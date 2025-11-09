Punk, pearls and politics: a new book pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood's glorious jewellery

'Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery' is the first book to focus on the designer’s jewellery creations

jewellery with bows and ymbols
(Image credit: © Philippe Lacombe)
By
published
in Features

Jewellery was never an afterthought for Vivienne Westwood, who began to create extraordinary pieces at the intersection of jewellery and fashion upon the opening of her King’s Road boutique in 1971. Then, chains hung from T-shirts dotted with studs, or emblazoned with statements - ‘Rock’, ‘Perv,’ ‘Fuck’ – spelt out in chicken bones.

It marked the beginning of a distinctive jewellery style which encompassed everything from punk to pastels. In Westwood’s hands, jewellery was daring, fun, fearless and feisty, becoming something entirely her own.

Westwood’s love of the medium is the subject of a new book, Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery, published by Thames & Hudson. 'Safety-pins piercing faces. Pearl chokers and droplet earrings borrowed from Elizabethan portraits. Bondage chains and sado-masochistic buckled cuffs and dog-collars. Crowns and medallions and bejewelled regal orbs. The jewellery vocabulary of Vivienne Westwood is as distinct and immediately recognisable as that of her clothing,’ says author, fashion critic Alexander Fury.

Vivienne Westwood bodice

(Image credit: © Philippe Lacombe)

Vivienne Westwood jewellery

(Image credit: © Philippe Lacombe)

Ten chapters pay homage to the jewellery which defined Westwood’s style, from pearls to bows, a DIY philosophy to memento mori. Throughout, we notice omnipresent themes. Sex is a frequent reference, particularly when translated into the embellished cuffs and padlocks synonymous with BDSM. Activism, too, is key, with political slogans and recycled materials an enduring favourite for Westwood, while punk, safety pins and badges will always remain a hallmark of Westwood’s style.

Vivienne Westwood jewellery

(Image credit: © Philippe Lacombe)

jewellery with bows and ymbols

(Image credit: © Philippe Lacombe)

‘Jewellery is powerful, and it can be loaded with meaning,’ adds Andreas Kronthaler, creative director, Vivienne Westwood. ‘It marks life, and it gives importance to it. The Orb logo itself is a jewel, symbolising the world with its past, its present and through adding the Saturn ring, its future. It’s very British and very Vivienne.’

'Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery' is published by Thames & Hudson

Vivienne Westwood jewellery

(Image credit: © Philippe Lacombe)

Vivienne Westwood jewellery

(Image credit: © Philippe Lacombe)

Vivienne Westwood jewellery

(Image credit: © Philippe Lacombe)
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.

Latest