply personal study, which takes its name from a casino in Minnesota that Burns' grandmother frequented, experiments with the notions of American craftsmanship and materials like birch, steel, wood and glass, while exuding the impish, tongue-in-cheek humour that Burns has become known for.
The pieces have been loosely displayed in Room Groups, that reimagine the traditional programmes of the domestic space. Her ‘Knob’ screen serves as a room divider yet facilitates interaction with its circular cutouts. Similarly, the ‘Coastal’ mirror can be swivelled and adjusted, just like the side view mirrors on tractor-trailer trucks, to create new dynamics with a room. Rooted in function yet inherently playful in nature, the collection is rich in narrative without allowing it to ever overtake each piece's purpose.
Having worked with a host of well-loved New York names, such as the interior designer Giancarlo Valle and fashion designer Rachel Comey, Burns has naturally developed her furniture practice, first making pieces for her own home and then for the Old Jewellery store as well.
Speaking about the overlap between jewellery and furniture, Burns says, ‘Jewellery and furniture can be playful without sacrificing functionality – [my] things have to look good but they also have to feel right, and vice versa. Similarly, they can both be forms of adornment, and they're both inseparable from the body. It's all related. Both jewellery and furniture need the body to complete the work, yet they have the ability to exist autonomously as objects.’
'Prarie's Edge' by Sarah Burns is on view until 10 June 2023
Marta
3021 Rowena Avenue
Los Angeles
marta.la (opens in new tab)
sarah-burns.com (opens in new tab)
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
St Catharine’s College social hub in Cambridge reimagined by Gort Scott
Gort Scott's design for St Catharine’s College, Cambridge, gives a sensitive facelift to a much loved, bustling campus
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Tom of Finland Foundation’s Durk Dehner honoured as the artist’s works and legacy continue to loom large
With new events celebrating Tom of Finland’s homoerotic art, and foundation president Durk Dehner awarded the Order of the Lion of Finland, we applaud a cultural icon and those preserving his legacy
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation announces Camp Taliesin West
Camp Taliesin West offers children from the ages of six to 17 the chance to delve into creative fields with experts at Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home and studio in Scottsdale, Arizona
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Seth Rogen is hosting a Houseplant creative retreat in LA with Airbnb
Available to book from 7 February 2023, the LA retreat in collaboration with Airbnb will see guests experience Seth Rogen’s creative process during a series of one-night stays, available on 15, 16 and 17 February 2023
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
NeueHouse members’ club opens new location in Venice Beach
NeueHouse Venice Beach opens as a new hub for local creatives
By Martha Elliott • Last updated
-
Marta Los Angeles exhibition pays tribute to New Mexico
‘Tino’s White Horses’ by sculptor-designer Ross Hansen at Marta Los Angeles (until 6 August 2022) explore the desert landscapes of Ojo Caliente, New Mexico
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
A Swedish design pop-up store opens inside a concrete space in LA
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Knoll nods to Moorish architecture in new LA store by Johnston Marklee
By Alexandra Pechman • Last updated
-
Row DTLA emerges as a fully-fledged destination for design, fashion, food and more
By Carole Dixon • Last updated
-
A duo of graphic collaborations by Commune set the bar for soft furnishings
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Melrose Place maker: Ben Soleimani on reinventing a tired patch of West Hollywood
By Aaron Peasley • Last updated