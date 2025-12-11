Interior designer Charlie Ferrer had just three criteria when searching for a new home in New York City: a West Village address, a pre-war building and a working fireplace. Turns out that this combination is not easy to find within a reasonable budget. But, as luck would have it, a former client’s son moved out of a one-bedroom, double-exposure apartment on Christopher Street, in a 1931 Bing & Bing condominium building that sits practically on top of the landmarked Stonewall Inn. It ticked all the boxes, and Ferrer wasted no time moving in.

Charlie Ferrer sitting on a 1970s ‘Elda’ chair by Joe Colombo. On the floor, custom sisal matting by Mitchell Denberg (throughout the apartment) and Vintage Khotan from Katie Leede on top of vintage kilim from Double Knot. Custom fireplace surround in wenge and bronze. Antique mirror flanked by a pair of LP7 Wall Lamps by Ignazio Gardella for Azucena, 1950s. On the wall is a photograph by Eric Wink (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

The location is ‘a dynamic little intersection of energies’, he says, and far livelier than Chelsea, where his two previous NYC apartments were situated. Each address encapsulated a moment in his gradual stylistic shift – the transition from the ‘spare masculine’ aesthetic of midcentury modernism to a far more eclectic, colourful, ‘granny feminine vibe’ reflects a personal evolution as much as a professional one.

Charlie Ferrer: a design based on discoveries

By the window in the living room is a 1950s table by Jacques Quinet and 1970s acrylic chairs by Michel Dumas in custom fabric by Mitchell Denberg, standing on a 1960s French carpet. On the table, XXL Porto Vase by Andrew Hughes for Ferrer. The curtains are by RoseHyll in custom fabric by Mitchell Denberg. Lighting includes a 1970s painted metal floor lamp from France (left) and a 'Pileo' lamp by Gae Aulenti (right) (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

Ferrer was born and raised amid the ‘heteronormative white preppy’ aesthetic of Greenwich, Connecticut, which he admits he aligned with for a time. But after moving to LA, coming out, and entering the furniture business, his tastes naturally shifted. A largely self-taught interior designer, Ferrer has grown his own studio to encompass model apartments for luxury condominiums, as well as a vintage furniture collaboration with CB2. ‘Over time, as different projects have demanded different things of me and my interests have evolved, I’ve taught myself how to integrate pattern and colour,’ he says.

In Ferrer's bedroom is a 1960s wall sconce by Max Ingrand, a custom rug by Mitchell Denburg and a bed upholstered in a Le Manach print from Pierre Frey, above which hangs Self Portrait (as Ripley), 2023, by Andrew Brischler. Custom linen bedding by Vis-a-Vis Paris, and custom cashmere blanket by Paul Renwick (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

The existing character of the pre-war West Village building also helped guide this transition from neutral and slightly austere to a more layered, collected look. ‘There’s something inherently solid and good and reliable about the proportions of the spaces and the detailing,’ notes Ferrer. ‘Those little railings from the entry vestibule down into the main lounge area are just so charming.’ Furnishing the interiors from scratch was made easier by the fact that Ferrer also runs his own vintage design gallery, giving him a plethora of inventory from which to cherry-pick. Over time, he set aside pieces he loved and customised them so that they would complement one another. ‘Every time I found a piece that I thought I wanted to live with, I popped it into the design,’ he says. ‘It’s not about a full vision. It’s iterative or incremental, based on discoveries.’

Entrance hall featuring a custom lavender mirrored door panel by Stephen Cavallo Architectural Cast Glass, custom wallcovering from Mitchell Denberg, vintage rug from Double Knot, custom stool upholstered in rabbit fur and 1960s-70s ceiling pendant by Stilnovo, Italy. Artworks, from bottom left to right: Jack Pierson, Self Portrait, 2004; I Gollo, Portrait of a Gentleman, France, 19th century; Isadore Levy, CHERAW, 1975 (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

In the living room is a custom fireplace surround in wenge and bronze by Santiago Salgado, a 1960s smoked acrylic French space age lounge chair by ‘ensembliers-décorateur’ Raphaël Raffel and a vintage midcentury French oak side table with iron splayed legs. On the wall is a pair of LP7 wall lamps by Ignazio Gardella for Azucena, 1950s, and a 19th-century antique mirror. Artworks on the wall, from bottom left to right: Work on paper, Matt Connors, Untitled, 2024; Text art, Maynard Monrow, Never Underestimate the Power of Babel, 2012; painting on board, purchased at Art Basel; oil on canvas, Celia Hempton (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

