Slipping into the upper tiers of the Maki & Associates-designed Blue Front Shibaura South Tower, the Fairmont Tokyo hotel (the brand’s debut in Japan) settles at a height where the skyline begins to blur into the horizon. Spanning levels 35 to 43, it sits just far enough above the streets for the city’s noise to fade away and the views to take over. Inside, the lines stay clean, the palette restrained, and every room is attuned to Tokyo’s shifting light. The journey starts in the street-level lobby, where Serene, the resident Labrador and chief happiness officer, offers a gentle welcome before your ascent skyward. Conceived as a place for both locals and travellers, the hotel leans into the city’s contrasts.

Wallpaper* checks in at Fairmont Tokyo

What’s on your doorstep?

The stately hotel sits within Blue Front Shibaura, a new waterfront development in a district that isn’t always the obvious choice for a Tokyo stay, yet offers a surprising sense of calm and a clear vantage point on the bay. Once a fishing village and a transport hub, Shibaura still carries an industrial undertone, but remains well-connected and atmospheric. The Edo-period Kyu-Shiba-rikyū Gardens are a short walk away, with Hamarikyu Gardens further along the waterfront. Hamamatsucho Station on the Yamanote Line provides quick access to Shibuya, Harajuku and the city’s livelier quarters, while the nearby Zojo-ji Temple, which stands next to Tokyo Tower, further anchors the area with a dose of history.

The terrace features a sculpture by Vidé Création, inspired by the link between earth and sky (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Who is behind the design?

Conceived by Melbourne-based boutique practice Bar Studio, the design embraces the area’s bayfront calm, dissolving the line between interior and exterior with wide, double-height glazing that pulls the landscape straight into the room. On level 35, the lobby lounge flows onto a landscaped terrace where you can catch a salty hint of the bay.

Soft lighting and lounge seating create a sense of welcome at the ground floor arrival lounge and bell desk (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

‘We sought to create a link in the design between Tokyo’s contrasts of traditional and contemporary, calm and energy, modern culture and the intrinsic connection with nature that has a rich heritage in Japan. We also wanted to capture a sense of ritual,’ explains Lucas Chirnside, design director at Bar Studio. The design language throughout focuses on intimacy, harnessing warm tones, tactile materials and atmospheric lighting, prioritising the natural richness of materials and plush finishes throughout the hotel.

The concierge desk at level 35’s sky lobby connects to the outdoor landscaped lounge terrace. A glass pendant light by Bar Studio is suspended above (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Vue Mer lobby lounge on level 35 features a sculpture by UK-based Japanese artist Mari-Ruth Oda and a cascading custom chandelier by Bar Studio (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Most furnishings and lighting are bespoke Bar Studio creations, complemented by pieces from Giopato & Coombes, Lasvit, B&B Italia, Minotti and Molteni&C. As a special touch, the lifts feature a delicate installation developed with Wanda Barcelona, reimagining Japanese botanicals through intricate paper-cutting. Artistic gestures continue in the Vue Mer lobby lounge, where a vibrant suspended work by Berlin-based artist Tomislav Topić nods to the translucency of washi paper. Meanwhile, custom carpets in corridors and guest rooms incorporate the graphic lines of Japanese Zen gardens.

Vue Mer lobby lounge is adorned with an ethereal suspended installation by Berlin-based artist Tomislav Topić that references Japanese washi paper (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

The room to book

Fairmont Tokyo offers 217 rooms, ranging from 52 to 278 sq m, situated on the 36th to 42nd floors. The Fairmont Gold suites have access to a private lounge serving gourmet breakfasts, afternoon tea, evening canapés and all-day drinks. The Fairmont Gold Tokyo Tower View King Suite keeps the city’s hum in frame, with the crimson glow of the tower at night and Le Labo Santal 33 amenities in the bathroom.

Guestrooms at Fairmont Tokyo feature textured wallcoverings, printed with artwork inspired by traditional Japanese weaving techniques. Custom carpets echo the linear patterns of Japanese Zen gardens (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Fairmont Tokyo’s Shibaura Suite incorporates a custom-designed work desk, perfectly positioned to enjoy the views over Tokyo Tower (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Interiors nod to traditional Japanese architecture – the genkan-style entry, engawa-inspired seating – and feature karakami (woodblock) prints from printmaking duo Aiko and Takuma Noda and hand-drawn calligraphy by Shun-Yo, who uses crushed shell for luminous pearl pigments. ‘We’ve incorporated the calm, natural shades of Japanese sen timber, cloud-white quartzite stone and brass. Guestroom bathrooms feature textured granite, evoking tranquil onsen rituals,’ explains Chirnside.

Bathrooms feature natural textured granite, evoking a sense of onsen rituals in an urban retreat (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The hotel runs five distinct culinary rooms, from Mediterranean to French and modern Japanese. Afternoon tea anchors café Vue Mer; next door, Kiln & Tonic serves pizzas, grills and charred seafood. Migiwa, a six-seat counter, focuses on seasonal seafood, while Totsuji handles Wagyu and a Parmigiano-crisped take on okonomiyaki via teppanyaki.

Kiln & Tonic is a modern brasserie on level 35, blending Mediterranean and Southern Californian flavours. Indoor spaces segue to an outdoor terrace facing Tokyo Tower (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Vue Mer transitions from a lounge by day to a sophisticated bar in the evenings. Art installation is by Tomislav Topić (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Driftwood turns Yōshoku (a Japanese style of Western-influenced cuisine) into a luxe affair; think scallops shoyu-yaki with edamame purée and caviar beurre blanc, or Kagoshima Megumi Black Pork Katsu in a house sauce. Its bar, Off Record, feels like a cocooned listening room of vinyl, rare spirits and soulful bites. Here, Bar Studio designed a custom chandelier, which incorporates illuminated bubble-texture resin, making for a soft glow.

Drinking and dining venues Yoi-to-Yoi standing bar and the adjacent Driftwood rooftop bar and restaurant are located on Level 43 (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

A Bar Studio-designed custom chandelier at level 43’s Driftwood bar and restaurant adds a dramatic design statement (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Where to switch off

The spa on the 35th floor extends the hotel’s altitude-induced calm. ‘At Fairmont Spa, expect a soothing urban retreat, drawing on warm tones and elemental, natural stone. The spa’s atelier centres on a monolithic quartzite island bench,’ says Chirnside. Treatments begin with choosing your scent blend from seeds and spices.

Fairmont Spa’s atelier centres around a monolithic quartzite island bench (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

The ‘self-love’ magnesium ritual is the post-Tokyo antidote: dry brushing, warm basalt stones charged under the full moon, and a slow, restorative massage. A 24-hour Technogym space offers full free weights and there are private studios for yoga and Pilates. Afterwards, drift into the 20m indoor infinity pool, pause on the outdoor sundeck or reset in the heat of the sauna.

Fairmont Spa offers a soothing retreat with warm tones and elemental, natural stone (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

The verdict

Japan is famously exacting in its approach to hospitality, yet Fairmont Tokyo (five months in) feels determined and confident. Service is attentive without theatrics; the Fairmont Gold lounge is a standout, letting guests graze, decompress and recalibrate all day. The balance of serenity and city energy is deftly handled, so much so that staying indoors becomes its own temptation.

Guestrooms embrace the bayside location with relaxing spaces to contemplate the breathtaking views, including Tokyo’s Rainbow Bridge (Image credit: Photography by Peter Bennetts)

Fairmont Tokyo is located at Blue Front Shibaura Tower S, 1 Chome-1-1 Shibaura, Minato City, Tokyo 105-0023, Japan. Rates: from JPY 127,600