Soil Nihombashi is the third hotel in community-centred developer Staple’s portfolio. With just 14 rooms spread over nine floors, this is by no means a big hotel. Nor can Soil Nihombashi be described as a luxury hotel, but it is drawing attention for its simple yet carefully executed design and friendly staff that make you feel right at home.

Wallpaper* checks in at Soil Nihonbashi Hotel, Tokyo

What's on your doorstep?

Located in a predominantly small wholesalers and office area of Tokyo, the location might not be an obvious choice for staying in the capital, but with multiple train stations close by, access is easy and with most buildings emptying out at night actually makes for a very quiet location to call home in the metropolis.

Staple’s signature approach to developing whole neighbourhoods and not just a standalone hotel also means that within walking distance, you have the amazing sourdough Parklet Bakery and cafe, and the Hong Kong-inspired Chinese wine bar Timsum serving natural wines by the glass or bottle. There are also plenty of small Izakayas and restaurants frequented by after-hours salarymen to be explored.

Who is behind the design?

This is architect Kiyoaki Takeda’s first time working with Staple, and also his first time designing a hotel. ‘We spent a long time walking around the neighbourhood interviewing locals and researching the many potted plants found outside people’s homes.’ Takeda explains. The greenery is a big part of the design and something that Takeda says was inspired by the conversations with the locals during his research. ‘We used more than 100 different plants on the balconies. We received many cuttings from neighbours.’ The consistent use of red-brick exterior tiles throughout the design, bespoke natural stone door handles and dyed paper lamps add personality to the rooms.

The room to book

The 14 rooms come in three basic types: small but cosy doubles (with or without bathtubs) at 16-18m2, larger studio queens (again, with or without bathtubs and the 50m2 top floor Park View Loft (our favourite) with a huge bathtub, serene living area and vintage tape deck (complete with an eclectic selection of mix-tapes). Common for all rooms are floor-to-ceiling windows offering plenty of natural sunlight, greenery both outside the windows and inside, brick tiles and custom-dyed paper lamps. Amenities are basic; free coffee and tea, original shampoo, conditioner and body-wash, but showers are spacious, beds are comfortable, and the rooftop garden offers a quiet place to hang out and enjoy a quiet moment outside the rooms.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Breakfast is offered at the ground floor Pizza Tane. Guests choose between a sourdough hot dog or a mortadella-topped single-serve pizza. Both come with salad, a choice of drinks and fruit for dessert. While it’s perfectly ok, we recommend you skip breakfast at the hotel and instead head across the street to the Parklet Bakery for a much wider choice of baked goods and delicious coffee. If you crave Pizza for lunch or dinner, Tane is definitely worth a visit, but the nearby Timsum is a more fun and unique option to enjoy dim sum-inspired cuisine paired with an impressive selection of natural wines.

The verdict

We loved the local feel of Soil Nihonbashi and the super-friendly staff, both at the hotel and the restaurants/bakeries run by Staple nearby. The rooms are well designed and, while simple, offer a great refuge from the busy metropolis.

Soil Nihonbashi is located at 3-2-4 Nihonbashi-ningyocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0013, Japan.