Take the sofa, to which he added pleats on the rolled arms, cast-bronze-animal claw feet and magenta piping. Then there’s a swivelling ‘Elda’ chair by Joe Colombo, which has ‘the weirdness quotient that I look for in objects’, and was reupholstered in a dark green alpaca-hair fabric. A pair of striking moulded acrylic dining chairs also received a makeover, with their cushions wrapped in chartreuse-hued textiles to contrast with the translucent rosy-amber bases. ‘What client would approve that fabric on those chairs? Probably none. But that’s the point,’ Ferrer laughs. They accompany an antique wooden table upon which a figurative bronze sculpture by French artist César takes pride of place.

The kitchen features matting by Mitchell Denberg, wallcovering by FJ Hakimian, Roman shades by RoseHyll in material by FJ Hakimian. On the ceiling, Italian light made circa 1940s. Furniture includes a stool by Gianfranco Frattini for Cassina (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

In the bedroom, Ferrer chose a 1930s archival print from French textile house Le Manach to cover the bed. ‘I call it grandma, but I think it’s super sexy,’ he says. Above it hangs a collection of small crosses he purchased at a Parisian estate sale. Raised Catholic, though no longer practising, he installed the trinkets as a way of ‘removing the meaning away from the objects and making it more about an aesthetic gesture’. Other surprises include the Hermès-orange interiors of the kitchen cabinets, which face a wall lined in textured grasscloth. ‘I don’t really use the kitchen to cook, so I was okay with putting that really heavy, very absorbent material on the walls,’ he says.

In the living room, pieces include a 1950s table by Jacques Quinet, 1970s acrylic chairs by Michel Dumas, a neoclassical coffee table by Pierre Lottier, and a floor lamp by Gae Aulenti, alongside an artwork by Davide Balliano (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

The designer has never stopped tweaking and improving details in the apartment, both large and small. The all-important fireplace, for example, received a new mantel ‘only two days before this shoot’, admits Ferrer. Taking this true collector’s approach to interior design has created a personal refuge from the chaotic vitality of the neighbourhood below, and makes a strong case for choosing smaller, more characterful spaces over larger, blander units. Place, personality and playfulness win the day.

ferrer.co

In the living room, a custom sofa upholstered in custom Mitchell Denberg fabric, and a vintage Italian table with metal base and purple acrylic/plastic top. 1940s wooden and cane armchair from Spain. On table, vintage candlestick by Dansk Design Denmark (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

In the bathroom, custom vanity fabricated by Santiago Salgado with marble from Sotos Stone, custom-framed mirror by Bark Framework. Custom Roman shade material by FJ Hakimian, fabricated by RoseHyll Studios, ceiling covering by Helene Blanche. Towels by Abyss (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

Bed upholstered in a Le Manach print from Pierre Frey, above which hangs Self Portrait (as Ripley), 2023, by Andrew Brischler. Custom linen bedding by Vis-a-Vis Paris, and custom cashmere blanket by Paul Renwick. ‘Raphael’ chair from a Paris flea market, upholstered in vintage Japanese textile and custom fabric by Soraya Shah at Fiber Content Studio. 1960s ‘Nigritella’ pendant by Afra & Tobia Scarpa for Flos, Italy, 1960s (Image credit: Tim Lenz)

In a corner of the living room turned into a study is a 1930s Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann desk with vintage barber's swivel chair reupholstered in C&C Milano linen, a vintage stool by Rene Gabriel and, on the left, custom lavender mirrored door panel by Stephen Cavallo Architectural Cast Glass. On the desk is a 1970s ‘Accademia’ table lamp in enamelled steel and a fabric stretched shade, designed by Cini Boeri for Artemide. Artworks on the wall include, from bottom left to right, an antique Venetian mirror; Deborah Remington's Icar, 1983; two artworks by Jed Ochmanek; Sculpture by Patrick Dupré, 1977; and Silence by Thomas Beale, 2004 (Image credit: Tim Lenz)